Goodmornining house.





please i need your candid advice please lead a Brother to a right path.



I found out that am lost, and am Weak spiritually .



I don't read my bible i find it so boring, even flipping throw the pages of the bible is something i hate doing.



I can't remember when last i step my foot in church, maybe 4years ago.



I hardly pray, even when am about to sleep, or wake up i find it so irritating in fact when the family is up to prayer the don't bother to call me, because the the know i won't come.



Okay , this morning i heard my parent and siblings singing song , the were about to pray, i force myself to attend the morning prayer, when i got there, my mum and dad were happy, even without being told, i saw it in their face. my dad asked me to lead the family in short prayer. I was shocked that i couldn't pray , i was stammering when praying, i didn't know the exactly words to use. This really touch me, i really want to change , i love God, i believe in His existence. please i will appreciate every piece of advice thanks.







Lalasticlala, mynd44 ishilove. i need you guys more than ever thanks.

By praying to God for guidance

Please read to the end and For the duration of this article, please take everything you think you know about Satan, Demons, and Satanism and push it aside. I am here to challenge what you think you know about the world around you. Not everyone who reads this will agree with the information provided. Thank you for keeping an open mind.



Spiritual Satanism is the oldest religion known to mankind. We can also be called Pagans, but Spiritual Satanism is the name Satan gave to us during this era. It is a polytheistic religion. This means we believe in more than one god. Who do we believe in? All of the ancient Gods in most human cultures. This includes, but is not limited to, the Sumerian, Egyptian, Greek, Roman, and Norse Gods and Goddesses. Our Creator God is our “main” god. His name is Satan. He is not the Satan of The Bible. He predates mainstream religion. Some of our Gods are known in The Bible as Demons. Our Gods are “evil” and are not of The Bible. We know our Gods as real beings that live on their own planet similar to our Earth.



Earth and the life inhabiting it are gifts to Satan’s children, the Gentiles. The biggest gift Satan has given us Gentiles is the ability to empower our souls to reach our godhead. This means to become like our Gods. To become immortal or spiritually and physically perfect beings. This happens through daily meditation and yoga. You must be patient and persistent.



Satan and the Gods protect those who are dedicated Spiritual Satanists. This means you have performed the Dedication Ritual. The ritual is your promise to work for Satan and to empower yourself. This is NOT the same thing as “selling your soul.” Satan guides us so we can learn how to take care of ourselves or to “save” our own souls. He helps us in our time of need. He does not hide from us and he will appear to his children. Each dedicated Spiritual Satanist will have one or more Guardian Demon. These Gods work with us one on one to help guide and teach us when Satan cannot. Satan and the Gods are very busy beings and cannot be there for all Spiritual Satanists at all times. After one dedicates the Gods will protect us after our deaths. This is to ensure we get safely reincarnated.



In Spiritual Satanism there is no “sin” and there are no strict rules that dictate how we live our lives. Satan says this himself in the Al Jilwah (The Black Book of Satan), “I allow everyone to follow the dictates of his own nature, but he that opposes me will regret it sorely.” This simply means as long as you are loyal to Father Satan he does not care how you live your life. Satan teaches us true freedom. The freedom to think and act as we please. He urges us to question everything and to follow our curiosity. He shows us true spirituality, true power, and the reason why we don’t need to fear.



Spiritual Satanists do perform rituals. None of these rituals involve sacrifices. Sacrificial rituals are present in other religions such as Christianity. Satan loves all wildlife and his children. He would never condone such atrocities. Satan also does not tolerate the spirit abuse that has been wrongfully taught. Our Gods have been victimized for far too long.



I do hope you have found this article interesting. If you have any questions please ask. I’m not here to force you into Spiritual Satanism. Spiritual Satanists do not push Satanism. I’m here to give information to those who want it. I will continue to post various topics about Spiritual Satanism, so stay tuned. All of this information can be found on the website below. I would not have this information if it wasn’t for Satan, the Gods, and JoS Ministries.



http://joyofsatan.org/ 3 Likes

By praying to God for guidance

How can i develop the habbit of praying. please can you back your answer up scripturally. How can i develop the habbit of praying. please can you back your answer up scripturally.

This has nothing to do or relate to what i asked please. thanks.

Quit living on a fallacious impression of a "spiritual life". While you are alive, be good to your fellow humans, maintain a sustainable environment, and worship your God within the limits of sensibility but don't overdose yourself on this addiction called spirituality because you cannot be a human and spirit at the same time.

The concept of God and religion in general is man-made (for explaining the worlds mysteries and for control) and we've come to acknowledge and live with that.

For me, you are on the right path. 3 Likes

Same here.

