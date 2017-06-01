₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by sar33: 3:27pm
Nollywood actor Osita Iheme was one of the celebs that attended 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards in Kigali.Check out his photos digging it out on stage at the event below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/osita-iheme-shows-his-dancing-moves-at.html
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 3:29pm
Where is his sidekick?
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by braimeddy: 3:33pm
Was he scared to rock that 'thick' lady?
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 3:35pm
The second pic that lady is the uglies in 2017.
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 4:34pm
Rich
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:34pm
This man is about 2 feet tall. Funny comedian he is. Their movie Aki Na pawpaw is legendary. I will choose that movie over the dead ass movies Ay produces
12 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Larwin(m): 4:34pm
hmmm nice one
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 4:35pm
.
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 4:35pm
ekensi01:which kind dance step be that sef
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 4:35pm
Just my spec...
At least him go rock her knee
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 4:35pm
braimeddy:
smile..... thick indeed
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 4:36pm
He is so tall that the photographers has to bend down to capture him.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by mako007(m): 4:36pm
OP he also rocked a dude, next time give complete highlights
2 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Akalia(m): 4:36pm
Nawa o. This miniature dey pull weight.
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by john4reala(m): 4:36pm
ooooooookkkkkkkk
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by ironheart(m): 4:36pm
to them its an amusement
to him, its celebrity thing
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by dessz(m): 4:36pm
I don't like to lie, so I will say it
that +size lady worrworrrrrr
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by ExInferis(m): 4:36pm
Osita iheme dancing on stage with an oyinbo lady who's amused at the midget, and a fat obese lady.
There.
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Urdreamgirl(f): 4:37pm
see his kukute sef
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by dyze: 4:37pm
ekensi01:
Bro, that babe no ugly o.
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by marynPearl(f): 4:37pm
You mean Ostia?
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by aycorporat(m): 4:37pm
That thick Lady is an actress I admire. Lydia Forson.
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 4:40pm
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Emirsays(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:42pm
Urdreamgirl:
@ Your personal text ...
You are the girl I want to do Bedroom Karate with....So I disagree with you
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 4:43pm
Mature Man
Go marry Biko
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 4:43pm
nice one
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Curdlebug(m): 4:46pm
Hello, A MOMENT OF YOUR TIME PLEASE.
help a sister win
KINDLY FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW AND LIKE THE PHOTO. THANKS GOD BLESS
https://mobile.facebook.com/1959416617663362/photos/a.1961551907449833.1073741828.1959416617663362/1961890830749274/?type=3&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1961890830749274%3Atl_objid.1961890830749274%3Apage_id.1959416617663362%3Athid.1959416617663362%3A306061129499414%3A69%3A0%3A1498892399%3A-4475593638056954560
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by Yeezy1(m): 4:47pm
Nice one
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by sasquareT(m): 4:47pm
Larwin:boss i hail
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by spaggyy(m): 4:50pm
The thick lady in black has 3 arms I think
|Re: Osita Iheme Dancing On Stage With Oyinbo Lady In Rwanda (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:51pm
Lol
