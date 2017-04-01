Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) (9916 Views)

And the Memes Begins



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/how-private-jets-are-queue-to-pick.html

LOL.And the Memes Begins 4 Likes

She go hail.

Lol

Tboss,,our aviation minister. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Oshey..pickers gang 4 Likes

Hahahahahaha

Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha

Tboss go hear am from Nigerians







it has ended..... I won't hear abt this fvckin bbn for a while...... 8 Likes

LOL 1 Like

Nsn

3 Likes

Hilarious

Based on logistics you made it happen

Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation

Like EFE BBnaija on Facebook 3 Likes





This one for front page?? MOD on osogbo weed again



Tboss lost. Efe don win the money



Aproko and bad belle no go allow u leave this Tboss alone.



At least she is a celebrity and known around the world. Please who knows OP name?



Just look at what our youths have focused their minds on in the last 3 months ....



Nigeria got no future 4 Likes

lol

Na so 7 Likes

If she can spend 25million in just 1 week, I wonder how long it would take her to spend 500k. (Maybe just few minutes.) Based on logististics of mathematics calculation. Shior!

lol

tboss mata be like jona and buhari

ojun50:



jst look hw nigerians are calculating other people money

If that sort of attention to detail is been applied to all endevours our youth embark upon in this country, Dubai no go smell our yansh.



What a shame! If that sort of attention to detail is been applied to all endevours our youth embark upon in this country, Dubai no go smell our yansh.What a shame!

Apostles sef don queuq

frew







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BaAeFZ6MAU Efe Nation..... 25million no b small money oooh.... Nah street things. We no go use the money for tax..lol... Efe spending the money based on #Logistic... enjoy yah self with this white guy jooooor.... 1 Like

keyzo:

If she can spend 25million in just 1 week, I wonder how long it would take her to spend 500k. (Maybe just few minutes.) Based on logististics of mathematics calculation. She would spend it all in exactly 3 hours, 21 minutes and 36 seconds...













You can thank me later... She would spend it all in exactly 3 hours, 21 minutes and 36 seconds...You can thank me later... 1 Like