All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by investigator007: 10:45am
Right now, 3 major networks have the 4G LTE service in Nigeria and they are MTN, Glo and Etisalat. Other networks in Nigeria with 4G LTE services are Spectranet, ntel, Swift and Smile. We are expecting Airtel to roll out their 4G services soon.

Most of the 4G smartphones in Nigeria use band 3, 4, 7, 20 or 28.

Check out what band your preferred network has below:

MTN 4G LTE , supports band 20 (800MHz) and Band 7 (2600MHz)

Glo 4G LTE, supports band 28 (700MHz)

Etisalat 4G LTE, supports band 3 (1800MHz)

NTEL 4G LTE, supports band 8 (900MHz) and Band 3 (1800MHz)

Spectranet and Swift, supports band 40 (2300mhz)
Smile, supports band 20 (800mhz)

We're going to list the phone brands one by one to know which one comes with the 4G network. We'll be considering Tecno, Samsung, HTC, Infinix, iTel and Huawei

In order not to make the thread bulky and boring, we'll analyze the phones thread by thread. smiley

For this thread, we will be dealing with major brands in Nigeria, chief among them being...

Samsung, Tecno, Huawei among others.

Tecno mobile boasts of affordability as a strong point. Based on popularity, we shall analyze Tecno first


List Of Tecno phones with 4g network and their Band Frequencies
1.Tecno Camon C5 : Band 3/7/20
2.Tecno Phantom 5: Band 3/7/20
3.Tecno Boom J8 : Band 3/7/20
4.Tecno Camon c9 : Band 3/7/20
5.Tecno Phantom 6 : Band 3/7/20
6.Tecno Phantom 6+ : Band 3/7/20
7.Tecno W5 : Band 3/7/20
8.Tecno W3 lte:Band 3/7/20
9.Tecno Camon c9 pro:3/7/20
10.Tecno Camon CX : Band 3/7/20

TABLETS
PhonePad 7E :4G FDD-LTE 2100 / 1800 / 2600 / 800
DroiPad 8D: 4G FDD-LTE 2100 / 1800 / 2600 / 800
DroiPad 10 Pro II:4G FDD-LTE 2100 / 1800 / 2600 / 800




How to Check Your 4G LTE Network Band Via Mtk Engineering

1.Download MTK Engineering Mode fromGoogle Play store or search for it on Google
2.Install the app
3.Tap MTK Settings
4.Tap BandMode
5. Select your SIM


You will see a list of band mode, from GSM to LTE,
If you cannot tick the band 28 check box, then forget about using Glo 4G LTE service.
If you cannot tick the band 3 check box, then forget about using Etisalat 4G LTE service.
If you are not able tick band 20 or 7 check box, your phone is not supported for MTN 4G LTE service. If you use Ntel and you can’t tick band 8 or band 3, then your smartphone has no support for Ntel network.

From this above, it is pretty obvious that Tecno 4G phone supports ETISALAT, MTN, NTEL, and SMILE network. For MTN n network you will need to visit any of their care center closest to you for a sim upgrade, but for Etisalat the upgrade has been confirmed in most areas in LAGOS Port Harcourt and Abuja. Other cities should be next..... So guys what are you waiting for, go get a Tecno phone having a 4g network and enjoy the browsing speed of light... Cheers

Before the end of the week, other specs for other brands will be listed so you know which to chose. Variety they say is the spice of life. cheesy


Source :
http://bbs.tecno-mobile.com/forum/general/64468-all-you-need-to-know-about-4g-network-and-the-tecno-phones-that-supports-them

Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Dandsome: 5:20pm
So airtel doesn't have 4G? Nawaoooo
So airtel doesn't have 4G? Nawaoooo

Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Abdstrakt(m): 6:21pm
Based on logistics, if you're not using a 4G enabled Smartphone then you're...........
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by daphid25: 6:29pm
I think the Phonepad 3 is 4G enabled too
I think the Phonepad 3 is 4G enabled too

Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Darkseid(m): 6:36pm
Very informative thread, nice one man.
Very informative thread, nice one man.

Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by funmyade(f): 8:06pm
This is the type of information to be making front page o! A lot of us are ignorant of this. I just learnt something. cc lalasticlala, Seun.

Thanks OP
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by leo047: 8:42pm
Good info bro
Good info bro
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by masterP042(m): 8:53pm
I just weak, even the 2g and 3g network dey very poor,
All these network providers should upgrade the 2g and 3g first before giving us 4g.
NCC should step up their game and make Nigerians get value for their money.

Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by XX17: 10:03pm
This is the type of information to be making front page o! A lot of us are ignorant of this. I just learnt something.

Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by emmyw(m): 10:04pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by JeffreyJames(m): 10:05pm
MTN 4G is the best...
MTN 4G is the best...
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by dingbang(m): 10:05pm
Airtel ko?
Airtel ko?
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by fratermathy(m): 10:06pm
There's no 4G in Nigeria yet. What we have is 3.75G! Don't let these telcos deceive you.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by tgmservice: 10:06pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by stanliwise(m): 10:06pm
I pray say 4G network dey for 30% of naija area
I pray say 4G network dey for 30% of naija area
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Nickizoe(f): 10:06pm
JEEHOOVAaaa......my telephone no even get 1g at alll
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by jeeqaa7(m): 10:07pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by elvision1(m): 10:08pm
This is an old post it isn't original to your website infact, i read it on another site on saturday.
Why is this even any news? Google is there to sort you out.
Make i shut up before them label me sadist based on logistics.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Pabloosas(m): 10:08pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Segadem(m): 10:08pm
What I need is 4q
What I need is 4q
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Bamz(m): 10:11pm
investigator007,

Mate that app isn't working on my Android phone.

PS. Does GLO really have 4G or its juts HSPA+ that they're hyping?
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by eleojo23: 10:13pm
glo
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by jesse8048(m): 10:13pm
Glo keep falling our hand. Why go for a scarse band. They need to relaunch their 4g to band 3 or 7 or 20 b4 I dump them.

