₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,002 members, 3,467,691 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 05:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide (5246 Views)
FG To Demarcate Ebonyi And Benue Boundary To Avert Further Killings / Amosun ; No To Grazing Routes In Ogun State... / Ondo Farmers Reject Proposed Grazing Routes For Fulani Herdsmen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by chinae(m): 2:57pm
The Federal Government says that it will demarcate 6,000km cattle routes across the country in 2017.
http://www.environewsnigeria.com/government-demarcate-cattle-routes-nationwide/#
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by igbodefender: 3:01pm
Those routes you are talking about, Sir, are people's ancestral land, given to them by their ancestors to pass unto the next generation. This will not work. Fearless activists like Fayose (Omoluabi), Fani Kayode (Jagun), Apostle Suleiman (A Man Of God), Wike (Dike Ndi Igbo) and other fearless Southerners will oppose this. Nigerians who wish to see the herdsmen become international businessmen as they should be will oppose this.
Commercial cattle ranching remains the only answer. Cattle business is not politics and should not be politicized.
91 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by DrGoodman: 3:04pm
Let me see the Igbo governor that will support this and we will bring his government down. Nnamdi Kanu needs to register political party and let's elect decent men and women with lion heart.
32 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by nzeobi(m): 3:12pm
If all these are done for cattle headers, what then will the govt do for goat and those into poultry and other livestock business.
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by igbodefender: 3:13pm
How can you just be hell-bent on TAKING people's ANCESTRAL LAND? That would have been possible before the advent of the nation-state, but not in the 21st century.
27 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by igbodefender: 3:14pm
This is really annoying.
22 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by greatgod2012(f): 3:17pm
Nigeria= Animal farm!
ALL ANIMALS ARE EQUAL BUT SOME ARE EQUAL THAN OTHERS!
Who else read that book?
25 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Agumbankembu: 3:18pm
Make dem no try am, intact make dem no even think am.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Agumbankembu: 3:18pm
nzeobi:
Hehehe, funny.
6 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:20pm
There is no where in the world where sane men patrol the country with cows...except Nigeria .... Why don't we call it a zoo
Other countries build ranches and carter for their livestocks
These are people's land they are talking about
They should just give it to a Fulani man for his personal business
27 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:23pm
greatgod2012:Who can forget Napoleon and snowball
That book is a summary of Nigeria
7 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by drss2(m): 3:27pm
do not be fooled! dis grazzing demacation is not different from d national grazing bill dat is stuck in d national assembly. dis is anoda one of their deceptive schemes aimed to LAND GRAB pipul's ancestral land using federal govt.
mistakenly allow grazing land demarcators into ur community for grazzing demarcation n see ur land come under d control of sokoto caliphate!
23 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by igbodefender: 3:35pm
They should just forget about this grazing route of an idea. They tried to make it a law, but had to suspend it. It just will not work. Hundred years ago it may have worked. Then, there was no Amnesty International, World Court, Declaration of Human Rights, etc. But now in the 21st century, it is just to late for such strategies. All every ethnic group knows is that they have ethnic ancestral lands that they must pass to the next generation, and that to them is sacrosant.
If a cattle businessman wants to buy land and then brings money to bargain, it's a different issue. That is business! You don't just go trying to sieze people's ancestral lands in such a way that they will feel you have performed ethnic cleansing.
13 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Khd95(m): 3:37pm
Just build ranches in strategic places,thats how it is done in sane countries
Any cow found outside the ranch,will be arrested(awon ti fayose),or it owner sanctioned..by so doing,all em dis fulani devils,killing nd burning communities will be put to check
Naija matter taya me no be small
17 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by demolinka(m): 3:38pm
FG has no business designating routes for cattle rearing, not in the 21st century! This Fulani normadism has no place in a setting as polarized as the Nigerian state. Why can't interested states set up expansive ranches in select areas? Why haven't the 'educated' northern govs maximised the abundant opportunities in livestock farming, created hundreds of dairy farms, employed millions of almajiris roaming the dusty streets begging to eat? Who said cattle rearing should be an exclusive preserve of Fulanis?
