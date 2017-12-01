₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,285 members, 3,967,279 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 03:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) (9900 Views)
Nigerian Slay Queen Bags Law Degree From UK University. Photos / Medical Students Writing Exams In Bauchi University (Photos) / Parents Queue To Attend Graduation In Babcock University (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by anowrite: 2:07pm
Pretty Nigerian twins, Nicole and Niole just took their twitter handle to celebrate their graduation after they graduated with BSc degree in Accounting and B. Pharmacy.
Nicole shared the photos and captioned;
"Bsc. Accounting & B.Pharm! Made it with my twin sister #SlayTwins"
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/beautiful-nigerian-twin-niole-and.html?m=1
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by biacan(f): 2:09pm
Congrats Melady
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by wickyyolo: 2:28pm
So beautiful, but what did they graduate with ?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Chigirl042(f): 2:34pm
Beauties and BRAINS.I tap into ur blessings
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by money121(m): 2:41pm
Congrat
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by ELgordo(m): 2:42pm
Omo na to release inside them 2
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Teewhy2: 2:42pm
good one , congrats to them
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 2:42pm
cute but...........
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by jegz25(m): 2:42pm
Would love to have party with them.if you know you know
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by segebase(m): 2:42pm
d
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by catherineokezie(f): 2:43pm
Congrats oo
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by itsandi(m): 2:44pm
Beautiful! Time to marry
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by hoebamaa(m): 2:45pm
Congrats..
It's my birthday show me some love.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 2:46pm
∆ okay ∆
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by olamil34(m): 2:46pm
They like my future wifeso
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by iamleumas: 2:46pm
Wiw
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Thermodynamics(m): 2:46pm
I like.. I like.. I like.. Pharmacy and Accounting, that's some difference.
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by crazydude1: 2:46pm
ayam not understanding. So because some twins graduated from a certain university, it is now front page material abi? Seun, u need to evaluate, re-evaluate,reconstruct and restructure the criteria which you use in choosing front page materials.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by nototribalist: 2:47pm
Fine Igbo girls
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by saydfact(m): 2:47pm
remove the makeup b4 we agree they're beautiful..
congrats
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 2:48pm
Smear Super Glue all over me and jam me between the 2 of them.
I am in love ...Muah!
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Guyman02: 2:48pm
beautiful with brains
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Okoyeeboz: 2:48pm
nototribalist:
Is Nicole or Niole an Igbo name?
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by timeins: 2:48pm
beautiful people.
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by ashjay001(m): 2:49pm
wickyyolo:
If to say e dey extraordinary, dem for talk am
Congrats to them! E no easy.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Okoyeeboz: 2:49pm
wickyyolo:
3:1
Third Class Upper.
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by AnonymousIP: 2:50pm
NON TWINS WILL BE LIKE ....
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by Richardabbey(m): 2:52pm
I Wish I Can Nack 1 Of Them
Lord Grant My Prayer
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by SirMichael1: 2:57pm
OrestesDante:
Just watch how he is going to modify this to utter nonsense. His seemingly intelligent post but void of reason will be posted in a bit
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by nototribalist: 2:57pm
Okoyeeboz:no , it's a Fulani name.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Twins, Nicole And Niole Graduate From University (Photos) by ibori1: 3:00pm
bleaching gels,gels don dey bleach since BC,
dey fit bleach everywhere BT na only 1place dey no go fit bleach,u knw d story.
BT reason dis na,Hw dis post take come front page
congrat anyway
Ambrose Alli University Cut-off Mark / Futa Second Batch Admission List / NDA Shortlisted Candidates 2017 | NDA 69th RC Shortlisted Candidates
Viewing this topic: greatjoey, Mkpakala, Ekechuks(m), uchsino, Alajokemi, ukjerry(f), Profmanuel, Datnaijaninja, cutestA, chrisbrown20(m), serverconnect, OlaSammie, tossy001(m), mofedamijo(m), BoosBae(f), eyantungal, sollybaby(f), Ibrahimndg57(m), iKoksi(m), noblealuu, ajepako(f), RedRiver(m), orema, Kaywaz(m), remecy(f), Tuan, luminouz(m), kendylet(f), SIaye, geloorrrrdd(m), ForesightLTD, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), EscapadeNg(m), sisisioge, Marcelinho(m), Ushiefrank(m), danate78, olasaad(f), Dannyxy(m), Iamdannysoft, amaracheerz(f), Young4jose(m), KAYTECHPRINCE(m), muyicomms(m), Olami90, Kolade9(m), joiful(f), sammievincie, Adekunzy(m), LadyGoddiva(f), Blueberrie(f), walcut(m), ogaJona(m), CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), TikaBodi(f), olaoyinloye(m), Successimpactld(m), Assurance1000(f), Chiccly(f), Okaraoshibe, teajays(m), binsanni(m), Kayendy(m), Adedolapo1, Warldbest(m), ungjustice(m), garryi, princecase, psalms37(f), chuckpeter001(m), DrTims(m), teamv, Horyeh, teeemmanuel(m), sabola, MsFaith(f) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5