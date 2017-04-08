Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In London (Wedding Photos) (11995 Views)

Agbani Darego shared her Wedding picture and captioned it:



08.04.2017#MrsDanjuma



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSq8GVOAq7a/?hl=en Former miss world and first black person to win the title, Agbani Darego secretly got married in London yesterday, 8th April 2017. We're still gathering information to fin out who she married.SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/former-miss-world-agbani-darego-marries-secretly-london-picture/

Finally, this girl don marry. Congrats to her.

Munachi Abii how market?

Praiseeeeeeeee tha lord

She avoided the Food eaters association of Nigeria

Shelloween:

How can you compare Agbani and Munachi. Munachi is still young when compared with Agbani. Agbani won miss world in 2001 after Priyanka Chopra. If she was 18 years then by now she should be 35 years old. Munachi should be in the mid or late 20s.

Afam4eva:



Munachi IS older than Agbani. All i know is that Munachi told us her football age.

Shelloween:

When you look at both of them, who looks older?

Afam4eva:



Munachi is in her early or mid 30s ,she even looks older and YEAH comparing Agbani to Muna is like comparing Vgc to okokomaiko .

Afam4eva:



Don't know. Pictures can be deceptive.

Thank God for her

my number 2 celebrity crush don marry.



*sad face*



Genny my number 1 crush. Pls don't leave me.



HML to her.

wu iz danjuma





Meanwhile, EFE fans should get ready Congratulations.

poshestmina:

loooool

Shelloween:

lol dat one still dey form ex beauty queen. Na mumu she be

she is not even proud of her hubby nawa.

Congrats to Agbani

Shelloween:

Munachi Abii how market?

the palmwinetapper?

Happy married life







I doubt this but if true, congratulations to our Agbani

omo, my crush is married

Shelloween:

Munachi Abii how market?

na small small boys below her age she dey find upandan





She kept her romance and marriage out of the public eye. Smart move.Congrats to her

Congratulations to her

poor southern nigerians will be fighting poor northerners....while the rich ones are marrying eachother