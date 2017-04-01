₦airaland Forum

The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos

The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos

The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jesusson22: 10:43pm On Apr 08
These are lovely red carpet photos from the ongoing '70s themed outfit' of the premiere of the movie 'Lotanna ' at Eko hotels, Lagos.

See more photos below...



Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jesusson22: 10:43pm On Apr 08
more photos

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by NegeduGrace(f): 10:47pm On Apr 08
nice pcs

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by iamnicer: 10:52pm On Apr 08
smiley

BEAUTIFUL WOMEN

smiley

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Chrisozone: 10:52pm On Apr 08
Nice one

Let's go back to the root

African culture

Am made of black

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Cekpo34(m): 10:53pm On Apr 08
Very lovely, I must confess.

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Mrtecnomore: 10:53pm On Apr 08
ok
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jerryunit48: 10:53pm On Apr 08
Wow ! Very nice but I don't know much about the 70s I like the 80s music
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 10:53pm On Apr 08
HMMMM
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by goingape1: 10:53pm On Apr 08
why black women don't know how to apply makeup undecided
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by YonkijiSappo: 10:53pm On Apr 08
wink
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Jglad(f): 10:54pm On Apr 08
Them no even give us small gist about the movie sef, just pictures wen we no need... Nawa ooh
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by DjAndroid: 10:54pm On Apr 08
That television is not of the 70s

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by nairascores: 10:54pm On Apr 08
Loving this.
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:55pm On Apr 08
Biafrans have taken over

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by sakalisis(m): 10:55pm On Apr 08
Beautiful
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by nell4: 10:55pm On Apr 08
this is beautiful
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Dyt(f): 10:55pm On Apr 08
Guzel
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by EmpowerNg(m): 10:56pm On Apr 08
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:56pm On Apr 08
hmmm... ok den
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Mykelpato(m): 10:57pm On Apr 08
70's ? undecided
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Trexnemesis: 10:57pm On Apr 08
Era of Afro hair-style and "labu JB" trousers.
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Swegzfreak: 11:01pm On Apr 08
Cool
Cool


Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by ugobased: 11:04pm On Apr 08
ok
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by Ogashub(m): 11:11pm On Apr 08

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by olamilekside2: 11:12pm On Apr 08
Very beautiful
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by RaeMystix(f): 11:13pm On Apr 08
So we are now doing this Oyinbo Antique bullshit?
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by tk4rd: 11:14pm On Apr 08
OLD SCHOOL THINGS.!!

Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by tk4rd: 11:15pm On Apr 08
RaeMystix:
So we are now doing this Oyinbo Antique bullshit?
Hehehehehe.. Before you know it,, old old things go dey cost well well..
1970 vehicles that are still moving will cost like N500,000 per month of hiring.
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by jordinsparkles(f): 11:17pm On Apr 08
Lotanna..that's the name of my fiance.
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by RaeMystix(f): 11:30pm On Apr 08
tk4rd:
Hehehehehe.. Before you know it,, old old things go dey cost well well..
1970 vehicles that are still moving will cost like N500,000 per month of hiring.
Yes
The so called Antique stuffs does cost a fortune. How can one pay lots of money for second and even third hand?.
Re: The '70s Themed' Movie Premiere Of "Lotanna", Red Carpet Photos In Lagos by nairalandfreak(m): 11:33pm On Apr 08
Classy looking

