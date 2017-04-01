₦airaland Forum

Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by damilolammm(m): 6:04am
A coffin with a dead chicken was found dumped in front of Electoral Commission, Nkoranza Municipal office in Ghana last Friday, April 7th. No one knew how or who put the items there. Another photo after the cut..

http://www..blogspot.com/2017/04/photos-coffin-and-dead-chicken-dumped.html

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by Nwodosis(m): 6:12am
But RAWLINGS said it that the best is for our leaders to start taking Oath of office with juju that we are not scared of the Bible and the Quaran. May be they want to buy the idea now.
Take it or leave it, this is Africa's true religion. If it was Bible or Quaran that was dropped there, it will make no news as anybody can discard it away, but this coffin with dead chicken on top, nobody go play near am o!

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by rheether(f): 6:18am
Ghana juju no dey potent nah.

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by kogistar: 6:20am
rheether:
Ghana juju no dey potent nah.
no, that's flat head' juju

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by rheether(f): 6:23am
kogistar:
no, that's flat head' juju

Take your hate to your Poverty state that have refused development for over 26years.

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by Jabioro: 6:24am
Rituals in Ghana like five and six
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by JohnnyNY(m): 6:27am
Ghanaian juju dey hot oo
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by kogistar: 6:29am
rheether:


Take your hate to your Poverty state that have refused development for over 26years.
but i don't live in poor house
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by Fundamentalist: 6:32am
......... Intresting
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by stanway(m): 6:40am
Africans still living in stone age
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by obynocute(m): 7:02am
good to see other countries competing with nigeria.
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by veekid(m): 10:48am
Show yourself and die


See dem electoral office sef; be like goat house for backyard
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by mpurity1(f): 10:48am
Ghana and Jazz na 5&6... I need the pix abeggg
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by GodSucks(m): 10:48am
meanwhile in Edo

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by kingjabz(m): 10:48am
Doing the juju thing based on logistics lipsrsealed undecided
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by tomsordiah: 10:48am
undecided undecided undecided
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by GreenMavro: 10:48am
shocked
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by Turks: 10:49am
And this is suppose to be what? Smh
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by kelvinjo94(m): 10:49am
This one na big wah ooo
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by suzan404(f): 10:52am
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by adetayo234: 10:52am
stanway:
Africans still living in stone age

So, Oyinbo don't do juju, right? Dey dia dey fool yourself

Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by lamideee(f): 10:53am
undecided lipsrsealed
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by johnemeka(m): 10:53am
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by ekems2017(f): 10:53am
Meaning if you rig election, You will die like chicken and burry in a coffin.
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by nc201016(m): 10:53am
even Ghana dey vex..Africa can't move forward that is why no full black nation in d world is developed
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by Blurryface(m): 10:56am
.
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by damilolammm(m): 10:56am
shocked
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by Gangster1ms: 10:56am
Warning! Allow me to win or else grin
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by pepemendy(m): 11:04am
shey na chana electoral commission office be that, Nigeria day try be that
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by maxysmith(f): 11:10am
juju everywhere undecided undecided nawa o
Re: Coffin & Dead Chicken Dumped In Front Of Ghana Electoral Commission's Office by 6toolz: 11:14am
is that really their electoral office

(0) (1) (Reply)

