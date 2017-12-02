Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' (23205 Views)

BBC Team Visits Olajumoke Orisaguna, Interviews Her At Home (photos,video) / Olajumoke Orisaguna's Sister Is Beautiful (Photos) / Olajumoke Orisaguna Looks Totally Beautiful In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Olajumoke Orisaguna, the bread seller who had a miraculous encounter with fame, has lambasted a follower who recently tried to correct her diction. She had posted a flier which showed her as a guest for an event planned to take place in Lagos. On the flier, she was referred to as a model, vlogger and artiste. One of her followers @adora_ador who was not having it commented and said: 'ARTIST NOT ARTISTE. Just passing by though.'



Well, it looked like the account handler was not in a good mood as she replies the follower by saying: '@adora__ador My dear are your parents aware that your primary school owes them a refund? Check your dictionary for the meaning of the word "artiste" and thank me later.' 2 Likes

I love that reply... 49 Likes 3 Shares

it is finishd 29 Likes 4 Shares

Lols...Rightful Answer! 12 Likes

Over Savagery.... 29 Likes 3 Shares

This woman may be branded as a former bread seller for the rest of her life ooooo. Hmmmn 21 Likes 1 Share

Damn! 9ja celebs geh badt replies mehn!. Meanwhile, pls i have 30k in my acct. for the first time ever, I'm so glad! Now i don't know how to spend it, i'm thinking of buying buggati or ferrari. Any opinion? 47 Likes 7 Shares

Mexzy4sho:

This woman may be branded as a former bread seller for the rest of her life ooooo All thanks to Nigerian bloggers 42 Likes 1 Share

Mexzy4sho:

This woman may be branded as a former bread seller for the rest of her life ooooo. Hmmmn Lol Nothing was supposed to be wrong with bread selling. Class ruins everything.







Unnecessary clapback tho Lol Nothing was supposed to be wrong with bread selling. Class ruins everything.Unnecessary clapback tho 25 Likes 2 Shares

Kok

Aye Mi, temi bami.... See Babality oo. ordinary "Artiste" na hin make person receive that kain lashing?? IT IS FINISHED!!!... The number of people that are being admitted into the University of Savagery is just growing everyday. 17 Likes

Poor people when they become rich , they turn something else



Back then was she like this to her customers, when they were pricing her bread? 18 Likes 2 Shares

Mexzy4sho:

This woman may be branded as a former bread seller for the rest of her life ooooo. Hmmmn Lol Lol 9 Likes 1 Share



..she wont have responded to a fellow SW like her Poor from her..she wont have responded to a fellow SW like her 3 Likes 3 Shares

4 Likes

Deep

omg 4 Likes

Let me say ma ow savagery or tiwa savages.

LuvU2:

Lol Nothing was supposed to be wrong with bread selling. Class ruins everything.







Unnecessary clapback tho Good for her, she was going to equity without a clean hand and got served, it's necessary to put her in her place so that next time she would do her home work before correcting a supposed error. Good for her, she was going to equity without a clean hand and got served, it's necessary to put her in her place so that next time she would do her home work before correcting a supposed error. 9 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

Damn! 9ja celebs geh badt replies mehn!. Meanwhile, pls i have 30k in my acct. for the first time ever, I'm so glad! Now i don't know how to spend it, i'm thinking of buying buggati or ferrari. Any opinion? Not funny, you just displayed a very high level of stupidity Not funny, you just displayed a very high level of stupidity 4 Likes

She too don dey grow fowl wings





Shey na true abi reekado bank don high ni Ewo omo to ta breedi oti di Oni le ni banana island..Shey na true abi reekado bank don high ni

Michellla:

All thanks to Nigerian bloggers I just checked your DP now Hmmmm I just checked your DP now Hmmmm

Savaqe..buh not her handwritinq sha 2 Likes

Okay







Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys

Hashimyussufamao:

Damn! 9ja celebs geh badt replies mehn!. Meanwhile, pls i have 30k in my acct. for the first time ever, I'm so glad! Now i don't know how to spend it, i'm thinking of buying buggati or ferrari. Any opinion? Private jet will do

anybody cannot correct person abi...smh 4 sum pipo sha

ok