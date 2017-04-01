Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Dangote's 60th Birthday With Cute Selfie (18404 Views)

She shared a selfie they took, and captioned it:



Happy #60th to a man of vision. So much to learn from you. Thanks for your grace and good heart.



God bless you with your innermost supplications. #Alikodangote #alikoat60





hmmm,good heart...make e end,there oo. 20 Likes 1 Share

make brain 1 Like 2 Shares





- #a man of good heart indeed

She loves him 3 Likes 1 Share

Omosexy











Dan go tey





All I see is trillions on the left. Dan Will be late.Dan go teyAll I see is trillions on the left. 3 Likes

Good heart and innermost supplication.. i rest my case alhaji tuale 1 Like

Fine woman..

I'd like to be like her when I grow up..

is that Dangote's son?... the boy resembles him 4 Likes

Not bad.

What's the relationship between Omotala and Dangote?



Omotala does not produce cement. Ayam not understanding 36 Likes 3 Shares

but where is my father when this man is hustling 6 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

I'm also thinking what you are thinking but for now make i de observe until WikiLeaks hits me with update I'm also thinking what you are thinking but for now make i de observe until WikiLeaks hits me with update 15 Likes

- #innner-most supplications sef copied and paste copied and paste

Turks:

F Lady F is no more active on Nairaland Lady F is no more active on Nairaland

Her husband probably went to the market 8 Likes

She love his money

So what should we.do with this ?

Omo, one of the most beautiful women in Nollywood



Even naija at large

Adaowerri111:

Her husband probably went to the market yes to buy pepper.. Lol yes to buy pepper.. Lol

Success Success and Success is all that matter 2 Likes 1 Share

Igboesika:



Lady F is no more active on Nairaland What is a lady F?

adetoroamos:

but where is my father when this man is *hustling* only if you know his family background, then you wont blame your father .You better work towards success so that your children won't lay blames on you too only if you know his family background, then you wont blame your father.You better work towards success so that your children won't lay blames on you too 11 Likes 1 Share

Aliko is just a simple man. Just shirt on his birthday. 1 Like 1 Share

K

Angeleena:

hmmm,good heart...make e end,there oo.

What of good di.......? What of good di.......?

I smell a rat 19 Likes 1 Share

Dangote be like:



12b dollars for the account ooooo