2 white fowls, 1 bearded he- goat, a keg of palm oil Maggi and salt bring to my shrine for spiritual counselling...the gods drink Hennessey by the way

Brother my advice to you is to start from any where and any how you can reading atleast a chapter of the bible each day , do not allow any one to decieve you because even the Lord Jesus christ have said it you shall know the truth and the truth shall set thee free (john 8:32) the only place to get the truth is in the Holy bible meditate it try in all ways you can to say something to Jesus the saviour of mankind He listens do not allow any one to decieve you i repeat for he says he that is not of me is against me las 1 Like

By praying to God for guidance

he said he can't pray.... he doesn't know how to.









but sincerely same IS happening to me, I pray with family whenever am home but after leaving for school, that's the end. am tired of being far from God.





I want to be closer to him, I don't go to church no more.....





am just tired of my spiritual life and it's killing me.







he said he can't pray.... he doesn't know how to.

but sincerely same IS happening to me, I pray with family whenever am home but after leaving for school, that's the end. am tired of being far from God.

I want to be closer to him, I don't go to church no more.....

am just tired of my spiritual life and it's killing me.

I have read the Satan Bible....



It's really satanic.... I have read the Satan Bible....It's really satanic.... 1 Like

its a gradual process bro. the first step towards attaining the spirituality for you and me is by joining the family every morning. this i believe will open the door for the next step.









also in the same shoe.

may GOD help us 2 Likes

By praying to God for guidance

That my friend is exactly the problem. The OP said that HE CAN'T PRAY.





That my friend is exactly the problem. The OP said that HE CAN'T PRAY.

So your suggestion doesn't help

Its a conscious effort.....ask for d help of d Holy spirit....get close to someone who is spiritually stable.



God sees ur heart....he will act accordingly.





If you were born into a country like Saudi Arabia, you have like 90% chance of being a Muslim. ..if you were born in Italy, likelihood of being a Catholic is very high.



So religion is just luck. Nobody has died and returned with HARD VERIFIABLE evidence, yet we still believe. What would happen to our forefathers who had no religion? All will go to Hell?



I have had the doubts you had, I tried to communicate to God because I was almost becoming an atheist. Yes I didn't hear any audible voice of God....but I received some signs - OR I fooled myself into believing I did



I believe in a God but I have often wondered about religion.

If you were born into a country like Saudi Arabia, you have like 90% chance of being a Muslim. ..if you were born in Italy, likelihood of being a Catholic is very high.

So religion is just luck. Nobody has died and returned with HARD VERIFIABLE evidence, yet we still believe. What would happen to our forefathers who had no religion? All will go to Hell?

I have had the doubts you had, I tried to communicate to God because I was almost becoming an atheist. Yes I didn't hear any audible voice of God....but I received some signs - OR I fooled myself into believing I did

Goodluck in your quest.

Read your Bible and tell the holy Spirit to teach you how to pray.

Get a GPS tracker bro 1 Like

You have gotten the first step right.



The first step is realizing that you are lost and yearning for him.



2. Get messages from TD Jakes and some few Nigeria Pastors and listen to it.





3. Take conscious effort to do spiritual exercises to build ur 6 packs in faith (fasting, read ur bible, mediate and pray)



4. There are some things that distract you from God . Identify them and suspend for now.

How can i develop the habbit of praying. please can you back your answer up scripturally.

Start with the Lord's prayer and begin to expand by listening to tapes of preaching from men of God

Go to Church and see your Pastor

See a therapist



I dey fear pastors

There's no better way to build your spiritual life other than embracing goodness and meting out same towards others, irrespective of their race, gender, social strata, religious worldview, political ideology etc. . . Become a moralist in words and actions.



If you need any form of dogmatic, credal or revealable organization/book/church/mosque to do good, it simply means that you lack a good sense of morality. 1 Like





I really love your courage bro!
Ur case is kinda similar to mine

watch EMMANUEL TV

this will help you get started witin few weeks you will see divine change that will propel you to visit the church.

Synagogue church of all nations.

ikotun,lagos.

God bless you

There was a time I went through something not too similar. What helped was the fact that I was already steeped in God. In my own case, I decided to see prayer as a conversation, studying the Bible as locating weapons and getting instructions.



Three things I've found to help.



1. Songs. If you can't pray, sing or play religous songs. Genres you like. With time, you'll find your spirit more receptive to prayers. Songs spur you to pray like crazy.



2. Conversational prayer. Dnt bother kneeling and followin processes for now. When you wake up, imagine God beside you and just tell Him good morning. Thank Him and discuss with him about what you want. You can do this while bathing or doing chores. Just keep talking out or in your heart. However, speaking out will help you develop the habit more easily. Pls here, see God first as a friend, that's how u can converse with him. Even at work, with friends etc. Simply tell him what you think.





