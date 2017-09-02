₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why marriages are failing and solutions by lightblazingnow(m): 7:14am On Apr 11
The actual reason there are higher rate of divorce
If you might be looking for far fetched causes of divorce, look no more and look within you, it's very glaring to your face, but because of society fame and wealth,we ignore these reasons and so begin to scramble for unfounded truth. I will outline some of the reasons you can add yours,of course some of us know the truth, you know sometimes it is so bitter to hear the truth when we think of the advantages of our exploits.
1. Incompatibility: most people go into marriage knowing from the onset that they are not meant for each other, yet because of what they stand to benefit from their partners, they seem to close their eyes to the reality facing them. I have heard of story of folks who lost their lives because they journeyed on in the relationship even when the signal is red.
Rule 1. Run from someone whom you know in the depths of your heart that you can not be able to live with. Stop looking for deliverance from men of God Almighty to help make both of you compatible. If it didn't work from the beginning, it won't work in the long run.
2. Overused of sex. Many have gone into marriage because they thought they could manage their partners bad attitude. Just because he or she knows how to dig it or she is an expert in bed doesn't make marriage work. You met her at the club and during the intercourse, wow, she took you to the moon and back again to the Stars and you saw your ancestors and even visited the goddess of love won't make the marriage work. Sex is only a slice of marriage. Marriage is two becoming one person.
That means they will be agreeing on plans, purposes and vision for the family. They will have to walk together for the common development of the dual. And so, after the sex you will come back to your senses and realise that you are still human who needs love and affections. Only the one who is ready to compromise with your weaknesses can help you stand on your feet when you fall.
Rules 2. Enjoy sex while it lasts, but never compromised sex with marriage. Marriage calls for decisions. You are going to need both planning and sex to have a romantic love relationship.
3. For the money. This is the biggest reasons many fail in marriage. Because of the height of poverty and hunger in our time many think that to escape the tides, they need to swim against the tides, no and I shout out to you, hell not. Here is where choice comes in, if you can not make the right choice when you have nothing, there is no possibility of you getting it right when you have become rich with cash. Money can not solve your problems, it only exposes your weaknesses and stupidity which was hidden because you had no loud speakers. Here, money has come and you want to express yourself and explore your options. The same traps which led you into your contract marriage will also lead you into diverse lusts and negative desires which will eventually crash your marriage.
Rules 4. Learn more about decisions before you embark on a fairy tale adventure. The love of money is the root of all evil. Not money itself. Money is good,but money seeks to control the handler, if you have not been trained in the act. When you marry for the money be sure that you are going to need lots of it to keep the marriage sailing, Because that's the wind carrying you on.
Lack of home wisdom: Now, this is the last but not the least. No matter how beautiful you are and how educated you have become,if a woman or man does not know how to build their home it will eventually crash falling down. You must learn how to carry yourself and your family. You must know what works for you and your family. It's not what works for the other people. We are different for a reason. And we are drown to different passion. Your family settings are different from my family's. You need to discover it and keep applying it in every situation you face. No one is promising you a marriage without disagreement there will be times when you will feel like giving up, that is when you should remember what worked for you in the past. Keep applying them and you will soon discover that there is nothing new.
That the Almighty God calls history to repeat itself, but because the mind of the sons of men are full of darkness, they miss their visitation.
Before you make your steps acknowledge that you are a creature and not the creator.. commit your ways into the hands of the all seeing eye and he will establish your paths in the name of the lord Christ Jesus. Amen
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by lightblazingnow(m): 11:34am On Sep 01
When your eyes are opened, you will realise that life is more than meets the eyes
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by lightblazingnow(m): 12:47pm On Sep 01
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by TANKDESTROYER(m): 2:58pm On Sep 01
Profound Truths..
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by lightblazingnow(m): 3:35pm On Sep 01
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by lightblazingnow(m): 10:18am
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by NobleRomm(m): 1:29pm
Lack of understanding between both parties.
*NAGGING....... many people hates this and i am not exempted cus i hate it with passion....
