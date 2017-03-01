₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by Opinionated: 2:59pm
Meningitis has affected 16 states in Nigeria and over 300 people have lost their lives to this outbreak which started in Zamfara, Northern Nigeria. It is, therefore, paramount for you to protect yourself and your family from this outbreak. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of these practices.
Wash your hands
This is the ultimate way you can protect yourself from any diseases including meningitis. After we tackled Ebola, some Nigerians have abandoned washing their hands and the use sanitizers. So, whenever you go to the toilet, you should never forget to wash your hands and sanitise it.
Be healthy
Protect your immune system by getting enough rest, exercising and eating a balanced diet containing a lot of fruits, and vegetables.
Practice good hygiene
If you share spoons, drinks, foods, and toothbrushes with your friend, you have to stop immediately. This is one of the ways to spread meningitis. This is much more important for children.
Cover your mouth and nose
When you cough or sneeze, ensure that you cover your mouth and nose.
Be conscious of what you eat if you are pregnant
Pregnant women are also susceptible to meningitis because they are carrying a baby. They should be conscious of what they eat and they should also take care of themselves. You do want to protect yourself and your baby.
Immunization
If you have babies or infants who are yet to be immunised, this is perhaps the best time for you to take them to the hospital to immunise them against infant diseases.
Signs and symptoms
Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges. The meninges are the three membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis can occur when fluid surrounding the meninges becomes infected. The possible signs and symptoms of meningitis include Sudden high fever, stiff neck, severe headache that seems different than normal, headache with nausea or vomiting, confusion or difficulty concentrating, Seizures, sleepiness or difficulty waking, skin rash, sensitivity to light, and lack of appetite or thirst.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/6-simple-practices-protect-meningitis/
Public health advisory
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by Lakside1955: 3:50pm
Why all this deadly diseases always started from the north?
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by jolamat(m): 3:50pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by Francisayo(m): 3:50pm
I pray against it IJN
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by DESTINY41(m): 3:51pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by uzoclinton(m): 3:51pm
Meningitis is just one of the numerous effects of climate change in Nigeria
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by IMASTEX: 3:51pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by obajoey(m): 3:52pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by helphelp: 3:52pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by WINDSOW(m): 3:52pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by uzoclinton(m): 3:52pm
in other words... the poor are doomed. especially those in Northern Nigeria
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by Heeyhun(f): 3:52pm
My neck was stiff two weeks ago. If it was this week, na die I for dey. The heat is unbearable. Lord save us
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by atausenima(f): 3:52pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by KevinDein: 3:55pm
Lakside1955:So your ignorant mind actually believe meningitis started from the north
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by newspostng(m): 3:55pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by mecussey(m): 4:02pm
Lakside1955:
they should just detach themselves from Nigeria and attach to chad...we can still answer nigeria without the north. This is a very racial comment but its for the betterment of all.
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by iambijo(m): 4:04pm
Meningitis is a killer
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by lonelydora(m): 4:04pm
We call it 'ojugu okuko' in Igbo.
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by maclatunji: 4:11pm
lonelydora:
Really? What does that mean literally?
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:12pm
|Re: 6 Simple Practices To Protect Yourself From Meningitis by olrotimi(m): 4:12pm
