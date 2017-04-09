Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen (10983 Views)

Man Beats And Injures His Live-In Lover For Celebrating Akuffo-Addo's Victory / 21-Year-Old Jewell Jones Wins Michigan House Of Representatives Seat In USA / German Machete Attack: Syrian Refugee Kills Woman & Injures Two Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

At least 21 people have been killed in an explosion during a Palm Sunday service at a church in northern Egypt.



The blast struck St George's Coptic church, which was reportedly packed with worshippers, in the city of Tanta in the Nile Delta.



Another 38 have been injured in the attack.





The cause of the explosion is not yet known but Egypt's Christian minority has often been targeted by Islamist militants in recent years.



Video and pictures of what appears to show the horrifying aftermath as crowds gather around dead bodies have emerged online.



The incident comes as Coptic worshippers gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday - the Sunday before Easter that marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.



Some 25 people died when a bomb exploded at the Coptic cathedral in Cairo during a service in December last year.



Hundreds of Christians have fled the country's Sinai Peninsula following killings in the area.



Pope Francis is set to visit Egypt later in April.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.standard.co.uk/news/world/egypt-church-bombing-at-least-21-killed-in-blast-during-palm-sunday-service-a3510941.html%3Famp

This is terrible. 9 Likes 1 Share

There is no peace for the wicked. That's why they are all about killing 5 Likes

Get well soon to the injured, and Rest in peace to the dead. There shall be no peace for the wicked 5 Likes

Why waste ur mb to check this poo.

. Click my signature to start making $500 daily , without spending a kobo, register to get ur free website , send ur brothers, sisters, friends and church members to join you.

They will also get their free website to start making money and fight jobless.

It is absolutely free, you have nothing to loose. An investment free opportunity, try it and pass testimony to others. Click my signature to get access now! 2 Likes

Islam and Christians: problem; Islam and Jews: problem; Islam and Hindus: Problem; Islam and Buddists: problem; Islam and Atheists: Problem; Islam and Islam: Problem; Islam and everybody: Problem.



Islam is a religion of peace, yet everywhere they're PROBLEM.

I think Islam needs to be reformed.

May the souls of the departed rest in God. 81 Likes 3 Shares

Nawa o. You . oppress them, dominate them, and still hate that they are alive? 10 Likes

Lord have mercy... 3 Likes 1 Share

This is a very sad situation. Many bad elements are just there to tarnish the good name of Islam. Let live and let others live as there is no compulsion in ISLAM.



Islam prohibits terrorism. Islam prohibits a Muslim from attacking innocent people.



Also, Islam does not support terrorism under any circumstances. Terrorism goes against every principle in Islam. If a Muslim engages in terrorism, he is not following Islam. He may be wrongly using the name of Islam for political or financial gain. 7 Likes

Laddies beware, never die a virgin. Seriously there are terrorists up there, waiting for you. 3 Likes 1 Share

no wonder donald trump dont want them in US 20 Likes 1 Share

Many of this has to happen cos most of other religion are not happy see this palm sunday things, expecially in muslim state and country, so be watchful 1 Like

No day without terrorist attack. The world is sick 1 Like

k.

'

This is really bad..

When we say your Hearth is the best church, they won't listen. Why gather as a church is a northern part of a Muslim nation?







Rip to them!





-----------



When you are in Rome, behave like a Roman.



As a Christian in a Muslim community, make your hearth your church. Worship him in your confinement. Do not gather as a church for he is present everywhere.



God help us 2 Likes

like say killing nah just normal thing. O ga ooo:-/ like say killing nah just normal thing. O ga ooo:-/

Mesut Ozil : World peace i pray for.

... I don't know why some folks would extinguish other folks with a different view and idea.. 17 Likes

Muslims are very evil. They are always attacking Christians in Egypt and everywhere.



khalling2008 friendNG aminusanti Empiree udatso rilwayne001 EazyMoh tintingz



See what your brothers have done again.





Extremist terrorists are Green Snakes while the Moderate Muslims are the Green Grass they hide in. 21 Likes 1 Share

Christians are suffering worldwide 2 Likes

OK.

Sad. The perpetrators would want their religious belief to be accommodated when they go where they are in minority. 5 Likes

I tink say una dey forbid this kyne tin.... Lala wey refuse to put Syrian bombing for fp because na friday. Now sunday, u dey put this one for fpI tink say una dey forbid this kyne tin.... 1 Like

hmmm



Not All Muslim Are Terrorists But All Terrorists Are Muslim.... shikena 9 Likes 1 Share

Islamabad is the capital of Pakistan 10 Likes

No where is safe again oo

Jeez! Palm blood Sunday.

The works of Religion again





Just watching Religion of peace at workJust watching 11 Likes