|Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Ovokoo: 3:51pm
Stephanie Otobo is definitely not going down without a fight. She just released an evidence which is a facetime she had with Apostle Suleman.
Watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6_9c3zxkUA
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/stephanie-otobo-reveals-facetime-evidence-chat-apostle-suleman-video/
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Day11(m): 3:57pm
Can she just leave Alfa Sule alone fa!
Unto d next one jor
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Buharimustgo: 4:01pm
OTobo this your Apostle Suleiman did this and that stuff is stale,the latest trending news is Virgina that is worth $500million ,so if your own isn't worth it,please get a chill pill
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by niggi4life(m): 4:02pm
In every rumour, there's an atom of truth.
Some people are just blind or rather dumb not to believe the pastor had some sort of relationship with the said girl.
But anyways, it's none of my business
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by buchai: 4:13pm
show us pictures where two of you were together in different location in Canada Nigeria Paris Ikeja Agege at least with all this locations we can believe you if not go and learn work cos the your present work no fit you.
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Jafar1: 4:24pm
Apostle right now
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by lpiffy: 4:24pm
Good luck to you Otobo
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Sagacity07: 4:24pm
lap
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by adorablepepple(f): 4:24pm
even if these babe comes out to say she lied I will still believe her old story....
A pastor is not God
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Nwodosis(m): 4:25pm
I wish this girl will be listened to! All she has been saying can't be all lies.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by donofdons: 4:25pm
LOL
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Abudu2000(m): 4:25pm
Wow, this one is a real hardcore evidence oo
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by olaboy33(m): 4:26pm
.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by jagzmoles(m): 4:26pm
The drama won't stop
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by ChristyB(f): 4:26pm
Seeing the guy is having fun just dey kill this sister, please let sleeping dogs lie joor.
You sef begin you own tour and send us pictures.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Ptoocool(m): 4:26pm
The Nigerian feminists will have something to feed on today..
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by rattlesnake(m): 4:26pm
95% of Nigerians will go to Hell because they believe men of God more than God of men
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by loomer: 4:26pm
But wait o, the wife no know her husband shirt?
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by DollarAngel(m): 4:26pm
Just Negodu Utobo ha
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Reiyvinn(m): 4:27pm
Damn
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by naijafengist: 4:27pm
Hmm Otobo is in for real business.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by rhymestech: 4:27pm
Na wah o
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Nebuchadnezar: 4:27pm
this utobo woman sha
but the truth is that Something really happened with Utobo and Pastor Sulaiman but who am i to judge?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by gsogbu(m): 4:28pm
A video chat that doesnt play any video? I doubt
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by mascot87(m): 4:28pm
The video chat just showing photoshoped Sulaimon opening teeth throughout. Shey that one na video chat? Still doesn't prove anything...... Next
This girl be like say she be goat
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by eph12(m): 4:28pm
buchai:Even if you see pictures you still won't believe
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by pecoprince: 4:28pm
Aunty Otobo...... Go fine work abeg.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by lilbest4(m): 4:28pm
The only thing sheeples understand is Touch not my anointed even if they...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by Hizzojay(m): 4:28pm
Day11:
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by nobsalis(f): 4:28pm
m
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by seunlayi(m): 4:28pm
yes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Attempts To Prove Facetime She Had With Apostle Suleman Is Real by cynhamscakes(f): 4:28pm
The truth won't be hidden for long whatever it is.
