Watch the video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6_9c3zxkUA



SOURCE: Stephanie Otobo is definitely not going down without a fight. She just released an evidence which is a facetime she had with Apostle Suleman.Watch the video below:SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/stephanie-otobo-reveals-facetime-evidence-chat-apostle-suleman-video/





Unto d next one jor Can she just leave Alfa Sule alone fa!Unto d next one jor 3 Likes 1 Share

OTobo this your Apostle Suleiman did this and that stuff is stale,the latest trending news is Virgina that is worth $500million ,so if your own isn't worth it,please get a chill pill 4 Likes

In every rumour, there's an atom of truth.

Some people are just blind or rather dumb not to believe the pastor had some sort of relationship with the said girl.



But anyways, it's none of my business 2 Likes

show us pictures where two of you were together in different location in Canada Nigeria Paris Ikeja Agege at least with all this locations we can believe you if not go and learn work cos the your present work no fit you. 4 Likes

Apostle right now

Good luck to you Otobo

even if these babe comes out to say she lied I will still believe her old story....

A pastor is not God even if these babe comes out to say she lied I will still believe her old story....A pastor is not God 1 Like

I wish this girl will be listened to! All she has been saying can't be all lies.

Wow, this one is a real hardcore evidence oo

The drama won't stop

Seeing the guy is having fun just dey kill this sister, please let sleeping dogs lie joor.



You sef begin you own tour and send us pictures.

The Nigerian feminists will have something to feed on today..

95% of Nigerians will go to Hell because they believe men of God more than God of men 1 Like

But wait o, the wife no know her husband shirt? 2 Likes

but the truth is that Something really happened with Utobo and Pastor Sulaiman but who am i to judge? this utobo woman shabut the truth is that Something really happened with Utobo and Pastor Sulaiman but who am i to judge?

A video chat that doesnt play any video? I doubt

The video chat just showing photoshoped Sulaimon opening teeth throughout. Shey that one na video chat? Still doesn't prove anything...... Next

This girl be like say she be goat

show us pictures where two of you were together in different location in Canada Nigeria Paris Ikeja Agege at least with all this locations we can believe you if not go and learn work cos the your present work no fit you. Even if you see pictures you still won't believe Even if you see pictures you still won't believe

Aunty Otobo...... Go fine work abeg.

The only thing sheeples understand is Touch not my anointed even if they...

