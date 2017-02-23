Right now, 3 major networks have the 4G LTE service in Nigeria and they are MTN, Glo and Etisalat. Other networks in Nigeria with 4G LTE services are Spectranet, ntel, Swift and Smile. We are expecting Airtel to roll out their 4G services soon.



Most of the 4G smartphones in Nigeria use band 3, 4, 7, 20 or 28.



Check out what band your preferred network has below:



MTN 4G LTE , supports band 20 (800MHz) and Band 7 (2600MHz)



Glo 4G LTE, supports band 28 (700MHz)



Etisalat 4G LTE, supports band 3 (1800MHz)



NTEL 4G LTE, supports band 8 (900MHz) and Band 3 (1800MHz)



Spectranet and Swift, supports band 40 (2300mhz)

Smile, supports band 20 (800mhz)



We're going to list the phone brands one by one to know which one comes with the 4G network. We'll be considering Tecno, Samsung, HTC, Infinix, iTel and Huawei



In order not to make the thread bulky and boring, we'll analyze the phones thread by thread.



For this thread, we will be dealing with major brands in Nigeria, chief among them being...



Samsung, Tecno, Huawei among others.



Tecno mobile boasts of affordability as a strong point. Based on popularity, we shall analyze Tecno first





List Of Tecno phones with 4g network and their Band Frequencies

1.Tecno Camon C5 : Band 3/7/20

2.Tecno Phantom 5: Band 3/7/20

3.Tecno Boom J8 : Band 3/7/20

4.Tecno Camon c9 : Band 3/7/20

5.Tecno Phantom 6 : Band 3/7/20

6.Tecno Phantom 6+ : Band 3/7/20

7.Tecno W5 : Band 3/7/20

8.Tecno W3 lte:Band 3/7/20

9.Tecno Camon c9 pro:3/7/20

10.Tecno Camon CX : Band 3/7/20



TABLETS

PhonePad 7E :4G FDD-LTE 2100 / 1800 / 2600 / 800

DroiPad 8D: 4G FDD-LTE 2100 / 1800 / 2600 / 800

DroiPad 10 Pro II:4G FDD-LTE 2100 / 1800 / 2600 / 800









How to Check Your 4G LTE Network Band Via Mtk Engineering



1.Download MTK Engineering Mode fromGoogle Play store or search for it on Google

2.Install the app

3.Tap MTK Settings

4.Tap BandMode

5. Select your SIM





You will see a list of band mode, from GSM to LTE,

If you cannot tick the band 28 check box, then forget about using Glo 4G LTE service.

If you cannot tick the band 3 check box, then forget about using Etisalat 4G LTE service.

If you are not able tick band 20 or 7 check box, your phone is not supported for MTN 4G LTE service. If you use Ntel and you can’t tick band 8 or band 3, then your smartphone has no support for Ntel network.



From this above, it is pretty obvious that Tecno 4G phone supports ETISALAT, MTN, NTEL, and SMILE network. For MTN n network you will need to visit any of their care center closest to you for a sim upgrade, but for Etisalat the upgrade has been confirmed in most areas in LAGOS Port Harcourt and Abuja. Other cities should be next..... So guys what are you waiting for, go get a Tecno phone having a 4g network and enjoy the browsing speed of light... Cheers



Before the end of the week, other specs for other brands will be listed so you know which to chose. Variety they say is the spice of life.





Source :

http://bbs.tecno-mobile.com/forum/general/64468-all-you-need-to-know-about-4g-network-and-the-tecno-phones-that-supports-them