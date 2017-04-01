Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos (5755 Views)

See more photos below...







http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/red-carpet-photos-from-themed-movie.html?m=1 These are lovely red carpet photos from the ongoing '70s themed outfit' of the premiere of the movie 'Lotanna ' at Eko hotels, Lagos.See more photos below... 2 Likes 1 Share

more photos 1 Like 1 Share

nice pcs 3 Likes





BEAUTIFUL WOMEN



5 Likes

Nice one



Let's go back to the root



African culture



Am made of black 2 Likes

Very lovely, I must confess. 1 Like

ok

Wow ! Very nice but I don't know much about the 70s I like the 80s music

HMMMM

why black women don't know how to apply makeup

Them no even give us small gist about the movie sef, just pictures wen we no need... Nawa ooh

That television is not of the 70s 1 Like

Loving this.

Biafrans have taken over 1 Like

Beautiful

this is beautiful

Guzel

hmmm... ok den

70's ?

Era of Afro hair-style and "labu JB" trousers.

Cool





ok

Very beautiful

So we are now doing this Oyinbo Antique bullshit?

OLD SCHOOL THINGS.!! 1 Like

RaeMystix:

So we are now doing this Oyinbo Antique bullshit? Hehehehehe.. Before you know it,, old old things go dey cost well well..

1970 vehicles that are still moving will cost like N500,000 per month of hiring. Hehehehehe.. Before you know it,, old old things go dey cost well well..1970 vehicles that are still moving will cost like N500,000 per month of hiring.

Lotanna..that's the name of my fiance.

tk4rd:

Hehehehehe.. Before you know it,, old old things go dey cost well well..

1970 vehicles that are still moving will cost like N500,000 per month of hiring. Yes

The so called Antique stuffs does cost a fortune. How can one pay lots of money for second and even third hand?. YesThe so called Antique stuffs does cost a fortune. How can one pay lots of money for second and even third hand?.