But RAWLINGS said it that the best is for our leaders to start taking Oath of office with juju that we are not scared of the Bible and the Quaran. May be they want to buy the idea now.

Take it or leave it, this is Africa's true religion. If it was Bible or Quaran that was dropped there, it will make no news as anybody can discard it away, but this coffin with dead chicken on top, nobody go play near am o! 11 Likes