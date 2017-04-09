Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide (5246 Views)

The Federal Government says that it will demarcate 6,000km cattle routes across the country in 2017.



Alhaji Mahmud Bello, the National Coordinator, Grazing Stock Routes, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Mararaba Dajin, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.



Bello said: “We are going to provide 6,000 kilometres of cattle routes across the country; we are going to open the primary routes first, while the state and local governments are expected to launch the secondary routes.



“By the time we identify the primary stock routes, being frequently used, we will develop them.

“All the same, all the states may not have an equal share of the routes; Bauchi may have 200 kilometres and Plateau may have 50 kilometres but we are going to spread it.”



Bello said that the cattle routes were aimed at boosting livestock production, adding that crop farming had benefited a lot from the agricultural policies of the previous administrations.



He said that the ministry would also improve the genetic resources of the indigenous cow, which was currently producing 1.5 litres of milk per day, to enable it to produce 25 litres of milk per day.



According to him, the new plans will prevent people, particularly farmers, from encroaching into stock routes, grazing areas and selling those areas that have been mapped out as graving reserves since 1962.

Bello said that dams, boreholes, grazing reserves, stock routes and other facilities, which the government had earlier provided for the pastoralists, would be handed over to them for optimal utilisation.



He noted that such facilities were hitherto abandoned by herdsmen who decided to migrate to other areas, thereby resulting in their clashes with farmers.

He said: “This time around, the Federal Government will strive to hand over all the facilities to the pastoralists so as to enable them to take care of them.



“Besides, we are going to develop 50 hectares of land as pasture development centres for seed multiplication in all the grazing reserves in the country.



“The centres will serve as seed banks for commercial pasture production, as part of the goals of the proposed youth empowerment programme.”



Bello recalled that the Federal Government had, in 2016, requested state governments to provide 5,000 hectares of land within their grazing reserves for commercial pasture production.



He said that when the pasture development project was executed, it would encourage pastoralists, who were migrating in search of pasture and water for their animals, to settle down in one place.



He said that in 2016, the ministry carried out a public sensitisation campaign on the programme in 10 states, adding that it was currently carrying out the campaign in five other states.

Those routes you are talking about, Sir, are people's ancestral land, given to them by their ancestors to pass unto the next generation. This will not work. Fearless activists like Fayose (Omoluabi), Fani Kayode (Jagun), Apostle Suleiman (A Man Of God), Wike (Dike Ndi Igbo) and other fearless Southerners will oppose this. Nigerians who wish to see the herdsmen become international businessmen as they should be will oppose this.



Commercial cattle ranching remains the only answer. Cattle business is not politics and should not be politicized. 91 Likes 7 Shares

Let me see the Igbo governor that will support this and we will bring his government down. Nnamdi Kanu needs to register political party and let's elect decent men and women with lion heart. 32 Likes

If all these are done for cattle headers, what then will the govt do for goat and those into poultry and other livestock business. 45 Likes 1 Share

How can you just be hell-bent on TAKING people's ANCESTRAL LAND? That would have been possible before the advent of the nation-state, but not in the 21st century. 27 Likes

This is really annoying. 22 Likes

Nigeria= Animal farm!







ALL ANIMALS ARE EQUAL BUT SOME ARE EQUAL THAN OTHERS!





Who else read that book? 25 Likes

Make dem no try am, intact make dem no even think am. 5 Likes 1 Share

Hehehe, funny. Hehehe, funny. 6 Likes

There is no where in the world where sane men patrol the country with cows...except Nigeria .... Why don't we call it a zoo



Other countries build ranches and carter for their livestocks



These are people's land they are talking about

They should just give it to a Fulani man for his personal business 27 Likes

That book is a summary of Nigeria Who can forget Napoleon and snowballThat book is a summary of Nigeria 7 Likes

do not be fooled! dis grazzing demacation is not different from d national grazing bill dat is stuck in d national assembly. dis is anoda one of their deceptive schemes aimed to LAND GRAB pipul's ancestral land using federal govt.

mistakenly allow grazing land demarcators into ur community for grazzing demarcation n see ur land come under d control of sokoto caliphate! 23 Likes

They should just forget about this grazing route of an idea. They tried to make it a law, but had to suspend it. It just will not work. Hundred years ago it may have worked. Then, there was no Amnesty International, World Court, Declaration of Human Rights, etc. But now in the 21st century, it is just to late for such strategies. All every ethnic group knows is that they have ethnic ancestral lands that they must pass to the next generation, and that to them is sacrosant.



