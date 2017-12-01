Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) (9900 Views)

Nigerian Slay Queen Bags Law Degree From UK University. Photos / Medical Students Writing Exams In Bauchi University (Photos) / Parents Queue To Attend Graduation In Babcock University (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Nicole shared the photos and captioned;

"Bsc. Accounting & B.Pharm! Made it with my twin sister #SlayTwins"





http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/beautiful-nigerian-twin-niole-and.html?m=1 Pretty Nigerian twins, Nicole and Niole just took their twitter handle to celebrate their graduation after they graduated with BSc degree in Accounting and B. Pharmacy.Nicole shared the photos and captioned;"Bsc. Accounting & B.Pharm! Made it with my twin sister #SlayTwins" 5 Likes 1 Share

Melady CongratsMelady

So beautiful, but what did they graduate with ? 3 Likes

Beauties and BRAINS.I tap into ur blessings 3 Likes

Congrat

Omo na to release inside them 2 7 Likes

good one , congrats to them 2 Likes

cute but...........

Would love to have party with them.if you know you know

d

Congrats oo

Beautiful! Time to marry

Congrats..





It's my birthday show me some love. 18 Likes 1 Share





∆ okay ∆

They like my future wifeso



Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com

Wiw

I like.. I like.. I like.. Pharmacy and Accounting, that's some difference.

ayam not understanding. So because some twins graduated from a certain university, it is now front page material abi? Seun, u need to evaluate, re-evaluate,reconstruct and restructure the criteria which you use in choosing front page materials. 1 Like

Fine Igbo girls

remove the makeup b4 we agree they're beautiful..



congrats 1 Like

Smear Super Glue all over me and jam me between the 2 of them.



I am in love ...Muah!

beautiful with brains

nototribalist:

Fine Igbo girls

Is Nicole or Niole an Igbo name? Is Nicole or Niole an Igbo name?

beautiful people.

wickyyolo:

So beautiful, but what did they graduate with ?





If to say e dey extraordinary, dem for talk am











Congrats to them! E no easy. If to say e dey extraordinary, dem for talk amCongrats to them! E no easy. 2 Likes

wickyyolo:

So beautiful, but what did they graduate with ?

3:1

Third Class Upper. 3:1Third Class Upper.





NON TWINS WILL BE LIKE ....



NON TWINS WILL BE LIKE ....

I Wish I Can Nack 1 Of Them

Lord Grant My Prayer I Wish I Can Nack 1 Of ThemLord Grant My Prayer

OrestesDante:





∆ okay ∆

Just watch how he is going to modify this to utter nonsense. His seemingly intelligent post but void of reason will be posted in a bit

Okoyeeboz:





Is Nicole or Niole an Igbo name?



no , it's a Fulani name. no , it's a Fulani name. 1 Like 1 Share