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:29pm
I will modify later but bear in mind you just wrote 80% Rubbish
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by uzoclinton(m): 1:29pm
just here to learn
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by websiteafford: 1:29pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by websiteafford: 1:29pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by vizkiz: 1:29pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by modelmike7(m): 1:30pm
My first marriage will be my ONLY AND LAST marriage.
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by itiswellandwell: 1:31pm
Hmmmm... Most marriages are failing because most couples now lacks this small but mighty word which is UNDERSTANDING..
My grandma will always say, she and her husband were able to live happily because she forgot about LOVE at a point and deal with him with UNDERSTANDING.... Inside that UNDERSTANDING, You will find the love. Its impossible for you to understand a partner without the love been in place first. So, at a point, one has to forget love and just treat all issues with understanding.
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by SIMPLYHAMPERS: 1:31pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by HenryDion: 1:32pm
I think the number one on that list should be understanding.. No matter how much you love your partner, no matter how wonderful your sex life is, if you guys don't understand each other, that marriage is doomed to fail.
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by uzoclinton(m): 1:32pm
lightblazingnow:permission to post this on my blog
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by Sniper12: 1:32pm
No solution. We have been copying western value and shits. Women empowerment and gender equality. Deal with it lol. Even some pastors self der marriage don crash
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by Olalan(m): 1:32pm
Nice points. Also most guys focus on sexual appeal while ladies look out for cash during relationship, but after marriage the reality hits them in their face.
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by phemie007(m): 1:33pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by uzoclinton(m): 1:33pm
modelmike7:By Gods grace
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by NwaObinkita: 1:34pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by sgtponzihater1(m): 1:34pm
Lovely piece I must confess. Are u Married?
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by ENDTIMEgist(m): 1:34pm
Space Book on Nairaland is another cause of break up in marriages.
Speaking from experience.
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by Narldon(f): 1:35pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by initiate: 1:36pm
the major reason is lack of preparation, many people go into it cos others are doing it, or cos you feel its the next step, or to gain money or fame(eg tonto and hubby) and then you find its not all that glitters...............
so all intending couples should be well prepared, sincerely ask themselves why they want to marry, seek counseling from couples with decades of experience and also from your elders and pastors. and pray well.
its like any other issue of life, like going to college or going to war, the better prepared you are the more your chances of success
@op you should change the title to "wrong reasons to go into marriage" and hope people will learn
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by dangotesmummy: 1:37pm
They gave divorced couples all this list and more,went for pre wedding counselling class,went for marriage seminars etc abi bimbo odukoyas daughter no hear enough marriage sermons wey she divorce her husband because of dv
A whole daughter of a marriage counsellor mother and preacher father
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by kingxsamz(m): 1:37pm
lightblazingnow:nawa for u o... u just use this thing collect ftc, stc and ttc... nawa for u o...
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by Deon28(m): 1:38pm
Infertility is also one of them
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by dond411: 1:38pm
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by majekdom2: 1:38pm
Self discovery will remain the best discovery of man kind. Like socrate the philosopher said, man know thyself. Many people are yet to discover themselves thus they don't know what they want. They follow the society and what seems to be working for others, when they get there, they see disappointments, failures that lead to resentment. Many people marry for their selfish reasons. The only marriage that work is that which both parties see each other as complements and not liabilitie or escape from one situation. When you see your partner as that one person that will help you in realising destiny, you will be able to put every other distraction under you with God's Grace. Many marry because they obsessed to some features their supposed partner posses, these features themselves were not created to last forever.
Life is a race that bends, turns, squeeze and possibly exhausts one. Therefore, it require a lot of patience, tenacity, perseverance, foresight to run through. This is lacking in today's society. It is no competition as there is no winner. Sadly, some spouses see themselves as competition. Many have limited knowledge on the subject matter too thus you see more ego. There are a whole lot of issues it takes only 2 parties that are out to make other humans a better people that actually enjoy their marriage. Check around, you will see that most millionaires that are known names in charity have successful marriages.
|Re: Why marriages are failing and solutions by Agimor(m): 1:39pm
The rate of broken marriages these days is alarming. The reasons can't be be farfetched from the above piece.
One more thing "marriage is not met for everybody" find your bearing and follow suit.
