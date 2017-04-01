₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by stane007: 12:36am
Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist Bisola finally discovered Thin Tall Tony was married during the live finale yesterday. This is the moment she spotted him wearing a wedding band on his hand.
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by Angeleena(f): 12:42am
after all the B.J'S given.
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by diablos: 2:35am
Angeleena:
Sure! And he received it like a real man
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by BreezyCB(m): 5:01am
She qo kill him
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by veekid(m): 10:39am
She said so yesterday that she's gon deal with Tony if later found out the marriage was real. I wonder how she's gon do that sha and or e fit be joke
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 10:40am
Angeleena:Did you see her give the BJ?? ??
Do you have hard evidence she gave him a BJ? Or you're very sure of how a man behaves after receiving a BJ, based on logistics and experience?
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by dessz(m): 10:40am
while ppl watching bb9ja are like...bisola pls..
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by FearFactor1: 10:40am
Okoko
But based on okafor's law,...
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by talktonase(m): 10:40am
I guess she is just pretending to be surprised. With that level of emotional promiscuity,she must be a regular with married men...
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by repogirl(f): 10:40am
Wawu
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by tojie6256: 10:40am
That is gonna be a real shocker for her, abeg who told her?
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by otijah2: 10:40am
The way Bisola is been celebrated eeh. E come be like na Tony guilty pass
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by mjbaba: 10:40am
Ok. Seen. Next topic pls
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by praisekeyzz(m): 10:40am
Ur a fool
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by jdstunt(m): 10:41am
Ok
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by martineverest(m): 10:41am
she was rlly disappointed yesterday
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by kelvinjo94(m): 10:41am
haha... I so waited for this, so unfortunate I didn't get to watch it
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by ademasta(m): 10:41am
After the reggae play the blues
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by meezynetwork(m): 10:41am
Lok
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by livinus009(m): 10:41am
Lol. BBN I only a game. If she took him serious that's her problem.
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by ntbaby(f): 10:42am
the real shocker....they fit still run side show if she really like d guy cos e fit no mata to her
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by softboiy: 10:42am
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by unclezuma: 10:42am
Ultimate Question
The Answer is No!
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by depezee(m): 10:42am
Afonjas were busy campaigning for BISOLA but they later found out that GOD of EFE is stronger than their bigotry.
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by godsluvee(f): 10:42am
Bisola is very real
I was actually thinking she would vex. She handled it with so much maturity
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by ladyF(f): 10:42am
Eeyah... Too bad for her. Men deceiving women since 100. BC
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N395/$
It's LadyF again.
It's LadyF again.
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:42am
Ese already told her hes married
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by PrickGetSize(m): 10:43am
I wish it was my prick Bisola sucked.
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by adorablepepple(f): 10:43am
it's as if bisola sucked ttt's shine and destiny .
All the same babe don hammer.
I love bisola
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by RicoBee(m): 10:43am
can we move on, please?
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by dessz(m): 10:44am
ademasta:
|Re: The Moment Bisola Discovered Thin Tall Tony Is Married (Photo) by sjwills(m): 10:44am
godsluvee:
25million is involved!!
