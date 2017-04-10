₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by DONSMITH123(m): 7:39pm
The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating alleged 17 billion dollars undeclared oil proceed has summoned Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it on Tuesday.
Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, summoned Magu on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the investigation where all the invited stakeholders sent their subordinates to represent the committee.
Also summoned by the ad hoc committee to appear before it were the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru; and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Others were Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside; and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.
The committee also summoned the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Stephen Sejebor; and Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Modecai Ladan, in connection with the stolen fund.
Namdas, who is the spokesman of the House, noted that since the nation lived by oil proceeds, no fight against corruption could be meaningful without serious search-light on the industry.
He warned that the House would not hesitate to invoke its constitutional powers to compel the invited chief executives to appear, if they default.
The lawmaker turned back directors and other management staff who were sent as representatives of their respective organisations.
Namdas had quoted reports that over 57 million barrels of crude oil were illegally exported and sold in the U.S. between January 2011 and December 2014.
He said that the estimated revenue loss by the government of Nigeria “is around 12 billion dollars.
“At an exchange rate of N196 to a dollar, this translates to over N2 trillion. You could imagine what the value is now”.
Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, who declared the public hearing open, lamented that if not for the constant theft in the oil industry, the nation would not have been in economic recession at the moment.
“The incidence of money missing in the industry has become a recurrent decimal to the point that news items in the media are incomplete without mention of the ills of the industry.
“The reports of the media on the ills in oil industry clearly attest to the concern of the government to tackle corruption in the industry head on”, he said.
The speaker, who was represented by the Minority Whip, Rep. Yakubu Barde, said that the country had received disturbing audit reports about the oil industry.
He cited a report from an anti-corruption organisation, the Action Network for Economic Justice, in which it claimed that NNPC did not remit over 12 billion dollars to the federation account since 2009.
“The same organisation alleged that the sum of 5.9 billion dollars of the federation accounts were lost to offshore processing agreements and through crude theft in the country.
“If loss of revenue to the nation through the oil industry was to be avoided, I can beat my chest that under no circumstances should Nigeria be talking about recession.
“Therefore, no amount of investigation in the oil industry can be said to be an over kill as the oil industry has become endemic.
“The investigation of the 17billion dollars therefore remains part of the ongoing process in confronting the hydra headed monster”, he added.
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by SweetLove0(f): 7:42pm
ok. lets see if they are coming
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:43pm
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by sarrki(m): 7:44pm
All they know how to do is summoning
Criminals
No meaningful bill passed to better the lives of masses
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by DONSMITH123(m): 7:49pm
sarrki:
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by Angeleena(f): 7:49pm
house of reps and house of assembly, our live drama and theatre presentation... nonsense... they will keep on summoning, till 2019.
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by Shelloween(m): 7:51pm
Waste of time
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by stephnie1(f): 7:52pm
house of commotion. Magu will not come
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by stephnie1(f): 7:52pm
sarrki:
gbam
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by DONSMITH123(m): 7:55pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by JackieChan01: 8:06pm
this is the worst government in the history of mankind
even Hitler's government is not worse like this
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by DrGoodman: 8:07pm
A lot of money is missing everyday in this government while they blame Jonathan who was a saint.
This present government is fantastically corrupt
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by DrGoodman: 8:08pm
JackieChan01:
Hitler is a Reverend father where this government is
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by DONSMITH123(m): 8:11pm
DrGoodman:
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by sarrkii: 8:52pm
Enemies of State Everywhere...
Witchhuntin GEJ Government will Spend doom fr this Government
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by ourema(f): 8:56pm
Free Dr Peterside
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by 12345baba: 9:16pm
17 billion what? Seun should be questioned too
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by Dongreat(m): 9:17pm
sarrki:
I am not understanding. Is this sarrki truly talking or a parody account? He sound smart and has a heart here. Has payment stopped coming or you have a fever? No pun intended please.
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by generaluthman: 9:17pm
$$$
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by IMASTEX: 9:17pm
Lol. . .funny people. Kettle and pot things
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by damola311: 9:18pm
..
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by Rebeccababy(f): 9:18pm
Coruption fights back
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by JORDAN202: 9:19pm
IF THEY DO NOT WANT MAGU, WHY MUST HE EVEN RESPOND TO EITHER SENATE OR THE REPS?
SINCE THEY CAN'T CONFIRM HIM, HE SHOULD ALSO IGNORE THEM AND CONTINUE ACTING............!
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by Hexzyz(m): 9:19pm
JackieChan01:Apart from tyranny to others, Hitler government was technologically inclined. From there the German machine came from. what has this government offered so far?
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by Charly68: 9:19pm
This people are just raising unnecessary alarm,where and how on earth would somebody steal such an amount of money in an organization...What about the controls in the system? I don't believe this..
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by ekems2017(f): 9:21pm
Abeg i don tire for una missing money
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by ALAYORMII: 9:21pm
Billions of dollars
On a lighter note
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by goldman777: 9:22pm
17 billion dollars what yeye summon will bring that kind of money back.in a country where they are real law makers making real laws they should be in jail summon my butt.lawless country where looters are protected.
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by sweerychick(f): 9:23pm
Mtcheeew... Toothless lawmakers
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by phreakabit(m): 9:23pm
This magu guy name is everywhere. . . Involved in almost everything
You sure say no be him be president?
|Re: Reps Summon Magu, Emefiele, Peterside, Over Alleged Stolen $17bn Oil Proceeds by bakila: 9:26pm
DrGoodman:Bros, did you fantastically read the article at all? It appears you type without reading just to be first to comment?
