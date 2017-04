Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obaseki, Ikpeazu, Uduaghan & Ayiri Emami At Pinnick's Thanksgiving In Warri (6208 Views)

Ayiri Emami At Tinubu's 9th Colloquium. PICS / James Ibori Hosts Ayiri Emami And His Children At His Residence In Delta (Photos / Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: Governors Edo and Abia states Godwin Obaseki and Ikpeazu respectively,former governor of Delta state Uduaghan,Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami and others attended First Baptist Church Warri(Agape Community) Palm/Hosanna Sunday service,Pa Jos Ayomike birthday thanksgiving and Amaju Pinnick's thanksgiving.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/obasekiikpeazuuduaghan-ayiri-emami-at.html 1 Like

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/obasekiikpeazuuduaghan-ayiri-emami-at.html 1 Like

obiremy:

More more more

Well I care less 1 Like

Oh Lord. Second to comment. Hear my cry o lord, plead my cause. Let those that sidown dey wait for new post to claim ftc b like chaff b4 d wind. God abeg, locate me. Meanwhile today is palm sunday, Man U trashed sunderland n i clinched STC. Smbdy pass me d alomo, i've got reasons to celebrate 1 Like

Somehow when i see these terrible people i feel irritated.

They are the ones driving this country to ruin.

I have lost respect for most Nigerian politicians!





God SOS come 2019 polls... 2 Likes 1 Share

And them put am for FP

Ayiri is everywhere 1 Like

Good to return all the thanks to oghene.. see plenty offering today... pastor go just dey smile...

I'm sure those guys will be late and still they got the first seat... I'm sure those guys will be late and still they got the first seat...

One day, i know that i will get there. Oh God please make me a rich boy ( wealth in young age ) and not a rich man ( wealth in old age ). Let my story be told and read on nairaland and finally never let me get caught in my games to get wealth quick so long i do not intend killing or using weapon....Amen

Ok

Uduaghan with him head like rubber seed... #Scam....

Make He Giv Efe The 50m Wey He Promise Am O

smartty68:

And them put am for FP

Why dem no go put am for FP ?? Abi you kill any snake

As the mods no see any snake story nko Why dem no go put am for FP ?? Abi you kill any snakeAs the mods no see any snake story nko 1 Like

Crook gathering of past, present and future polithiefcian.

I don't like interpreting this guy/man name in Yoruba "Ayiri"

APC succesfull consolidation of the Niger-Delta.

who say moni no b evrytin