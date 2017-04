Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Agbani Darego-danjuma Shares A Photo From Her Honeymoon (13307 Views)

Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding / Agbani Darego Sleeping With Her Dog On Her Bed!! / PHOTOS: Dolapo Oni On Her Honeymoon (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Agbani is pictured strolling around a luxurious location, Donning a short and white top.



VIEW SOURCE:





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSyqrM-AlNb/?hl=en The former Miss World and her husband Ishaya Danjuma are currently on honeymoon after their super secret wedding in Morocco.Agbani is pictured strolling around a luxurious location, Donning a short and white top.VIEW SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/agbani-darego-danjuma-shares-photo-from.html 1 Like

Rubbish





Even Oyibo you dey copy won't snap this kind of photo



It's your husband I want to see and not you. 8 Likes

congratulations to her 2 Likes 1 Share

Congratz.

what is so honey in the moon in this? well na her own sha 2 Likes

IamAirforce1:

Rubbish





Even Oyibo you dey copy won't snap this kind of photo



It's your husband I want to see and not you. She's more mature,sensible, richer,intelligent, known,famous,popular and celebrated than you dummy.

You have no reputation off-Nairaland.

She's known worldly. She's more mature,sensible, richer,intelligent, known,famous,popular and celebrated than you dummy.You have no reputation off-Nairaland.She's known worldly. 54 Likes 6 Shares

Congratulations lady.... 1 Like

olihilistic:



She's more mature,sensible, richer,intelligent, known,famous,popular and celebrated than you dummy.

You have no reputation off-Nairaland.

She's known worldly.



I agree with you. 16 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:



I agree with you. That's just the hard truth. That's just the hard truth. 12 Likes

olihilistic:



That's just the hard truth.

Seems the reply I gave you ain't enough for you.



I guess you were expecting me to get down the mud with you

But sorry, I've grown pass that shiit. 58 Likes 4 Shares

She's known "Worldly"...



I hope he doesn't mean the biblical knowing?



Congratulations "That Year's Crush". 3 Likes

na dis kind life i like, d man propose dem no even flaunt am for social media

Hmmm..

Where's her hubby?

All this our naija girls been marrying for money upandan

Anyways... na who nor like better thing

skylowlow:

Hmmm..

Where's her hubby? ..... .....

skylowlow:

Hmmm..

Where's her hubby? iNSIDE that fish pond in the picture iNSIDE that fish pond in the picture 3 Likes

Hubby don go buy something from market abi where e dey

congratulations to her

They never born many pple for NL wen ds girl win Miss world oooo

congrats 1 Like

olihilistic:



She's more mature,sensible, richer,intelligent, known,famous,popular and celebrated than you dummy.

You have no reputation off-Nairaland.

She's known worldly.

Thank you so much for that. Thank you so much for that.





Abi is he someone's husband? I'm confused and didnt expect this from her. Smh! I wonder why she is hiding his faceAbi is he someone's husband? I'm confused and didnt expect this from her. Smh!

Politicalapathy:

Hubby don go buy something from market abi where e dey It does looks like she is walking away really It does looks like she is walking away really 1 Like

unclezuma:

She's known "Worldly"...



I hope he doesn't mean the biblical knowing?



Congratulations "That Year Crush"

Correct him now!

She is known worldwide abi? Correct him now!She is known worldwide abi? 1 Like

bettercreature:

iNSIDE that fish pond in the picture ... ... 2 Likes

tilapia fish.. happy honeymoon

chriskosherbal:

Congratulations lady.... What are you congratulating self? is there any real face in that picture? What are you congratulating self? is there any real face in that picture?