If a cattle businessman wants to buy land and then brings money to bargain, it's a different issue. That is business! You don't just go trying to sieze people's ancestral lands in such a way that they will feel you have performed ethnic cleansing. 13 Likes





Any cow found outside the ranch,will be arrested(awon ti fayose ),or it owner sanctioned..by so doing,all em dis fulani devils,killing nd burning communities will be put to check





Naija matter taya me no be small Just build ranches in strategic places,thats how it is done in sane countriesAny cow found outside the ranch,will be arrested(awon ti fayose),or it owner sanctioned..by so doing,all em dis fulani devils,killing nd burning communities will be put to checkNaija matter taya me no be small 17 Likes







Wetin dey worry us sef FG has no business designating routes for cattle rearing, not in the 21st century! This Fulani normadism has no place in a setting as polarized as the Nigerian state. Why can't interested states set up expansive ranches in select areas? Why haven't the 'educated' northern govs maximised the abundant opportunities in livestock farming, created hundreds of dairy farms, employed millions of almajiris roaming the dusty streets begging to eat? Who said cattle rearing should be an exclusive preserve of Fulanis?Wetin dey worry us sef 18 Likes

Just imagine the kind of pain and crises this 'plan' can cause to future generations if not legitimately defeated like its twin in the National Assembly. Thank God Nigerians are not sleeping and are very educated. Nigerians, you have social media as your Voice. Speak up against this with your social media handles. It is you that defeated grazing bill and anti social media bill. If you had kept quiet...



LET'S MAKE ENOUGH NOISE TO FORCE LALASTICLALA TO FRONTPAGE THIS. LET'S GET GOVERNMENT TO KNOW WHAT WE THINK! 5 Likes

Dis aboki needs to go for check up..I don't tink hiz ok,Im fit get malaria..De mumu dey feel like person wey dey make reasonable point..He said he will hand over lands dat were given to dem in 1962 like say na him papa land.

To find trouble no fit hausa man,I dey always provoke anytime dem find wahala.

If they will setup their grazing route up north no wahala but make dem no come down south. 3 Likes

The grazing routes is targeting southern lands to be appropriated to Fulani herdsmen.



No governor should agree to this rubbish 17 Likes

Dead on arrival.. see as him quote 1962 like say na yesterday..



most of those places are developed now.. so you go demolish dem for personal business abi.. ndi ara 4 Likes

21st century and this is the type of development my government want to undertake



chai..i regret being a nigerian 13 Likes 1 Share

Good move if it's going to stop cattles from causing accidents

It will make the task of wiping out in the future easier 1 Like

I suspect that this is a strategy to carve out land in states for the exclusive use of their cattle.



This may be d plan B after the cattle grazing bill was rejected.



Communities should shine their eyes lest their land or even villages are reserved for Libyan Herdsmen.



By the way, why are they rejecting the option of building ranches?



We are in the 21st century abeg. 4 Likes

No cattle route, Rueters or routie in Igboland. Buhari stay off. 5 Likes

It still won't solve the herdsmen crises! This is a national security emergency. Herdsmen must be de-armed before the problem can even be engaged. 5 Likes

now that final phase of the Fulani Jihad commences ..Incase you are a zombie that doesn't understand what this means I will put it for you in simple grammar, all the mam is saying that this year the Federal Govt will force every state to give part of its land to Fulani herdsmen 10 Likes

The Federal government is not yet ready to solve this issue. 4 Likes

so who will monitor or implement this inside bush na. abeg who get that i rebuke you meme 1 Like

faster way 4 kidnapin