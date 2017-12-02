₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by rhonard(m): 1:49pm
Olajumoke Orisaguna, the bread seller who had a miraculous encounter with fame, has lambasted a follower who recently tried to correct her diction. She had posted a flier which showed her as a guest for an event planned to take place in Lagos. On the flier, she was referred to as a model, vlogger and artiste. One of her followers @adora_ador who was not having it commented and said: 'ARTIST NOT ARTISTE. Just passing by though.'
Well, it looked like the account handler was not in a good mood as she replies the follower by saying: '@adora__ador My dear are your parents aware that your primary school owes them a refund? Check your dictionary for the meaning of the word "artiste" and thank me later.'
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by olihilistic(m): 1:51pm
I love that reply...
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by erifeoluwasimi: 1:53pm
it is finishd
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Guddypop: 1:59pm
Lols...Rightful Answer!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by LilSmith55(m): 2:00pm
Over Savagery....
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Mexzy4sho(m): 2:02pm
This woman may be branded as a former bread seller for the rest of her life ooooo. Hmmmn
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:11pm
Damn! 9ja celebs geh badt replies mehn!. Meanwhile, pls i have 30k in my acct. for the first time ever, I'm so glad! Now i don't know how to spend it, i'm thinking of buying buggati or ferrari. Any opinion?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Michellla(f): 2:18pm
Mexzy4sho:All thanks to Nigerian bloggers
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by LuvU2(f): 2:23pm
Mexzy4sho:Lol Nothing was supposed to be wrong with bread selling. Class ruins everything.
Unnecessary clapback tho
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by miqos03: 2:26pm
Kok
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by ELShehzad: 2:27pm
Aye Mi, temi bami.... See Babality oo. ordinary "Artiste" na hin make person receive that kain lashing?? IT IS FINISHED!!!... The number of people that are being admitted into the University of Savagery is just growing everyday.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Andrewgame42: 2:28pm
Poor people when they become rich , they turn something else
Back then was she like this to her customers, when they were pricing her bread?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by hazan041: 2:28pm
Mexzy4sho:Lol
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by UbanmeUdie: 2:29pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Keneking: 2:29pm
Poor from her
..she wont have responded to a fellow SW like her
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Inception(m): 2:29pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Mologi(m): 2:29pm
Deep
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by firstclassmumu(m): 2:29pm
omg
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by emperordelis(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by YINKS89(m): 2:30pm
Let me say ma ow savagery or tiwa savages.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by dont8(m): 2:30pm
LuvU2:Good for her, she was going to equity without a clean hand and got served, it's necessary to put her in her place so that next time she would do her home work before correcting a supposed error.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Russianruble: 2:31pm
Hashimyussufamao:Not funny, you just displayed a very high level of stupidity
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by enemyofprogress: 2:31pm
She too don dey grow fowl wings
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by money121(m): 2:31pm
Ewo omo to ta breedi oti di Oni le ni banana island..
Shey na true abi reekado bank don high ni
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Russianruble: 2:31pm
Michellla:I just checked your DP now Hmmmm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by Ireboya(m): 2:31pm
Savaqe..buh not her handwritinq sha
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by joystickextend1(m): 2:31pm
Okay
Okay
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by jahlove4jah(m): 2:32pm
Private jet will do
Hashimyussufamao:
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by kebiArts(m): 2:32pm
anybody cannot correct person abi...smh 4 sum pipo sha
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by tstx(m): 2:32pm
ok
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Slams Follower Over 'Artiste' by saibop(m): 2:33pm
thats what you when you don't put your mouth where it belong
