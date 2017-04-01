₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Ajasco222: 9:42pm
Michael Efe Ejeba popularly called 'Efe' is the winner of the Big Brother Naija 2017 and will be going home with a brand new SUV and N25 million.
As usual, Nigerians have reacted to this.. see some in the screenshots below
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Ajasco222: 9:42pm
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Brighte(m): 9:46pm
Na So.....Ogoro must jump
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Ajasco222: 9:46pm
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Epositive(m): 9:47pm
based on logistics... everyone is EFEcted
#teamefe #efenation
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Arsenalholic(m): 9:49pm
Lol. Dem don start: "we the boys need bar o". That's why many of them were campaigning aggressively. Will someone please tell them that shingbai will not even reach their side...
Meanwhile, Waff town is lit asf right now!
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by optional1(f): 10:00pm
Show finish naija
welcome back cos matter still dey ground dey wait for all of us.
we still dey recession.. Baba still dey sit.. Dino ceritificate still dey for ground.... Pastor sule nd miss otobo case still dey... Madam kemi dey prison.. Matter still plenty for ground for us...
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Omagago(m): 10:09pm
Area!!!
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Divay22(f): 10:12pm
Warri warri warri warri
Iffa hear am, na ASABA direct .........
EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE EFE
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:12pm
People are just foolish and jobless
You sit and watch someone sleep and talk
He just won millions of naira and guess what, your dumb ass still lives with your parents and don't even have up to 5k in your bank account
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by RealAlfranco: 10:12pm
In as much as some 'holier than thou' people will speak against the morals of this show, we can't deny it but it was entertaining as fück!!
Efe's Fans were vocal from the very beginning, sounding support left right and centre for their favourite guy. Almost radicals,i'd say in their approach especially when they perceived Tboss was his main rival (honestly speaking, she never stood a chance). It was like a revolution. Congratulations!!!
Bisola's fans were quietly doing their thing. One would think Tboss was more popular but Bisola's fans were loyal .i trowey cap for una!
Tboss' fans lol
Debie : I wish her well, she's actually very very good!
Marvis was lucky to get here, she was hardly ever nominated for eviction.
I can't stop laughing at some people who actually thought Tboss was going to win. Come on!!
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by YonkijiSappo: 10:13pm
Efe - Man of the moment.
Enjoy it while it lasts, and pls make wise investments with your moola.
Thumbs up.
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by mhizmayorall(f): 10:13pm
Ehnnehnn back to buhari matter..Wetin he talk last sef
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Error111: 10:13pm
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Icaretoo: 10:13pm
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Philinho(m): 10:14pm
one will hear word now...nonsense
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by BrutalJab: 10:14pm
I believe recession has finally disappeared abi
mtcheew
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by GentleYoung(m): 10:14pm
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm
At least we go hear word after tonight.
Just imagine the noise!
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by BreezyCB(m): 10:14pm
Dstv Channel 198 closed.
Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed.
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 10:14pm
this is for the streets, he represent the struggle #streetrules
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Omagago(m): 10:14pm
Street credibility, act of Naija Street of Naija.
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Alexis11: 10:15pm
Lol.......
The next edition of BBNaija, na everybody go form poor
It might make it boring though.
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by johnstar(m): 10:15pm
I nor dey follow dis bb9ja
Belle sweet me as say na my ppl win
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by holluwai(m): 10:15pm
We go hear word now....irate show
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by lrguru(m): 10:15pm
Tboss inside the diary room alone with big brother, hoping to win
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by olajazz(m): 10:15pm
go and sleep all of you all
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by LAFO(f): 10:15pm
Na every thread you dey seek advice this evening?
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by anonymuz(m): 10:15pm
at least Tboss go still fit manage that 500k. at all at all na in bad.
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Kylekent59: 10:15pm
Divay22:They guy deserves to win,and he did won.
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by obembet(m): 10:16pm
Patapata na draw
Nigeria and their mentality.... I still want to knw how this bbnija will contribute positively to Nigeria. I knw if its education now, u will hear something #50,000 for the overall student.
Its well sha
Congrats to efe
Re: Nigerians React As Efe Wins BBNaija 2017 "Warri No Dey Carry Last" by Nollynude: 10:16pm
Let's get this poo over with
