All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by investigator007: 10:45am
Right now, 3 major networks have the 4G LTE service in Nigeria and they are MTN, Glo and Etisalat. Other networks in Nigeria with 4G LTE services are Spectranet, ntel, Swift and Smile. We are expecting Airtel to roll out their 4G services soon.
Before the end of the week, other specs for other brands will be listed so you know which to chose. Variety they say is the spice of life.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Dandsome: 5:20pm
So airtel doesn't have 4G? Nawaoooo
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Abdstrakt(m): 6:21pm
Based on logistics, if you're not using a 4G enabled Smartphone then you're...........
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by daphid25: 6:29pm
I think the Phonepad 3 is 4G enabled too
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Darkseid(m): 6:36pm
Very informative thread, nice one man.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by funmyade(f): 8:06pm
This is the type of information to be making front page o! A lot of us are ignorant of this. I just learnt something. cc lalasticlala, Seun.
Thanks OP
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by leo047: 8:42pm
Good info bro
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by masterP042(m): 8:53pm
I just weak, even the 2g and 3g network dey very poor,
All these network providers should upgrade the 2g and 3g first before giving us 4g.
NCC should step up their game and make Nigerians get value for their money.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by XX17: 10:03pm
This is the type of information to be making front page o! A lot of us are ignorant of this. I just learnt something.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by emmyw(m): 10:04pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by JeffreyJames(m): 10:05pm
MTN 4G is the best...
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by dingbang(m): 10:05pm
Airtel ko?
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by fratermathy(m): 10:06pm
There's no 4G in Nigeria yet. What we have is 3.75G! Don't let these telcos deceive you.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by tgmservice: 10:06pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by stanliwise(m): 10:06pm
I pray say 4G network dey for 30% of naija area
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Nickizoe(f): 10:06pm
JEEHOOVAaaa......my telephone no even get 1g at alll
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by jeeqaa7(m): 10:07pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by elvision1(m): 10:08pm
This is an old post it isn't original to your website infact, i read it on another site on saturday.
Why is this even any news? Google is there to sort you out.
Make i shut up before them label me sadist based on logistics.
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Pabloosas(m): 10:08pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Segadem(m): 10:08pm
What I need is 4q
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by Bamz(m): 10:11pm
investigator007,
Mate that app isn't working on my Android phone.
PS. Does GLO really have 4G or its juts HSPA+ that they're hyping?
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by eleojo23: 10:13pm
Re: All You Need To Know About 4G Network And The Phones That Support Them. by jesse8048(m): 10:13pm
Glo keep falling our hand. Why go for a scarse band. They need to relaunch their 4g to band 3 or 7 or 20 b4 I dump them.
