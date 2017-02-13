₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,736 members, 3,470,101 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 08:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) (1446 Views)
Ruggedman Hosts Tubaba & Annie Idibia To A Dinner In Victoria Island,lagos(pics / DJ Cuppy Flaunts Her Father's Mansion In Lagos. Pics / Tiwa Savage Visits Her Former Primary School Teacher In Lagos(pics,video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by blizzcelebTv: 7:04pm
As Shared By Instagram user @xpditionz Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeM4c__DJHE
lalasticlala
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by zinachidi(m): 7:06pm
recession knock-out punch.
2 Likes
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Friedyokes: 7:38pm
Me right now
1 Like
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by AceRoyal: 7:45pm
Guy just channel all him frustration put for one punch! Choice!
1 Like
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by unclezuma: 8:11pm
Otuocha!
1 Like
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by fexti: 8:11pm
-
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Motolank: 8:11pm
Their stomach is full
1 Like
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by dukeolumde(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by chinex276(m): 8:12pm
*faints*
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by alldbest: 8:12pm
Hahaha, dis kind captio sef..... "Local boxer"
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Thedruggist: 8:12pm
Na wa o.
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Aburi001: 8:13pm
How this one take make FP biko
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Xzbit91: 8:13pm
No joy at all. My guy use vex for recession wan end another brother life.
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Olasco93: 8:13pm
The Ogbeni will go like: "Na because I never chop"
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Blakjewelry(m): 8:13pm
AceRoyal:If na you, I bet you for do worse
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by lovelyjay: 8:13pm
Wonderful
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by oviejnr(m): 8:13pm
Thats how crystal palace will defeat Arsenal tonight
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by ololadeajayi: 8:13pm
Na Real Wa
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by teelaw4life(m): 8:13pm
2
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Splinz(m): 8:13pm
The guy wired all his frustrations caused by Bubu on the poor dude.
1 Like
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Ihateafonja: 8:13pm
chai
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by jazinogold(m): 8:13pm
That was a recession punch....the opponent economy shake sote he collapse
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Joephat(m): 8:14pm
Jesus Christ father of our God almighty and the only son of God!
he die?
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by hopara1(m): 8:14pm
Unbelievable-believing
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by saasala(m): 8:14pm
Sorry for commenting out of topic
@Seun, I have deposited 50k since yesterday into your account and has not reflected in my ads account. Please check
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by sojayy(m): 8:14pm
And then !!........ Wike should join APC ?
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by BigBrother9ja: 8:15pm
Chizox Fûcking
Christ!
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Radiohead6(m): 8:15pm
V
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by figure007: 8:15pm
One blow seven die.... I could remember when I was small I would say **if I give you one blow seven die** who remembered that??lol...na wetin happen to the guy be this
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by Leksidebolton(m): 8:15pm
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by dasauce(m): 8:16pm
Jesus
|Re: Local Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Lagos (pics ,video) by opethom(m): 8:16pm
How To Setup A Recharge Card Printing Business / Watch Eels V Rabbitohs Live Online / Apply For An Urgent Loan @ 2% Interest Rate. Now.
Viewing this topic: Saxsession, pesty100(m), saasala(m), Xz11z4u(m), rahman25, MrAcube(m), AkinseteK(m), figure007, Lanre4uonly(m), OmaniPadmeHum, cooncudee(m), opethom(m), papshaun, enitanpopoola(m), keaneadeaoj(m), samfibby(m), iraborosasu, Nicholas190(m), RealJaneDoe, isichei14, Bibidear(f), mat2lock(m), HerExcellency0(f), fexti, Proffwhyhurry12(m), hatbricker(m), nossycheek(f), Superpower(m), Papasmal(m), ooranguntan, stancod(m), Xzbit91, giwa78, talibanazuka(m), Gooci(m), onilpee, graciousolo(m), lacemose(m), onisler, Unionised(m), ayamkhalifah(m), Krucifax(m), ehemwhy(m), wickyyolo, phemmy88(m), mikewills(m), Dogmando(m), nwanna89(m), AgentGoat, maestroz, engrpheleeks(m), waywardpikin(m), 1miccza, yimcy, devilsdouble00(m), dasauce(m), Olidawg247(m), raski04(m), olaoye26, Shagati(m), octoroon, mazizitonene(m), youngzoologist, stanhanks, valacious(m), PhilAmadeus, beejay247, valx2, phyllosilicate(m), purityval(m), Rich4god(m), Sanchez01, unclezuma, vanpeele, neekky, Lusola15, pusskhole(m), adeoyemandel, segxyhanxy(m), shalommmmm, Radiohead6(m), botad(m), bluehorizo(m), williams85(m), Friedyokes, essekay(m), nairaland94(m), chiefmega, katchycouture(f), shounited74, NubiLove(m), soarz, Olabold12, Adekdammy, mrbizmart, B737NG, Bluffly, asaderemi, Jobia(f), Licensed2Kill(m), zainabxel(f), MissionaryK(m), FelixFelicis(m), AntiWailer, Graciousnaija and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10