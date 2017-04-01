₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by TriumphJohnson: 3:59pm
Nigerian Actress, Omotola Jalade wishes Business Tycoon and Richest Man in Africa, Aliko Dangote an Happy 60th Birthday.
She shared a selfie they took, and captioned it:
Happy #60th to a man of vision. So much to learn from you. Thanks for your grace and good heart.
God bless you with your innermost supplications. #Alikodangote #alikoat60
https://www.instagram.com/p/BStLIlrgXGB/?hl=en
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/actress-omotola-jalade-celebrates-aliko.html
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Angeleena(f): 4:05pm
hmmm,good heart...make e end,there oo.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by auntysimbiat(f): 4:21pm
make brain
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by unclezuma: 4:32pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Keneking: 4:32pm
A lot is on my mind now with this pix
- #a man of good heart indeed
- #inner-most supplications sef
18 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by rattlesnake(m): 4:32pm
She loves him
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by umarshehu58: 4:32pm
Omosexy
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Turks: 4:32pm
Dan Will be late.
Dan go tey
All I see is trillions on the left.
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by princechurchill(m): 4:32pm
Good heart and innermost supplication.. i rest my case alhaji tuale
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by mizchoc(f): 4:32pm
Fine woman..
I'd like to be like her when I grow up..
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by kelvinjo94(m): 4:33pm
is that Dangote's son?... the boy resembles him
4 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Igboesika: 4:33pm
Not bad.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by shugacaneman: 4:33pm
What's the relationship between Omotala and Dangote?
Omotala does not produce cement. Ayam not understanding
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by adetoroamos(m): 4:33pm
but where is my father when this man is hustling
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by princechurchill(m): 4:33pm
Keneking:
I'm also thinking what you are thinking but for now make i de observe until WikiLeaks hits me with update
15 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by bola4dprec(m): 4:34pm
Keneking:copied and paste
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Igboesika: 4:34pm
Turks:Lady F is no more active on Nairaland
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Adaowerri111: 4:34pm
Her husband probably went to the market
8 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by noble71(m): 4:34pm
She love his money
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by babyfaceafrica: 4:34pm
So what should we.do with this ?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:34pm
Omo, one of the most beautiful women in Nollywood
Even naija at large
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by babyfaceafrica: 4:35pm
Adaowerri111:yes to buy pepper.. Lol
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by abiolag(m): 4:35pm
Success Success and Success is all that matter
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Turks: 4:35pm
What is a lady F?
Igboesika:
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:35pm
Omo, one of the most beautiful women in Nollywood
Even naija at large
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by donefezy(m): 4:37pm
adetoroamos:only if you know his family background, then you wont blame your father .You better work towards success so that your children won't lay blames on you too
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by lonelydora(m): 4:37pm
Aliko is just a simple man. Just shirt on his birthday.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Shelloween(m): 4:37pm
K
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by RealHaute: 4:38pm
Angeleena:
What of good di.......?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by OMEGA009(m): 4:38pm
I smell a rat
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by kazmanbanjoko(m): 4:40pm
Dangote be like:
12b dollars for the account ooooo
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie by Luiz1: 4:41pm
adetoroamos:What answer will u give to ur future son if he asks where you were when Zuckerberg was creating facebook...? Will u tell him you were on Nairaland...?
19 Likes 1 Share
Photos From Julie Odiah's Traditional Wedding / Genevieve Nnaji Or Omotola: Who Is The Snob? / Ambassador For The "Vision Of The Child", Stephanie Linus Sizzles In Flare
