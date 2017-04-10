₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by highrise07(m): 7:42am
*24 cadet-trainees swapped with ‘special candidates’
https://newtelegraphonline.com/top-stories/recruitment-scandal-rocks-efcc/
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by fergie001(m): 8:02am
Saraki and National Assembly members right now
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by herroyalty(f): 9:18am
Injustice of the highest order...
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by ekems2017(f): 9:29am
That is Magu that Buhari is dying for.
In as much as i dont like this legislators . I so much believe in most of their assessments. They know even more than the executives. If they tell you what is going on in Nigerian, you will weep.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Ogashub(m): 9:29am
Last nite you watched someone become a millionaire right before your very eyes...it's Monday now and you are still snoring in bed owing MTN and expecting your parents to feed you. I pity you.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by clems88(m): 9:31am
No god father you are on your own in naija. God help us
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by hucienda: 9:31am
This administration is recklessly comatose.
'Man know man' recruitment has since gone to another level.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Untainted007: 9:32am
This is the reason Nigeria is not moving forward. If you want to join mere Nigerian Police Force, you must be connected to a god-father, to join Nigerian Army or even get any job in any state or Federal government parastatals, you must belong.
How do we want to raise a healthy nation when all we base the future of the nation on is on incomptence set of people? Even in government's ministry jobs, the old employees will always ensure its their children that replace them before they retire. I WEEP FOR THIS COUNTRY NIGERIA IF EFCC/ICPC WHO ARE AGAINST CORRUPTION AND BAD PRACTICES CAN'T SET GOOD EXAMPLES.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by IamSpenxer(m): 9:32am
Wawu!! So they've taken this their "man know man" to another whole new level
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by unclezuma: 9:32am
There's a logical reasons for everything that's done by the "good guys".
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by ylaa(f): 9:33am
Na their way
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by magoo10: 9:33am
corruption everywhere ,and those are the sets of efcc obasanjo expect to be winning court cases. the swapped agents are put there just to do the biddings of one big man somewhere nothing more,tomorrow they will say they are fighting corruption.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by pacodas: 9:34am
Change get levels
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by burkingx(f): 9:34am
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by cardoso514: 9:34am
Dog eat dog
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by yjgm(m): 9:34am
EFCC in the news these days for both the wrong and the right reasons. let the needful be done.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by BabaAlabi: 9:35am
If the people fighting corruption are also corrupt, then what hope does the ordinary Nigerian have?
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by burkingx(f): 9:35am
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by joe4real12: 9:35am
It's not new.
Secret recruitment of relatives of people in power was reportedly carried out in CBN, FIRS in the last two years.
I say to this administration of Buhari "Well done Sir", 2019 is around the conner. We know the right thing to do.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by talk2archy: 9:36am
i comment my reserve, EFCC fighting corruption abi, lemm see what this guy bellow me has to say.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by sojayy(m): 9:36am
Magu why
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by judemmesoma(m): 9:36am
Even EFCC...NO HOPE FOR NAIJA
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Spidermon: 9:36am
If you dont have a godfather in Nigeria, try not to let your hustle intersect with govt.
Nigeria is just a geographical location, not a country
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Lollipop247(f): 9:37am
Funny!
Would we ever get it right in this country?
yeye dey smell.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by dragonking3: 9:37am
This can only happen under the watch of Buhari the dullard.
Let's see what EFCC twitter handle will say
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Vickysnipe147(m): 9:37am
Where are the corruption fighting back crew, come and see the real decay in our system. this is the major corruption that has been going on since APC took over in all sectors of the federal system. Nepotism is a very bad thing that will be APC undoing. CBN, Customs, and other federal arms of government. EFCC is more corrupt under Magu than any other person.
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by malware: 9:38am
Senators right now
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by abbaapple(m): 9:40am
Nigeria is yama yama!
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by olrotimi(m): 9:43am
This is the same Magu zombies have been dying for. Rada Rada
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by doyinbaby(f): 9:44am
Hmmm
|Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by bigclem22: 9:45am
Politicians planting their candidates in EFCC to cover their tracks, NAIJA
