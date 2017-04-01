₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Jajayi: 6:24pm
Former Abia state Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu appeared In Lagos State court today For the continuation of his Corruption Trial..
Photo Credits: Sahara Reporters
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/former-abia-governor-orji-kalu-in-lagos.html
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by blessme2019: 6:26pm
Na yam him been tif or na him make the banana fall from the tree?
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Young03: 6:30pm
how much he thief?
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 6:31pm
wasting people's time for nothing, we all know that the case even closed before it started. This is Nigeria, the rich are incorruptible and infallible.
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Kentura(m): 6:35pm
na naija we dey...
Based on Logistics, this man haff already won this case even before first trial
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Jajayi: 7:16pm
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Jajayi: 7:21pm
More Photos..
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Ojiofor: 7:24pm
They have been trying this thief since the time of OBJ to Yaradua,GEJ and now Buhari yet no justice.
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Motolank: 8:17pm
Hope he ate appu b4 coming?
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by johnemeka(m): 8:17pm
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by botad(m): 8:17pm
Sebi he don join APC!
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by dukeolumde(m): 8:17pm
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by oviejnr(m): 8:18pm
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:18pm
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by jerrykho(m): 8:19pm
Re: Orji Uzor Kalu In Lagos Court For His Corruption Trial (photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:19pm
JAIL HIM PLEASE! Abia state problem started from him. I pity that state.
