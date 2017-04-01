₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jesusson22: 10:43pm On Apr 08
These are lovely red carpet photos from the ongoing '70s themed outfit' of the premiere of the movie 'Lotanna ' at Eko hotels, Lagos.
See more photos below...
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jesusson22: 10:43pm On Apr 08
more photos
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by NegeduGrace(f): 10:47pm On Apr 08
nice pcs
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by iamnicer: 10:52pm On Apr 08
BEAUTIFUL WOMEN
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Chrisozone: 10:52pm On Apr 08
Nice one
Let's go back to the root
African culture
Am made of black
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Cekpo34(m): 10:53pm On Apr 08
Very lovely, I must confess.
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Mrtecnomore: 10:53pm On Apr 08
ok
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jerryunit48: 10:53pm On Apr 08
Wow ! Very nice but I don't know much about the 70s I like the 80s music
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 10:53pm On Apr 08
HMMMM
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by goingape1: 10:53pm On Apr 08
why black women don't know how to apply makeup
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by YonkijiSappo: 10:53pm On Apr 08
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Jglad(f): 10:54pm On Apr 08
Them no even give us small gist about the movie sef, just pictures wen we no need... Nawa ooh
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by DjAndroid: 10:54pm On Apr 08
That television is not of the 70s
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by nairascores: 10:54pm On Apr 08
Loving this.
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:55pm On Apr 08
Biafrans have taken over
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by sakalisis(m): 10:55pm On Apr 08
Beautiful
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by nell4: 10:55pm On Apr 08
this is beautiful
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Dyt(f): 10:55pm On Apr 08
Guzel
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by EmpowerNg(m): 10:56pm On Apr 08
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:56pm On Apr 08
hmmm... ok den
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Mykelpato(m): 10:57pm On Apr 08
70's ?
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Trexnemesis: 10:57pm On Apr 08
Era of Afro hair-style and "labu JB" trousers.
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Swegzfreak: 11:01pm On Apr 08
Cool
Btw
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by ugobased: 11:04pm On Apr 08
ok
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Ogashub(m): 11:11pm On Apr 08
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by olamilekside2: 11:12pm On Apr 08
Very beautiful
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by RaeMystix(f): 11:13pm On Apr 08
So we are now doing this Oyinbo Antique bullshit?
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by tk4rd: 11:14pm On Apr 08
OLD SCHOOL THINGS.!!
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by tk4rd: 11:15pm On Apr 08
RaeMystix:Hehehehehe.. Before you know it,, old old things go dey cost well well..
1970 vehicles that are still moving will cost like N500,000 per month of hiring.
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jordinsparkles(f): 11:17pm On Apr 08
Lotanna..that's the name of my fiance.
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by RaeMystix(f): 11:30pm On Apr 08
tk4rd:Yes
The so called Antique stuffs does cost a fortune. How can one pay lots of money for second and even third hand?.
|Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by nairalandfreak(m): 11:33pm On Apr 08
Classy looking
