₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,453 members, 3,469,113 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 11:23 AM

Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC (8685 Views)

Efcc Recruitment / Allege Sex Scandal Rocks Smile-nigeria / Corruption!!! Job Racketeering Scandal Rocks Nigeria Prisons Service (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by highrise07(m): 7:42am
*24 cadet-trainees swapped with ‘special candidates’
*Lawyer petitions Saraki, Magu, demands justice

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commis s ion (EFCC) is facing a major integrity test in its recruitment process as 24 cadets who were part of the ongoing training at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) have allegedly been dismissed in questionable circumstance and their positions taken over by others who were not part of the initial recruitment exercise.

In a protest letter dated January 16, 2017 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the affected cadets, through their lawyer, Olusoji Toki, said they were unfairly dismissed after they had passed all the necessary tests, including medical examination.

A copy of the petition, which was exclusively obtained by New Telegraph, has also been sent to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC and receipt duly acknowledged by the antigraft agency. In the letters, the petitioners claimed that the EFCC sent text messages (SMS) with similar contents to them on June 12, 2016 inviting them for screening against the June 23, 2016 and they attended the screening which took place in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos.

“Because they were successful in the screening, EFCC invited them for aptitude test on the 25th of June 2016 which they did successfully. Because of their success at the aptitude test, EFCC shortlisted them and invited them for medical screening exercise via SMS which they attended at the Nigeria Air Force Base Hospital, Mando, Kaduna on Thursday, 22nd November 2016.

“EFCC sent another message to them in which it congratulated them because they were successful in the medical screening exercise of the EFCC. And they were, therefore, invited to attend an interview at the EFCC Zonal Office, No 4, Wurno Road, Off Katuru Road, Badurawa, Kaduna State on Thursday, 27th October 2016 which they attended.

“EFCC sent another SM to them that they were successful at the recently conducted EFCC recruitment for the Diploma Cadre. EFCC further directed them to attend the Cadet Training at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Old Site, Kaduna,” the petition stated.

According to the letter, the commission equally supplied them with the details of the things they should take along with them for the training which they did when they reported for the said training on December 11, 2016.

They claimed that after spending three weeks of rigorous training in the camp, the EFCC called 24 of them out that they have serious medical issues such as kidney disorder, lump in the breast, blood in urine and high blood pressure.

The trainees were said to have protested the sudden change in their medical fitness report and were given the option of undergoing another round of medical examinations in designated government and military hospitals. Counsel to the affected trainees, Toki, said that though the fresh medical reports were favourable to his clients, the EFCC has refused to accept them and allow them resume their training programme.

Toki observed that given the evidence contained in the new medical reports, it does appear that the EFCC unjustly fabricated the excuses in order to shove the 24 trainees aside and replace them with “special candidates” from other states of the federation. He warned that his clients would have no other option than to seek legal redress if the EFCC continued to ignore their request for reinstatement.

Before now, there had been allegations that the EFCC had consistently breached the federal character principle in its recruitment processes, a situation that has left certain parts of the country excluded from the commission. Attempt to get the spokesman of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, to react to the petition did not yield the desired response as he neither picked the calls nor responded to the text message sent to his mobile phone.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/top-stories/recruitment-scandal-rocks-efcc/

1 Share

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by fergie001(m): 8:02am
Saraki and National Assembly members right now

16 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by herroyalty(f): 9:18am
Injustice of the highest order...

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by ekems2017(f): 9:29am
That is Magu that Buhari is dying for.
In as much as i dont like this legislators . I so much believe in most of their assessments. They know even more than the executives. If they tell you what is going on in Nigerian, you will weep.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Ogashub(m): 9:29am
Last nite you watched someone become a millionaire right before your very eyes...it's Monday now and you are still snoring in bed owing MTN and expecting your parents to feed you. I pity you.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by clems88(m): 9:31am
No god father you are on your own in naija. God help us undecided
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by hucienda: 9:31am
This administration is recklessly comatose.

'Man know man' recruitment has since gone to another level.

