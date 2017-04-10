₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by dre11(m): 1:35am
$6.9b Paris Club loan refund sparks row
Questions over local govts’ $2.6b share
There is disquiet among governors over a plan to pay some consultants $138 million (about N42.2b at the official N306 to $1) of the $6.9 billion Paris-London Club loan refund.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by Atiku2019: 2:33am
Consultants are surely Government Cronies
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by mykeljosef: 3:03am
apc + pdp = old recycled bastards
i weep for Nigeria youths
please lets have sense n stop this
"is it your business" mentality
oh btw those PA n SA find new bullshi+ to keep the youths busy now that bbn is over
lie muhammed where art thou
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by romme2u: 4:09am
i know this will get to the promised land.
Meanwhile on the matter on ground i couldn't care less cos the blockee and the blocker are birds of multicolored feathers.
They have the same objective on top the mula
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by ikp120(m): 7:15am
That's their percentage as professionals for their service na. Abi una no known wetin percentage mean? $138m na 2% of $6.9bn. Or na bad belle una dey do because say they are making their money big time?
Abeg leave matter for Matthias and go and hustle. Mumu people
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by OneManLegion(m): 7:18am
One thing about Nigerian politicians is if they or their cronies aren't doing the stealing, they tend to get very aggressive. See as e dey chook them for body sey dem must pay 42.2 billion to consultants who work for some of their fellow governors.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by unclezuma: 10:54am
Please how do I become a government consultant?
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by 12345baba: 10:54am
Such a long poo
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by mykeljosef: 10:54am
how those of us that realize the mind boggling corruption in this government but dont talk coz zombies will label you 5%er or ipod youth
after buhari leaves Nigerians will weep when they realize how much corruption is currently going by under our noses
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by RicoBee(m): 10:55am
What a country!
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by otijah2: 10:55am
Abeg sombori with kind heart should summarize for me
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by itiswellandwell: 10:55am
Hmmmm
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by VanBommel(m): 10:56am
See consultancy fee . Meanwhile these governors are heartless, wicked. Imagine giving little or nothing to the local government to pay salaries. Why wouldn't crime rate in nigeria be on the high side.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by TPAND: 10:57am
Chaiiiii.... This government sef... seriously they are not corrupt, but the tune of money they have wasted of our national treasury is much more than what the looters stole from us
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by shogz8: 10:58am
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by diablos: 10:58am
When u have a clueless president and a bunch of cluelessly useless governors in a country like Nigeria, confusion is d key
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by olaezebala: 10:59am
Aregbesola comes to mind. Paying half salary since forever.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by sapientia(m): 11:01am
There is no way i can read all these.. the few i read broke my heart...
We have finance ministry and state own.. what are we paying them for?
USA should pls do that they to syria to all our state houses.. then focus the remaining ones to Aso Villa...
If they can tripple it, our generations unborn will forever be grateful.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by Cholison(m): 11:01am
Kogi is seriously owing all the levels of government civil servants after collecting bail-outs and paris debt refunds. Which way forward? APC worse in corruption matters.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by maasoap(m): 11:01am
ikp120:Don't mind them. As if they got the money without the assistance of the consultants. 2% is okay, no matter how much it is amounted to.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by mooremoney(m): 11:02am
Benue State gov. have not paid salary since November last year.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by maasoap(m): 11:04am
olaezebala:Now that he's owing just March salary including local government workers, he should begin paying them the remaining half. I think it is up to 12 months now.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by maasoap(m): 11:05am
mykeljosef:I don't think it can be worse than what we have been made to see under IB of Otuoke. #truth
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by olaezebala: 11:06am
maasoap:
The guy is showing no sign of paying o
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by mykeljosef: 11:06am
maasoap:
free your mind from slavery
do you know this government still owes farmers from 2015
yet they talk of diversification
the whole dollar instability is man made n some n bastards have made generational fortune from it
so please open the eyes of your brain
if goodluck was clueless coz the people around him were thieves
then clueless is an understatement for what buhari is
heck he isnt even in control of his own government
go back to drinking your grass soup n wallow n your zombieism
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by VanBommel(m): 11:07am
mooremoney:but he's busy settling fulani herdsmen
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by paskyboy: 11:08am
Until we Initiate action to amend our Constitution with a view to devolving powers, duties and responsibilities to states and local governments in order to entrench true Federalism and the Federal spirit. This poo will continue, you can't be doing the same thing the same way and be expecting different results, why are we so unfortunate with Myopic and self centered Leaders.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by ruffhandu: 11:10am
That is really outrageous. Well, that is how the money goes. They collect huge loans, misappropriate the funds, plunging Nigerians into deeper poo. Nigerians must rise and put up a system that'll check all these evils, because it's obvious those who should are the actual thieves.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by Dee60: 11:14am
All we seem to know about in Nigeria is sharing.
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by samomoli: 11:15am
nigerian youths wasting ur time watching BBN while old recycled APC PDP polithiefians embezzle ur future
|Re: Governors Kick Against $138m Consultants’ Fees by Dee60: 11:19am
paskyboy:
Who will initiate that action?
We had a chance of a lifetime with a President from the minority side but he also chose to look the other way!
Now the three arms of government seem to have formed a perfect alliance against the people of Nigeria.
