|Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 3:19pm
LRU on a rescue operation around Ajah, Lagos as a commercial Bus lost control & fell into a ditch.
See more photos below.
https://autojosh.com/commercial-bus-felled-into-a-pitch-at-ajah-bustop-photos/
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by murphybo(m): 3:21pm
hope no much casualties
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:23pm
TOO BAD
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by obafemee80(m): 3:56pm
Hope no life was lost?
To have accident is one thing..
To see people that will help the victims is another..
Kudos to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA)Rescue Unit
Faster rescues save more lives...
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by oladimejiX: 3:56pm
na wa o
over speeding things
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by cnwamo(m): 3:56pm
@op I'm still searching for the pitch
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by helphelp: 3:56pm
Jeez
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by lonelydora(m): 3:57pm
Op, ditch or pitch?
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by mcocolok(m): 3:57pm
Hope it was only the bus that died?
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by Lekcy001(m): 3:57pm
OGA oo
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by UjSizzle(f): 3:57pm
Fell into a pitch
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by enakho(m): 3:57pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 3:58pm
so this is what a pitch looks like
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by lecturerdabo(m): 3:59pm
Quick recovery to them IJN
Let's pls reduce our speed as road users!!
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by Turks: 3:59pm
All these danfo sha.
Sigh.
Sending people to their early graves since time memorial
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by bigtt76(f): 3:59pm
High time the put speed bumps on that road no day passes without such issue(s)
|Re: Commercial Bus Lost Control And Fell Into A Pitch At Ajah, Lagos (photos) by loadedvibes: 4:07pm
Gg
