As usual, Nigerians have reacted to this.. see some in the screenshots below



Michael Efe Ejeba popularly called 'Efe' is the winner of the Big Brother Naija 2017 and will be going home with a brand new SUV and N25 million.

Na So.....Ogoro must jump

#teamefe #efenation based on logistics... everyone is EFEcted#teamefe #efenation 7 Likes

Lol. Dem don start: "we the boys need bar o". That's why many of them were campaigning aggressively. Will someone please tell them that shingbai will not even reach their side...



Meanwhile, Waff town is lit asf right now! 6 Likes

Show finish naija



welcome back cos matter still dey ground dey wait for all of us.

we still dey recession.. Baba still dey sit.. Dino ceritificate still dey for ground.... Pastor sule nd miss otobo case still dey... Madam kemi dey prison.. Matter still plenty for ground for us... 6 Likes 1 Share

Iffa hear am, na ASABA direct .........



People are just foolish and jobless



You sit and watch someone sleep and talk



He just won millions of naira and guess what, your dumb ass still lives with your parents and don't even have up to 5k in your bank account 1 Like

In as much as some 'holier than thou' people will speak against the morals of this show, we can't deny it but it was entertaining as fück!!



Efe's Fans were vocal from the very beginning, sounding support left right and centre for their favourite guy. Almost radicals,i'd say in their approach especially when they perceived Tboss was his main rival (honestly speaking, she never stood a chance). It was like a revolution. Congratulations!!!



Bisola's fans were quietly doing their thing. One would think Tboss was more popular but Bisola's fans were loyal .i trowey cap for una!



Tboss' fans lol



Debie : I wish her well, she's actually very very good!



Marvis was lucky to get here, she was hardly ever nominated for eviction.



I can't stop laughing at some people who actually thought Tboss was going to win. Come on!! Tboss' fans lolI can't stop laughing at some people who actually thought Tboss was going to win. Come on!! 1 Like 1 Share





Enjoy it while it lasts, and pls make wise investments with your moola.

Thumbs up. Efe - Man of the moment.Enjoy it while it lasts, and pls make wise investments with your moola.Thumbs up. 1 Like

Ehnnehnn back to buhari matter..Wetin he talk last sef 3 Likes 1 Share



I see

one will hear word now...nonsense





mtcheew I believe recession has finally disappeared abimtcheew

At least we go hear word after tonight.







Just imagine the noise ! 1 Like

Dstv Channel 198 closed.

Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed. 4 Likes 1 Share

this is for the streets, he represent the struggle #streetrules 1 Like

Street credibility, act of Naija Street of Naija. 1 Like







The next edition of BBNaija, na everybody go form poor

















It might make it boring though. Lol.......The next edition of BBNaija, na everybody go form poorIt might make it boring though.

I nor dey follow dis bb9ja



Belle sweet me as say na my ppl win 1 Like

We go hear word now....irate show

Tboss inside the diary room alone with big brother, hoping to win 1 Like

go and sleep all of you all

at least Tboss go still fit manage that 500k. at all at all na in bad. 1 Like

Warri warri warri warri



Iffa hear am, na ASABA direct .........



Nigeria and their mentality.... I still want to knw how this bbnija will contribute positively to Nigeria. I knw if its education now, u will hear something #50,000 for the overall student.



Its well sha



Congrats to efe 1 Like