3. Use the Holy Spirit. He is the greatest helper in our walk with God. When you tell him you can't do it, He will help. Ask Him to help. Sometimes He will flood your spirit with scriptures or stories from the Bible. Get a Bible app that has a search function. You can search the scripture as they drop.



Moreover, just pick one line for the day when you read. Mull over it the whole day. You'll be surprised just how many scriptures you can imbibe in a week.



Finally, realise that the devil isn't your friend. Being irritated about spiritual things is just his way of derailing your Christian life. Living this way makes him win. So don't let him win. 6 Likes

Contact any oluba person for counselling.

Ur cease is simple as A,B,C,D. my candid advice to u now is; firstly, look for a living church an identify with them. Always be in church on weekly activities especially bible study and Sunday school teaching. You can equally buy an inspirational template or recorded gospel teaching. Atleast my doing so u will be able to read ur bible always.





This simply means as long as you are loyal to Father Satan he does not care how you live your life.

Now here is a lie I can respond to immediately.



Ask yourself. Does your assertion make any sense?



What does the loyalty you talk about consist in? Loyalty in itself implies "boundaries." So tell me how you can live anyhow you will and still remain loyal to some entity. What if one chooses to not be loyal to this your satan? That also qualifies as a legitimate way to live one's life anyhow one wills.



Ohhhh....I get it.....your satan gets all itchy when someone refuses to pledge loyalty to him, right?



Now here is a lie I can respond to immediately.

Ask yourself. Does your assertion make any sense?

What does the loyalty you talk about consist in? Loyalty in itself implies "boundaries." So tell me how you can live anyhow you will and still remain loyal to some entity. What if one chooses to not be loyal to this your satan? That also qualifies as a legitimate way to live one's life anyhow one wills.

Ohhhh....I get it.....your satan gets all itchy when someone refuses to pledge loyalty to him, right?

I'm not surprised. Satan has been the father of lies. Even NL cannot change him. He is unmasked everywhere he goes.

Goodmornining house.





please i need your candid advice please lead a Brother to a right path.



I found out that am lost, and am Weak spiritually .



I don't read my bible i find it so boring, even flipping throw the pages of the bible is something i hate doing.



I can't remember when last i step my foot in church, maybe 4years ago.



I hardly pray, even when am about to sleep, or wake up i find it so irritating in fact when the family is up to prayer the don't bother to call me, because the the know i won't come.





Okay , this morning i heard my parent and siblings singing song , the were about to pray, i force myself to attend the morning prayer, when i got there, my mum and dad were happy, even without being told, i saw it in their face. my dad asked me to lead the family in short prayer. I was shocked that i couldn't pray , i was stammering when praying, i didn't know the exactly words to use. This really touch me, i really want to change , i love God, i believe in His existence. please i will appreciate every piece of advice thanks.





Lalasticlala, mynd44 ishilove. i need you guys more than ever thanks.





Hi bro.,

I'm glad you're already on the right path back home.

How?

The scriptures says the Holy Spirit will convict the world of sin... your concern and remorse for your spiritual life isn't because you're willing, it's because you're being convicted by the Holy Spirit. Naturally, sin is enjoyable and fun to the

Flesh, but destructive spiritually and physically. It takes the power of the Holy Spirit to pull man outta it. And for you to have brought your concern up here, it shows even the more how convicted you're getting by the Holy Spirit.

This is why I'm happy for you.

Just follow his leading in your heart... and relax yourself.

The enemy satan, will be trying to make you feel like poo before GOD, like you don't deserve his GRACE. ... you remember the story of that woman caught in adultery that was brought before Jesus for condemnation, What did baba himself say, he said nor do I condemn you. John 8:7. You're not condemn bro. Just follow the leading in your heart.

Hi bro.,

I'm glad you're already on the right path back home.

How?

The scriptures says the Holy Spirit will convict the world of sin... your concern and remorse for your spiritual life isn't because you're willing, it's because you're being convicted by the Holy Spirit. Naturally, sin is enjoyable and fun to the Flesh, but destructive spiritually and physically. It takes the power of the Holy Spirit to pull man outta it. And for you to have brought your concern up here, it shows even the more how convicted you're getting by the Holy Spirit.

This is why I'm happy for you.

Just follow his leading in your heart... and relax yourself.

The enemy satan, will be trying to make you feel like poo before GOD, like you don't deserve his GRACE. ... you remember the story of that woman caught in adultery that was brought before Jesus for condemnation, What did baba himself say, he said nor do I condemn you. John 8:7. You're not condemn bro. Just follow the leading in your heart.

I LOVE YOU