|Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Ovokoo: 6:17pm
Former miss world and first black person to win the title, Agbani Darego secretly got married in London yesterday, 8th April 2017. We're still gathering information to fin out who she married.
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/former-miss-world-agbani-darego-marries-secretly-london-picture/
Agbani Darego shared her Wedding picture and captioned it:
08.04.2017#MrsDanjuma
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSq8GVOAq7a/?hl=en
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 6:22pm
Finally, this girl don marry. Congrats to her.
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Shelloween(m): 6:27pm
Munachi Abii how market?
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:28pm
Praiseeeeeeeee tha lord
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:30pm
OK
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by umarshehu58: 6:33pm
She avoided the Food eaters association of Nigeria
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 6:33pm
Shelloween:How can you compare Agbani and Munachi. Munachi is still young when compared with Agbani. Agbani won miss world in 2001 after Priyanka Chopra. If she was 18 years then by now she should be 35 years old. Munachi should be in the mid or late 20s.
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Shelloween(m): 6:38pm
Afam4eva:Munachi IS older than Agbani. All i know is that Munachi told us her football age.
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 6:42pm
Shelloween:When you look at both of them, who looks older?
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by poshestmina(f): 6:46pm
Afam4eva:Munachi is in her early or mid 30s ,she even looks older and YEAH comparing Agbani to Muna is like comparing Vgc to okokomaiko .
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Shelloween(m): 6:51pm
Afam4eva:Don't know. Pictures can be deceptive.
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by ifex370(m): 6:57pm
Thank God for her
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by zinachidi(m): 7:04pm
my number 2 celebrity crush don marry.
*sad face*
Genny my number 1 crush. Pls don't leave me.
HML to her.
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by sotall(m): 7:35pm
ok
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by martyns303(m): 7:35pm
What
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by temitope277(m): 7:36pm
wu iz danjuma
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 7:36pm
Congratulations.
Meanwhile, EFE fans should get ready
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by danbrowndmf(m): 7:37pm
poshestmina:loooool
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by dingbang(m): 7:37pm
Shelloween:lol dat one still dey form ex beauty queen. Na mumu she be
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by seunlly(m): 7:37pm
she is not even proud of her hubby nawa.
yeyebrities
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by nabegibeg: 7:37pm
Congrats to Agbani
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by marvelling(m): 7:37pm
Shelloween:
the palmwinetapper?
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Sharon6(f): 7:37pm
Happy married life
Happy married life
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Gee001(f): 7:37pm
I doubt this but if true, congratulations to our Agbani
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Saheed9: 7:38pm
omo, my crush is married
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by nabegibeg: 7:38pm
Shelloween:
na small small boys below her age she dey find upandan
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 7:38pm
She kept her romance and marriage out of the public eye. Smart move.
Congrats to her
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by orlarbissy(f): 7:38pm
Congratulations to her
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by Holatunde007(m): 7:38pm
Laye
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:38pm
poor southern nigerians will be fighting poor northerners....while the rich ones are marrying eachother
|Re: Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) by ayaside(m): 7:39pm
And peeps that been saying trash about her body can now shut tha hell up.
