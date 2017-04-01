₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by obiremy: 2:39pm
Governors Edo and Abia states Godwin Obaseki and Ikpeazu respectively,former governor of Delta state Uduaghan,Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami and others attended First Baptist Church Warri(Agape Community) Palm/Hosanna Sunday service,Pa Jos Ayomike birthday thanksgiving and Amaju Pinnick's thanksgiving.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/obasekiikpeazuuduaghan-ayiri-emami-at.html
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by obiremy: 2:40pm
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by obiremy: 2:40pm
obiremy:more
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Destined2win: 2:40pm
Well I care less
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by couragekebs: 2:45pm
Oh Lord. Second to comment. Hear my cry o lord, plead my cause. Let those that sidown dey wait for new post to claim ftc b like chaff b4 d wind. God abeg, locate me. Meanwhile today is palm sunday, Man U trashed sunderland n i clinched STC. Smbdy pass me d alomo, i've got reasons to celebrate
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by SooCute(m): 3:31pm
Somehow when i see these terrible people i feel irritated.
They are the ones driving this country to ruin.
I have lost respect for most Nigerian politicians!
God SOS come 2019 polls...
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by smartty68(m): 3:32pm
And them put am for FP
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Mayflowa(m): 3:34pm
Ayiri is everywhere
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Sirjohn84(m): 3:34pm
Good to return all the thanks to oghene.. see plenty offering today... pastor go just dey smile...
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by seunlly(m): 3:35pm
I'm sure those guys will be late and still they got the first seat...
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by excorperwheezy(m): 3:38pm
One day, i know that i will get there. Oh God please make me a rich boy ( wealth in young age ) and not a rich man ( wealth in old age ). Let my story be told and read on nairaland and finally never let me get caught in my games to get wealth quick so long i do not intend killing or using weapon....Amen
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by sakalisis(m): 3:39pm
Ok
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Realhommie(m): 3:42pm
Uduaghan with him head like rubber seed... #Scam....
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Davidblen(m): 3:45pm
Make He Giv Efe The 50m Wey He Promise Am O
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Myself2(m): 3:50pm
smartty68:
Why dem no go put am for FP ?? Abi you kill any snake
As the mods no see any snake story nko
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by goldenceo1: 3:54pm
Crook gathering of past, present and future polithiefcian.
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by folarinmiles(m): 3:56pm
I don't like interpreting this guy/man name in Yoruba "Ayiri"
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by UncleJJ(m): 3:58pm
APC succesfull consolidation of the Niger-Delta.
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by Onyeoguego: 4:06pm
who say moni no b evrytin
|Re: Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri by MrPolitics: 4:06pm
Mayflowa:
Seriously. I won't be surprised if he runs for governor in 2019 or 2023
