Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by TheBlessedMAN: 11:36am
At least 21 people have been killed in an explosion during a Palm Sunday service at a church in northern Egypt.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by malificent(f): 11:42am
This is terrible.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Destined2win: 11:45am
There is no peace for the wicked. That's why they are all about killing
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by lonelydora(m): 12:20pm
Get well soon to the injured, and Rest in peace to the dead. There shall be no peace for the wicked
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Rebeccababy(f): 12:20pm
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Joenyam(m): 12:21pm
Islam and Christians: problem; Islam and Jews: problem; Islam and Hindus: Problem; Islam and Buddists: problem; Islam and Atheists: Problem; Islam and Islam: Problem; Islam and everybody: Problem.
Islam is a religion of peace, yet everywhere they're PROBLEM.
I think Islam needs to be reformed.
May the souls of the departed rest in God.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by zainabxel(f): 12:21pm
Nawa o. You . oppress them, dominate them, and still hate that they are alive?
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Rich4god(m): 12:21pm
Lord have mercy...
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by madridguy(m): 12:22pm
This is a very sad situation. Many bad elements are just there to tarnish the good name of Islam. Let live and let others live as there is no compulsion in ISLAM.
Islam prohibits terrorism. Islam prohibits a Muslim from attacking innocent people.
Also, Islam does not support terrorism under any circumstances. Terrorism goes against every principle in Islam. If a Muslim engages in terrorism, he is not following Islam. He may be wrongly using the name of Islam for political or financial gain.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by BrightEye(m): 12:22pm
Laddies beware, never die a virgin. Seriously there are terrorists up there, waiting for you.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Godswillnwaoma(m): 12:22pm
no wonder donald trump dont want them in US
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by abeniagbon(m): 12:22pm
Many of this has to happen cos most of other religion are not happy see this palm sunday things, expecially in muslim state and country, so be watchful
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by gabrielniy(m): 12:22pm
No day without terrorist attack. The world is sick
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by HermesParis: 12:23pm
k.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by EVILFOREST: 12:23pm
: '
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by pmc01(m): 12:23pm
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by whizpa(m): 12:23pm
This is really bad..
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by celestialAgent(m): 12:23pm
When we say your Hearth is the best church, they won't listen. Why gather as a church is a northern part of a Muslim nation?
Rip to them!
As a Christian in a Muslim community, make your hearth your church. Worship him in your confinement. Do not gather as a church for he is present everywhere.
God help us
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by iamtardey: 12:23pm
like say killing nah just normal thing. O ga ooo:-/
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by 00Ademi(m): 12:24pm
Mesut Ozil : World peace i pray for.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by topstar80(m): 12:24pm
... I don't know why some folks would extinguish other folks with a different view and idea..
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by alBHAGDADI: 12:24pm
Muslims are very evil. They are always attacking Christians in Egypt and everywhere.
khalling2008 friendNG aminusanti Empiree udatso rilwayne001 EazyMoh tintingz
See what your brothers have done again.
Extremist terrorists are Green Snakes while the Moderate Muslims are the Green Grass they hide in.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by iliyande(m): 12:24pm
Christians are suffering worldwide
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by anibi9674: 12:24pm
OK.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Pavore9: 12:24pm
Sad. The perpetrators would want their religious belief to be accommodated when they go where they are in minority.
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by ikorodureporta: 12:24pm
Lala wey refuse to put Syrian bombing for fp because na friday. Now sunday, u dey put this one for fp I tink say una dey forbid this kyne tin....
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by prinsam30(m): 12:24pm
hmmm
Not All Muslim Are Terrorists But All Terrorists Are Muslim.... shikena
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by dokiOloye(m): 12:24pm
Islamabad is the capital of Pakistan
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by oseka101(m): 12:25pm
No where is safe again oo
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by jaymejate(m): 12:25pm
Jeez! Palm blood Sunday.
The works of Religion again
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by seunny4lif(m): 12:25pm
Religion of peace at work
Just watching
Re: Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen by Dething: 12:25pm
Christianity will remain forever! No matter how had they try.
