http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/lasg-unveils-buses-that-will-replace.html It was earlier reported during the week that the LASG will finally eradicate Danfo buses off Lagos roads, well the government seems not to be joking as it had finally unveiled buses that will replace the buses from its roads. These are some of the pictures as Ajayiwrites.com brings to you some exclusives pictures from the factory.Source: 8 Likes 4 Shares





Na the agberos I dey pity, no more free money for them be that...





Is this 'thing' as rugged and serviceable like the rugged and lasting volks wagen buses? 45 Likes

Not bad oo



Eko don dey become small london be that 24 Likes

decatalyst:

Is this 'thing' as rugged and serviceable like the rugged and lasting volks wagen buses?

Good question, but I believe they must have test run it and ask same questions as you asked as well..



Ambode means business... Season 1 Good question, but I believe they must have test run it and ask same questions as you asked as well..Ambode means business... Season 1 49 Likes 3 Shares

I'm more concerned with adequacy. With the red and blue BRT buses we thought transport would be duly taken care of. But since everybody in Nigeria now has a family in Lagos the current transport system is still not adequate.



Hope the fare will be realistic because the old BRT brought some increase in some transport fare. 16 Likes 1 Share

Ambode Continue Lagosians are watching U on 3D!!! 1 Like

una go dey create problem for this country when una no get maintenance culture 9 Likes 2 Shares

I miss Lagos. Benin just too dry, imagine a car made for 4 passengers,,, if 6 people neva complete inside, the driver no go move.. 57 Likes 1 Share

I just hope tis afordable for dem 3 Likes 1 Share

Eko Oni Baje. 1 Like

Tata motors of India!

I have a few questions

1. Is it just the colour the governor wants to change, such that transporters can use any make of vehicle?

2. If not, there are thousands of yellow buses, will Tata motors open a plant in Nigeria to meet the demands or some importer will have to source for the already scarce forex to bring this vehicles.

3. Where is Innoson?



#MyOpinion 50 Likes 2 Shares

brt was like this when they were bought....they are now glorified molues 6 Likes 1 Share

It's small but looks good

Good improvement 1 Like

I have seen dis countless tym

nabegibeg:

una go dey create problem for this country when una no get maintenance culture Lagos is not like the rest... Lagos is not like the rest... 10 Likes 1 Share

Watch how crime rate go take increase now. 2 Likes

Lagos is a well organised country in a destabilized country 6 Likes

. If care is not taken, soon they will litter everywhere like all these abandoned Keke Napep This one na just change of color. Him for give order make the Danfo drivers change their colour from Yellow to Blue and White. Danfo na Volkswagen (?), this one na Tata (Messi v. Depay). If care is not taken, soon they will litter everywhere like all these abandoned Keke Napep

Patronizing the Indian Company while we have the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing...... Rubbish 25 Likes 1 Share

Please Gov. Ambode, if your replace the Danfos, do not forget to replace the brains of the Danfo drivers 33 Likes 1 Share

It's a welcome development what am concerned with is d people feeding their family wit d donfo taxi 2 Likes 1 Share

Interesting, Lagos is gonna be the naija new York.



I like the new color not the like the yellow color danfo buses have polluted and abuse.



I hope they will recruit the danfo drivers. 6 Likes

Wooooowww! Ambode seems to be the only reasonable APC Politician.... Kudos to him! 2 Likes

RobinHez:



Lagos is not like the rest... true....even with all the molue-esque BRT buses that lack maintenance.....if the current look of BRT buses is what u call maintence,then u must be from zoo true....even with all the molue-esque BRT buses that lack maintenance.....if the current look of BRT buses is what u call maintence,then u must be from zoo 1 Like

Hmmmm.



Nice one from Ambode.



But will thus reduce the number of traffic in Lagos? I believe building more flyovers will drastically reduce traffic

When will they build fly overs to reduce the traffic? Especially Ikeja oshodi route.





So many danfo drivers won't like this

Alaye boys and afonja drivers will be send back to Osogbo 2 Likes 2 Shares