Wetin dey worry us sef
18 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by igbodefender: 3:42pm
Just imagine the kind of pain and crises this 'plan' can cause to future generations if not legitimately defeated like its twin in the National Assembly. Thank God Nigerians are not sleeping and are very educated. Nigerians, you have social media as your Voice. Speak up against this with your social media handles. It is you that defeated grazing bill and anti social media bill. If you had kept quiet...
LET'S MAKE ENOUGH NOISE TO FORCE LALASTICLALA TO FRONTPAGE THIS. LET'S GET GOVERNMENT TO KNOW WHAT WE THINK!
5 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by SIRmanjar(m): 3:42pm
Dis aboki needs to go for check up..I don't tink hiz ok,Im fit get malaria..De mumu dey feel like person wey dey make reasonable point..He said he will hand over lands dat were given to dem in 1962 like say na him papa land.
To find trouble no fit hausa man,I dey always provoke anytime dem find wahala.
If they will setup their grazing route up north no wahala but make dem no come down south.
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by BlowBack: 3:45pm
The grazing routes is targeting southern lands to be appropriated to Fulani herdsmen.
No governor should agree to this rubbish
17 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by dunkem21(m): 3:49pm
greatgod2012:
Ehm
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by sapientia(m): 3:49pm
Dead on arrival.. see as him quote 1962 like say na yesterday..
most of those places are developed now.. so you go demolish dem for personal business abi.. ndi ara
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by henrydadon(m): 3:49pm
21st century and this is the type of development my government want to undertake
chai..i regret being a nigerian
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by babablogger: 3:50pm
Good move if it's going to stop cattles from causing accidents
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by seunlayi(m): 3:51pm
It will make the task of wiping out in the future easier
1 Like
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Noblesoul123: 3:51pm
I suspect that this is a strategy to carve out land in states for the exclusive use of their cattle.
This may be d plan B after the cattle grazing bill was rejected.
Communities should shine their eyes lest their land or even villages are reserved for Libyan Herdsmen.
By the way, why are they rejecting the option of building ranches?
We are in the 21st century abeg.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by BabaCommander: 3:51pm
No cattle route, Rueters or routie in Igboland. Buhari stay off.
5 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by fratermathy(m): 3:51pm
It still won't solve the herdsmen crises! This is a national security emergency. Herdsmen must be de-armed before the problem can even be engaged.
5 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by SalamRushdie: 3:52pm
now that final phase of the Fulani Jihad commences ..Incase you are a zombie that doesn't understand what this means I will put it for you in simple grammar, all the mam is saying that this year the Federal Govt will force every state to give part of its land to Fulani herdsmen
10 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Pavore9: 3:52pm
The Federal government is not yet ready to solve this issue.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by ednut1(m): 3:52pm
so who will monitor or implement this inside bush na. abeg who get that i rebuke you meme
1 Like
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by UnknownT: 3:53pm
Na dem sabi
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Tenim47(m): 3:53pm
faster way 4 kidnapin
|Re: FG To Demarcate Cattle Routes Nationwide by Nwodosis(m): 3:54pm
Demarcation on their privately owned land? Is cattle rearing not a privately owned business?
3 Likes
Unemployment, Failure And Corporate Prostitution In Nigeria- Who Is Responsible? / Tribal Politics Cost Awolowo Nigerian Presidency / Shara Reporters Vs Governor Fashola (video)
Viewing this topic: ifyn4real(m), hardwerk, OMEGA009(m), codeb(m), farokkunle, jowhyte(m), 0b10010011, GreatNegro, Comjul(m), whalesu(m), yahmohy27, 2dugged(f), Olonade02(m), Odosa1, minobrowny, duba(m), crownprince7(m), mokshaq7, cegno(m), sanandreas(m), bxboss(m), arowstev2000, sunny777, Boleyndynasty2(f), Buskylabambam(m), greatermax77(m), confiritch(m), titusenes, kinibigdeal(m), sisanmattu, BrokenTV, Princesaha, triplewisdom, EmmanuelCena(m), JKisOK(m), dotna(m), haywhy80, Earthwide, Bashirfuntua(m), mikkypel(m), sinisters(m), mentro, felapikin(m), Amosmaji, cutelover19(m), prigoz(m), Hotvita, wiggle, willfet, Adet5, igbodefender, Scopic01(m), khadaffi(m), jacobs2015, chygift(f), obicentlis, Omeokachie, koma1(m), Obaloluwa08(m), lincolnj88 and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27