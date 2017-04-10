₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by autojosh: 9:50am
Yeah I am talking about Danfos again,why wouldn’t I ?.When you see them in every nook and cranny .
Today I would be telling you about some tips on how to avoid trouble with Danfo bus conductors.
Lets get started.
1.Know Where You Are Going
You should definitely know where you are going to before you board any Danfo bus.If you don’t ,make sure you ask before boarding the bus.Trust me it wont be funny when you enter a bus going to Sango Ota when your intended location is Sangotedo.You won’t be getting a refund,but you might be getting an exchange of blows.So be sure of where you are going !.
2.Have The Exact Bus Fare
Always have the exact bus fare to avoid troubles.If you are not sure of the exact fare , always make sure you have enough money in lower denominations especially #100 and #50.
3.Speak Politely
Lets be honest most of us talk to them anyhow because they are “conductors”.But they are human,and very extraordinary human beings who are constantly unstable as a result of stress and sometimes alcohol and different botanical species rolled up in paper *winks*.
4.Be Patient
Sometimes even after you have done all the above ,they still act weird and very unstable .You just have to be patient with them .Most fights and sometimes deaths involving passengers and conductors would have been averted if only one or both of them exercised patience.
What do you think ?
Had a funny encounter with a Danfo conductor ?
Kindly comment .
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/danfo-conductors-4-tips-avoid-trouble/
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by MrRichy(m): 9:51am
I wonder where those danfo conductors get their energy from ?
oga autojosh, e be like say conductor don fight you before ?
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by TeamLeader(m): 9:56am
[b][/b] 5. When you get to your bus stop, Dont waste time to drop. If not...
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by obafemee80(m): 10:17am
Dont let your friend/lover sit on your laps(lappig) in order not to inconvenient other passengers..
If you do,then you are looking for trouble.
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by veekid(m): 11:06am
Is there a way?
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by olaezebala: 11:06am
Me then o,
1. Shave clean.
2. Enter bus like correct person.
3. Make call loud and clear and talk about being on your way to barrack and why an imaginary slowpoke should remain in detention.
4. Pay ur transport fare.
5. sit back and relax as conductor comport himself for the rest of the trip.
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by gbagx: 11:07am
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Anuoluwapo3054(m): 11:07am
veekid:dont argue...just dey look like mumu
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Holatunde007(m): 11:07am
5. Give them a thousand naira
6. Don't ask for your change
7. Don't ever remember to collect that change.
With this you wold never have issues with them I swear
Meanwhile
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Jh0wsef(m): 11:08am
meanwhile,
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by otijah2: 11:10am
Remember the day a conductor come down from moto pursue me enter street
Hmm u know that kain run wey u go run wen u dey run 4 ur life.
U no go even know say u Sabi run pass Usain Bolt until you finish
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Sirheny007(m): 11:10am
Lol...never pick a fight with 'em conductors..
they have got nothing to lose..
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Oladelson(m): 11:11am
speak polite wetin?
patients for lagos?
i aint sure this is applicable in lagos!
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Radiohead6(m): 11:11am
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by lonelydora(m): 11:11am
1. Enter bus and sit quietly without discussing wit anybody
2. Make call to a friend as thus" Hello, good morning Commander".
3. Talk about some things about military exercise in North East.
4. Cut call and keep sitting quietly.
Conductor and others will comport themselves very well.
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by luzhioo(m): 11:12am
Enter with ur change ma dat one b koko
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Angelb4: 11:12am
Oga Fash sef surprise.
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Radiohead6(m): 11:12am
obafemee80:This pic tho seems liberal
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by RicoBee(m): 11:13am
Nice one, @OP
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by YonkijiSappo: 11:13am
Just do your thing, and let them do theirs.
Each party face their businesses "jejely" and all will be fine.
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by diablos: 11:13am
Anuoluwapo3054:
Guy go back o...the guy don modify d post
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by negz1(m): 11:15am
Always hv change always hv change always have change
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by GreenMavro: 11:16am
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by cr7rooney10(m): 11:18am
Bring out ur gun
|Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by wildchild1: 11:20am
Number 2 especially, just have the exact fare
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by Larryfest(m): 11:21am
Strong face for them dats just the way to avoid them
Re: Danfo Conductors: 4 Tips On How To Avoid Trouble With Them by remiopash: 11:22am
BUY YOUR OWN CAR..
