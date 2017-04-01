Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Kemen, Uriel, TTT, Bally Pictured At Grand Finale (pics) (16612 Views)

A winner will emerge from the Top 5 Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Debbie-Rise, Tboss and Marvis this evening.



Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates, Uriel, Kemen, Thin Tall Tony, Bally, Miyonse and Soma, Bassey, Cocoice, Gifty are all at the Grand Finale of the Reality Show. A winner will emerge from the Top 5 Housemates, Efe, Bisola, Debbie-Rise, Tboss and Marvis this evening.





More photos below..

The Nigerian Govt needs to thank big brother for distracting us from our sufferings. But from tomorrow Monday, they should be ready. 104 Likes 5 Shares

#mythoughtsha# Pls what is Uriel wearing like dis? M not understanding ololz#mythoughtsha# 19 Likes

Bally will definitely win the "one.org" campaign.



Efe will win the 25M



TBoss, 1st runners up



Bisola, 2nd runners up.



Marfe, best couple and a free trip to bbn's chosen country!







Please don't ask me how I got these info after the show 6 Likes 1 Share

Who them epp? At least Miyonse isn't dressed like a drag queen this time around. Uriel hmmmm wearing cut n join. 2 Likes

This guy should just win.

Many Gifty no get transportation fare 3 Likes

A lot of hearts will be broken tonight,jubilation to some anyway d winner will always be d winner.

JAH BLESS 1 Like

tboss certified winner 3 Likes

biko what is uriel wearing ooo 4 Likes





say no to poverty efe and fans





tboss oshe lets step in 18 Likes 2 Shares





Like if you agree

Share if you disagree



Today marks the end of BBN and one out of the five is going home with 25mil + SUV. I strongly believe that Efe will emerge the winner of this contest.Like if you agreeShare if you disagree 18 Likes 4 Shares

What is soma wearing biko? 5 Likes





Miyonse looks 'boyish'



Soma looking confused as usual



TTT looking tall Uriel is so fineMiyonse looks 'boyish'Soma looking confused as usualTTT looking tall 3 Likes

Nawa Oooo! Shey na Cultural Uriel think say dem wan go do for there ni?Nawa Oooo! 1 Like

kemen is actually very fashionable 7 Likes

Beyonse abi miyonse don finally upgrade im dress sense..Soma dress like person wey dem force comeout..Bally cloth just dey funny me 1 Like

Soma...a bad dresser



Efe for the money even before the show started.

Is this in South Africa too? Abeg are they using night bus to this South Africa cos the way they fly ppl in, na war o

adiqnels:

biko what is uriel wearing ooo

Ask Payporte Ask Payporte 1 Like

Uriel I wish I can support this your dressing but I just can't. E no gree me 1 Like

Efe ti take over

Efenation #based on logistics