₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,088 members, 3,467,975 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) (16612 Views)
BBNaija: Ex-Housemate, Bally Supports Efe With A Customized T-shirt (Photos) / Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) / BBNaija: Hot Pictures Of Uriel, The Drama And Mirror Queen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Naijahelm: 4:58pm
Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates, Uriel, Kemen, Thin Tall Tony, Bally, Miyonse and Soma, Bassey, Cocoice, Gifty are all at the Grand Finale of the Reality Show.
A winner will emerge from the Top 5 Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Debbie-Rise, Tboss and Marvis this evening.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ex-housemates-uriel-kemen-ttt.html?m=1
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Naijahelm: 4:58pm
More photos below..
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ex-housemates-uriel-kemen-ttt.html?m=1
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by BreezyCB(m): 5:00pm
The Nigerian Govt needs to thank big brother for distracting us from our sufferings. But from tomorrow Monday, they should be ready.
104 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by jessykings(f): 5:04pm
Pls what is Uriel wearing like dis? M not understanding o lolz
#mythoughtsha#
19 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by austinosita(m): 5:10pm
Bally will definitely win the "one.org" campaign.
Efe will win the 25M
TBoss, 1st runners up
Bisola, 2nd runners up.
Marfe, best couple and a free trip to bbn's chosen country!
Please don't ask me how I got these info after the show
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Jackeeh(m): 5:10pm
Who them epp? At least Miyonse isn't dressed like a drag queen this time around. Uriel hmmmm wearing cut n join.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by realhumanity: 5:17pm
This guy should just win.
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Chuksworld(m): 5:32pm
Many Gifty no get transportation fare
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Haniel18(m): 5:52pm
A lot of hearts will be broken tonight,jubilation to some anyway d winner will always be d winner.
JAH BLESS
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by MJBOLT(m): 5:55pm
tboss certified winner
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by adiqnels: 6:08pm
biko what is uriel wearing ooo
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by CuteJude: 6:08pm
tboss oshe lets step in
say no to poverty efe and fans
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by smartty68(m): 6:08pm
Today marks the end of BBN and one out of the five is going home with 25mil + SUV. I strongly believe that Efe will emerge the winner of this contest.
Like if you agree
Share if you disagree
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by ayusco85(m): 6:09pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Buzor446: 6:09pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Rebeccababy(f): 6:09pm
Nice
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by cr7rooney10(m): 6:09pm
Set gooooo
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Ginaz(f): 6:10pm
What is soma wearing biko?
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by godsluvee(f): 6:10pm
Uriel is so fine
Miyonse looks 'boyish'
Soma looking confused as usual
TTT looking tall
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by alozie27: 6:10pm
austinosita:
OKAY I REMEMBER YOU ARE BIG BROTHERS P.A
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by dacovajnr: 6:12pm
Shey na Cultural Uriel think say dem wan go do for there ni? Nawa Oooo!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Luvdbyursista(m): 6:12pm
kemen is actually very fashionable
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by www80005: 6:12pm
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by SIRmanjar(m): 6:12pm
Beyonse abi miyonse don finally upgrade im dress sense..Soma dress like person wey dem force comeout..Bally cloth just dey funny me
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by alexy147(m): 6:13pm
Soma...a bad dresser
Efe for the money even before the show started.
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by distilledwalex(m): 6:14pm
austinosita:Debby Rise second rumner up
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by yvelchstores(f): 6:14pm
Is this in South Africa too? Abeg are they using night bus to this South Africa cos the way they fly ppl in, na war o
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by unite4real: 6:15pm
adiqnels:
Ask Payporte
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by yvelchstores(f): 6:17pm
Uriel I wish I can support this your dressing but I just can't. E no gree me
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Vanessa88(f): 6:17pm
Seen
Efe ti take over
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by AfricanCalabash: 6:19pm
Efenation #based on logistics
|Re: BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) by Toka1992(m): 6:19pm
Efe for the money!
Ontv, A New Tv In Lagos. / Omotola Is The Highest Earning Actress In Nollywood / Gulder Ultimate Search Season Eight Begins- Register Now
Viewing this topic: buscojacky(m), rlgiwa(m), maxjax(m), youngmoney95(m), Samuelvic45, Determinism, CuteTolex(f), Anonylander, bularuz(m), Chivic6452(m), Kayharry(m), cmikeade(m), Anoo77, hovapsmartini(m), Femiswagg(m), shurch, folabode(f), leki10(m), collinsy2, HaneefahRN(f), EngrSeries(m), nnamene55, sagaloo, Baylow25(m), najighjighpaul, hadjipapiey(m), samdes02(m), gordii, Odunharry(m), tommylee(m), daddyrich, crownie(m), smartty68(m), Brighte(m), bonnex, Adonis28(m), khalifahsparkles(f), EmoBoy(m), mayberry1(f), maverick001, pitchez, vanmubie(m), Sophia6423, dveteran, uzzy73(m), shiloxman(m), riskit33, SamJed(m), Oluwaremythe(m), donlemson(m), kingnesto(m), alysaloverboy, wurabecca(f), TheEminentLaity, class0247 and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9