₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,214 members, 3,468,385 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 01:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) (9916 Views)
"Fayose Refused To Pick My Call" - Buhari / What Happens When You Refuse To Pick Up Your Landlord Phone Call (photo) / When You Go To The Village To Pick Your Village Uncle With Your Car (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by JamieNaij(m): 11:01pm On Apr 09
LOL.
And the Memes Begins
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/how-private-jets-are-queue-to-pick.html
4 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Doctorfitz(m): 11:10pm On Apr 09
She go hail.
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by clems88(m): 11:24pm On Apr 09
Lol
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 11:30pm On Apr 09
Tboss,,our aviation minister.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by zamwazi: 12:04am
Oshey..pickers gang
4 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Divay22(f): 12:04am
Hahahahahaha
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 12:04am
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha
Tboss go hear am from Nigerians
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by younghartz(m): 12:04am
it has ended..... I won't hear abt this fvckin bbn for a while......
8 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:04am
LOL
1 Like
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by KenModi(m): 12:04am
Nsn
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Akshow: 12:05am
3 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by ollah2: 12:05am
Hilarious
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by EFEbbnaija(m): 12:05am
Based on logistics you made it happen
Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation
Like EFE BBnaija on Facebook
3 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by globalresource: 12:05am
What has Nairaland turned to??
This one for front page?? MOD on osogbo weed again
Tboss lost. Efe don win the money
Aproko and bad belle no go allow u leave this Tboss alone.
At least she is a celebrity and known around the world. Please who knows OP name?
SMH
3 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by martineverest(m): 12:05am
Just look at what our youths have focused their minds on in the last 3 months ....
Nigeria got no future
4 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:05am
lol
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by chubbygal(f): 12:05am
Na so
7 Likes
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by keyzo: 12:06am
If she can spend 25million in just 1 week, I wonder how long it would take her to spend 500k. (Maybe just few minutes.) Based on logististics of mathematics calculation. Shior!
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 12:06am
lol
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by OGHENE316: 12:07am
tboss mata be like jona and buhari
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by KenModi(m): 12:07am
ojun50:
If that sort of attention to detail is been applied to all endevours our youth embark upon in this country, Dubai no go smell our yansh.
What a shame!
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by KingAfo(m): 12:08am
Apostles sef don queuq
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by winkmart: 12:08am
frew
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by gboyegazike(m): 12:09am
Efe Nation..... 25million no b small money oooh.... Nah street things. We no go use the money for tax..lol... Efe spending the money based on #Logistic... enjoy yah self with this white guy jooooor....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BaAeFZ6MAU
1 Like
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by Phi001(m): 12:10am
keyzo:She would spend it all in exactly 3 hours, 21 minutes and 36 seconds...
You can thank me later...
1 Like
|Re: How Private Jets Are Queuing To Pick Tboss (Photos) by sean92(m): 12:10am
free her abeg
1 Like 1 Share
Sunday Mba's Conversation With His Wife After The Match !! / RIP English. / Condom Slogans
Viewing this topic: ippis, ifyolu4u, Viikan, SwissGeneva(m), Samjay009(m), timidapsin(m), beeff, Enaxfarm, Ejis324, Eekanem(m), virud, faruz, BunmiSLim, kasaboj(m), trappatoni(m), donpata, Issygirl(f), OYINBOGOJU(m), GMTIII(m), chucs, godthank3434(m), dozymars(m), coolestchris(m), GeneralGbolly(m), tmakins1, munphildusky, josh1st(m), d33types, Snow5, tirexxx(m), holarfresh, Segbu1, 12inches1(m), Semper247(m), tochukwuog(m), koolcat, Nicebrite, Gilbus1(m), victor101(m), Deman05(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3