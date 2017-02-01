₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by SexyBabe001(f): 7:08pm
It was earlier reported during the week that the LASG will finally eradicate Danfo buses off Lagos roads, well the government seems not to be joking as it had finally unveiled buses that will replace the buses from its roads. These are some of the pictures as Ajayiwrites.com brings to you some exclusives pictures from the factory.
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/lasg-unveils-buses-that-will-replace.html
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by SexyBabe001(f): 7:09pm
What are your thoughts on these buses?
Yay or Nah
Na the agberos I dey pity, no more free money for them be that...
See more pictures here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/lasg-unveils-buses-that-will-replace.html
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by decatalyst(m): 7:23pm
Is this 'thing' as rugged and serviceable like the rugged and lasting volks wagen buses?
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by helinues: 7:25pm
Not bad oo
Eko don dey become small london be that
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by SexyBabe001(f): 7:35pm
decatalyst:
Good question, but I believe they must have test run it and ask same questions as you asked as well..
Ambode means business... Season 1
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Origin(f): 7:42pm
I'm more concerned with adequacy. With the red and blue BRT buses we thought transport would be duly taken care of. But since everybody in Nigeria now has a family in Lagos the current transport system is still not adequate.
Hope the fare will be realistic because the old BRT brought some increase in some transport fare.
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Tbillz(m): 8:16pm
Ambode Continue Lagosians are watching U on 3D!!!
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Xkriz: 8:16pm
Hmnn
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by nabegibeg: 8:17pm
una go dey create problem for this country when una no get maintenance culture
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by RobinHez(m): 8:17pm
I miss Lagos. Benin just too dry, imagine a car made for 4 passengers,,, if 6 people neva complete inside, the driver no go move..
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Okemmuo(m): 8:17pm
I just hope tis afordable for dem
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:17pm
Seen and noted.
Eko Oni Baje.
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by godfatherx: 8:18pm
Tata motors of India!
I have a few questions
1. Is it just the colour the governor wants to change, such that transporters can use any make of vehicle?
2. If not, there are thousands of yellow buses, will Tata motors open a plant in Nigeria to meet the demands or some importer will have to source for the already scarce forex to bring this vehicles.
3. Where is Innoson?
#MyOpinion
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by martineverest(m): 8:18pm
brt was like this when they were bought....they are now glorified molues
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by lovelygurl(f): 8:18pm
It's small but looks good
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Mmikee: 8:18pm
Good improvement
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Arewa12: 8:19pm
I have seen dis countless tym
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by RobinHez(m): 8:19pm
nabegibeg:Lagos is not like the rest...
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by austin2all: 8:19pm
Watch how crime rate go take increase now.
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Franchise21(m): 8:19pm
Lagos is a well organised country in a destabilized country
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Airforce1(m): 8:19pm
Ok
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by UnknownT: 8:19pm
This one na just change of color. Him for give order make the Danfo drivers change their colour from Yellow to Blue and White. Danfo na Volkswagen (?), this one na Tata (Messi v. Depay) . If care is not taken, soon they will litter everywhere like all these abandoned Keke Napep
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Beno3: 8:19pm
Patronizing the Indian Company while we have the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing...... Rubbish
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by slurryeye: 8:19pm
Please Gov. Ambode, if your replace the Danfos, do not forget to replace the brains of the Danfo drivers
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Judolisco(m): 8:19pm
It's a welcome development what am concerned with is d people feeding their family wit d donfo taxi
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by tintingz(m): 8:19pm
Interesting, Lagos is gonna be the naija new York.
I like the new color not the like the yellow color danfo buses have polluted and abuse.
I hope they will recruit the danfo drivers.
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by chemistry157(m): 8:19pm
Wooooowww! Ambode seems to be the only reasonable APC Politician.... Kudos to him!
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by martineverest(m): 8:19pm
RobinHez:true....even with all the molue-esque BRT buses that lack maintenance.....if the current look of BRT buses is what u call maintence,then u must be from zoo
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by Dandsome: 8:20pm
Hmmmm.
Nice one from Ambode.
But will thus reduce the number of traffic in Lagos? I believe building more flyovers will drastically reduce traffic
When will they build fly overs to reduce the traffic? Especially Ikeja oshodi route.
So many danfo drivers won't like this
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by dreamwords: 8:20pm
Alaye boys and afonja drivers will be send back to Osogbo
|Re: LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com by bsonenterprise: 8:20pm
Fugly, but way better than the annoying Danfo. We gotta evolve, and recession aint a reason to stay in the rot like some folks.
