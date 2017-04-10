₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,453 members, 3,469,113 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 11:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) (7992 Views)
Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University / Nigerian Girl & Her Mother Graduate From The Same School At The Same Time.Pics / What School Did This Guys Graduate From? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Ovokoo: 9:23am
A Nigerian lady, Obiageli Omeke who just graduated from an American university, Texas A&M University in Corpus Christy has broken boundaries as not only been the first nursing graduate in her family but the very first nursing graduate in her village of Umuogbo Agu in Enugu-ezike, Enugu state.
first got to the US but changed her mind after being involved in the nursing field.
"I chose the career of nursing because of who I am,” said Omeke. “Nursing is all of me."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isprhixoxM8
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/nigerian-lady-obiageli-omeke-becomes-first-american-nursing-graduate-village-pictures-video/
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by BreezyCB(m): 9:25am
Congratulations
D last pic nah real wa
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by eezeribe(m): 9:28am
First nursing graduate from a village Both home and abroad
or maybe they have other Medical professional graduates like Doctors,pharmacists,physiotherapists,Radiographers,Medical laboratory scientists,etc.otherwise,her village must still be in the stone age.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by LionDeLeo: 9:28am
has broken boundaries as not only been the first nursing graduate in her family but the very first nursing graduate in her village of Umuogbo Agu in Enugu-ezike, Enugu state.
I thought these people have more than 10 million graduates in every profession.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Noneroone(m): 9:32am
LionDeLeo:many nurses are hardly graduates.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:17am
her back side na Bugatti.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by unclezuma: 10:37am
If nah Naija nau nah Black Brassiere she for join...See the difference between Ajamgbadi and Sorority.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by tojie6256: 10:37am
Congrats. ...#that last pix tho
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by YonkijiSappo: 10:38am
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by ziggy3579: 10:38am
Her village must be a very small one
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by zealz4u(m): 10:38am
she is d real beauty and brain.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by blaise00700: 10:38am
Forget graduation joor, see curves
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Pharaoh9(m): 10:38am
LionDeLeo:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by kelvinjo94(m): 10:38am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by omofunaab(m): 10:39am
Lol, na wa oooo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by dujaswags1(m): 10:39am
Congrats fine Lady
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Godlovesme521: 10:39am
That backside though..doggy gone fit
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Tawis06(m): 10:39am
Congratulation ooo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by www1998s: 10:39am
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by depezee(m): 10:40am
Her backside her nursing profession !
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by jtwest(m): 10:40am
You will see how they will carry all village matters to her now not minding whether it's nursing or public admin she grad from
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by uvie66: 10:41am
Forget being a nursing graduate, you will get first class in your village in the yansh department
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Yello1(m): 10:41am
Don't try to come home ooo just remain in Texas dere cos dis country no give pooo for nw ooo. Above all, congrat to u and ur village. Keep making naija proud even if naija no send u
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by arabaribiti: 10:41am
Last pic dis her back and front na real wa
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Punctual(m): 10:43am
This really calls for celebration because those witches in her village didnt prevail over her..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by Frank3n2(m): 10:43am
She tried o!!! That village juju nor be here oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by kingthreat(m): 10:44am
Lies I dont believe it. So her village is filled with native doctors?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by ladyF(f): 10:44am
Hehehe...
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N395/$
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by ironheart(m): 10:44am
Why them girls like show us some ass na?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by mich24(m): 10:45am
LionDeLeo:
Ha Ode, must you show your self?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by luminouz(m): 10:46am
BreezyCB:Jonaifame.....skylowlow......curiositymaster... Dingbang.....get in hia!!!!!!!!
Qhal!!! U see DAT booty??
|Re: Nigerian Lady Becomes First Nursing Graduate From Her Village(pics, Video) by paskyboy: 10:46am
BEAUTY AND BRAIN, IGBO KEWNU MAY GOD BLESS EVERY IGBO LADY ON NAIRALAND, AND IN NIGERIA AT LARGE. THAT LAST PIX GOT ME DROOLING
1 Like
Gis And Remote Sensing: Is There Lecturing/job Prospect? / Live Protest Of Abia State Polytechnic Staff Over 8 Months Salary / Amazing Facts About Women You Never Knew ***pics***
Viewing this topic: solihu(m), joey150(m), drnoel, kennyola, mercyville, ffo(m), ganasy, stark(m), frustum, GreenMavro, Lightening, Toay, hulkhiharitoz(m), onyeawka80(m), Krystaal(m), aremuforlife, RiteBlog, ikemeze, CoolestG, rhonnie(f), balateef(m), auxioneer(m), MBATIEREV, fineboy967, olusoji012, aikyg(m), aby1976(m), nuella4real(f), Chiboyz40(m), Vally007, Albedo27(m), tunde55(m), 2tek, pafek(m), equily(m), jessetom(m), emecheboy2(m), Kachi188(m), jacobnel, kingi777, hombre(m), DthCount400, Weirdone(m), hertz9te(m), DrinkWater10, tnerro, DBlackCeazer(m), doctimonyeka(m), classicphil, Perosh, aralgreen, merit455(m), Afritechs(m), 6Bee(m), excorperwheezy(m), MrMoRitz, darrytoz(m), vicado74, ready2learn, marysyviabrown(f), ibr4reel(m), Aghans(m), rubyradiance(f), jamb20s, pelvicky, vertueptime, charliboy654(m), frenzydilz(m), Flyaway, trumpclinton247, KINGwax007(m), livinbygrace, neutrotoba(m), mayorsho89(m), dainvincible(m), shogz8, yomi007k(m), aobinna79(m), Chuvin22(m), odiereke(m), amokeme(f), Obaiyski(m), Sphinx02(m), valentinodon93(m) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7