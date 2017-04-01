₦airaland Forum

How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by JamieNaij(m): 11:01pm On Apr 09
LOL.

And the Memes Begins

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/how-private-jets-are-queue-to-pick.html

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Doctorfitz(m): 11:10pm On Apr 09
She go hail.
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by clems88(m): 11:24pm On Apr 09
Lol grin
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 11:30pm On Apr 09
Tboss,,our aviation minister.

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by zamwazi: 12:04am
Oshey..pickers gang cheesy tongue

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Divay22(f): 12:04am
Hahahahahaha
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 12:04am
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha
Tboss go hear am from Nigerians



Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by younghartz(m): 12:04am
it has ended..... I won't hear abt this fvckin bbn for a while......

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:04am
LOL

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by KenModi(m): 12:04am
Nsn
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Akshow: 12:05am
grin grin grin

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by ollah2: 12:05am
Hilarious
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by EFEbbnaija(m): 12:05am
Based on logistics you made it happen
Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by globalresource: 12:05am
What has Nairaland turned to??

This one for front page?? MOD on osogbo weed again shocked

Tboss lost. Efe don win the money

Aproko and bad belle no go allow u leave this Tboss alone.

At least she is a celebrity and known around the world. Please who knows OP name?

SMH

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by martineverest(m): 12:05am
Just look at what our youths have focused their minds on in the last 3 months ....

Nigeria got no future

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:05am
lol
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by chubbygal(f): 12:05am
Na so

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by keyzo: 12:06am
If she can spend 25million in just 1 week, I wonder how long it would take her to spend 500k. (Maybe just few minutes.) Based on logististics of mathematics calculation. Shior!
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 12:06am
lol
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by OGHENE316: 12:07am
tboss mata be like jona and buhari
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by KenModi(m): 12:07am
ojun50:

jst look hw nigerians are calculating other people money

If that sort of attention to detail is been applied to all endevours our youth embark upon in this country, Dubai no go smell our yansh.

What a shame!
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by KingAfo(m): 12:08am
Apostles sef don queuq

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by winkmart: 12:08am
frew
Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by gboyegazike(m): 12:09am
Efe Nation..... 25million no b small money oooh.... Nah street things. We no go use the money for tax..lol... Efe spending the money based on #Logistic... enjoy yah self with this white guy jooooor....


Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Phi001(m): 12:10am
keyzo:
If she can spend 25million in just 1 week, I wonder how long it would take her to spend 500k. (Maybe just few minutes.) Based on logististics of mathematics calculation.
She would spend it all in exactly 3 hours, 21 minutes and 36 seconds...






You can thank me later...

Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by sean92(m): 12:10am
free her abeg