4 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Untainted007: 9:32am
This is the reason Nigeria is not moving forward. If you want to join mere Nigerian Police Force, you must be connected to a god-father, to join Nigerian Army or even get any job in any state or Federal government parastatals, you must belong.
How do we want to raise a healthy nation when all we base the future of the nation on is on incomptence set of people? Even in government's ministry jobs, the old employees will always ensure its their children that replace them before they retire. I WEEP FOR THIS COUNTRY NIGERIA IF EFCC/ICPC WHO ARE AGAINST CORRUPTION AND BAD PRACTICES CAN'T SET GOOD EXAMPLES.

9 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by IamSpenxer(m): 9:32am
Wawu!! So they've taken this their "man know man" to another whole new level

1 Like

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by unclezuma: 9:32am
grin grin grin grin

There's a logical reasons for everything that's done by the "good guys".

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by ylaa(f): 9:33am
Na their way

3 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by magoo10: 9:33am
corruption everywhere ,and those are the sets of efcc obasanjo expect to be winning court cases. the swapped agents are put there just to do the biddings of one big man somewhere nothing more,tomorrow they will say they are fighting corruption.

4 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by pacodas: 9:34am
Change get levels

2 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by burkingx(f): 9:34am
cool

5 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by cardoso514: 9:34am
Dog eat dog

1 Like

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by yjgm(m): 9:34am
EFCC in the news these days for both the wrong and the right reasons. let the needful be done.

1 Like

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by BabaAlabi: 9:35am
If the people fighting corruption are also corrupt, then what hope does the ordinary Nigerian have?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by burkingx(f): 9:35am
cool cool
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by joe4real12: 9:35am
It's not new.
Secret recruitment of relatives of people in power was reportedly carried out in CBN, FIRS in the last two years.

I say to this administration of Buhari "Well done Sir", 2019 is around the conner. We know the right thing to do.

8 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by talk2archy: 9:36am
i comment my reserve, EFCC fighting corruption abi, lemm see what this guy bellow me has to say.
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by sojayy(m): 9:36am
Magu why
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by judemmesoma(m): 9:36am
Even EFCC...NO HOPE FOR NAIJA
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Spidermon: 9:36am
If you dont have a godfather in Nigeria, try not to let your hustle intersect with govt.

Nigeria is just a geographical location, not a country
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Lollipop247(f): 9:37am
Funny!
Would we ever get it right in this country?
yeye dey smell. angry
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by dragonking3: 9:37am
This can only happen under the watch of Buhari the dullard. angry

Let's see what EFCC twitter handle will say grin
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by Vickysnipe147(m): 9:37am
Where are the corruption fighting back crew, come and see the real decay in our system. this is the major corruption that has been going on since APC took over in all sectors of the federal system. Nepotism is a very bad thing that will be APC undoing. CBN, Customs, and other federal arms of government. EFCC is more corrupt under Magu than any other person.
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by malware: 9:38am
Senators right now

1 Like

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by abbaapple(m): 9:40am
Nigeria is yama yama!
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by olrotimi(m): 9:43am
This is the same Magu zombies have been dying for. Rada Rada

4 Likes

Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by doyinbaby(f): 9:44am
Hmmm
Re: Recruitment Scandal Rocks EFCC by bigclem22: 9:45am
Politicians planting their candidates in EFCC to cover their tracks, NAIJA grin grin grin

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Job Opportunities At Cbw, Lagos (ssce, Nce, Ond, Hnd, B.sc, Exciting Benefits) / How To Attend Interviews Successfully (getting Ready For The Big Day) / Salary Of A Lieutnant In The Nigerian Army.

Viewing this topic: olad54, bastien, leksowat(m), herroyalty(f), arshavineering(m), lawkenoz(m), GreatZaza(m), Furrylow, lion042(m), integrity85(m), olasaad(f), spartanian(m), connkg(m), flexysam(m), davxon(m), greatwin100, rotexsky(m), HarunaWest(m), Dhayor9, rekeson, slydubber, Georgechris(m), neoclassical, Esibi(m), Donjiggar, Bishopbones007(m), muhammad09(m), ucheo, illitrate(m), itsede and 65 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.