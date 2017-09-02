The actual reason there are higher rate of divorce



If you might be looking for far fetched causes of divorce, look no more and look within you, it's very glaring to your face, but because of society fame and wealth,we ignore these reasons and so begin to scramble for unfounded truth. I will outline some of the reasons you can add yours,of course some of us know the truth, you know sometimes it is so bitter to hear the truth when we think of the advantages of our exploits.





1. Incompatibility: most people go into marriage knowing from the onset that they are not meant for each other, yet because of what they stand to benefit from their partners, they seem to close their eyes to the reality facing them. I have heard of story of folks who lost their lives because they journeyed on in the relationship even when the signal is red.



Rule 1. Run from someone whom you know in the depths of your heart that you can not be able to live with. Stop looking for deliverance from men of God Almighty to help make both of you compatible. If it didn't work from the beginning, it won't work in the long run.





2. Overused of sex. Many have gone into marriage because they thought they could manage their partners bad attitude. Just because he or she knows how to dig it or she is an expert in bed doesn't make marriage work. You met her at the club and during the intercourse, wow, she took you to the moon and back again to the Stars and you saw your ancestors and even visited the goddess of love won't make the marriage work. Sex is only a slice of marriage. Marriage is two becoming one person.



That means they will be agreeing on plans, purposes and vision for the family. They will have to walk together for the common development of the dual. And so, after the sex you will come back to your senses and realise that you are still human who needs love and affections. Only the one who is ready to compromise with your weaknesses can help you stand on your feet when you fall.



Rules 2. Enjoy sex while it lasts, but never compromised sex with marriage. Marriage calls for decisions. You are going to need both planning and sex to have a romantic love relationship.



3. For the money. This is the biggest reasons many fail in marriage. Because of the height of poverty and hunger in our time many think that to escape the tides, they need to swim against the tides, no and I shout out to you, hell not. Here is where choice comes in, if you can not make the right choice when you have nothing, there is no possibility of you getting it right when you have become rich with cash. Money can not solve your problems, it only exposes your weaknesses and stupidity which was hidden because you had no loud speakers. Here, money has come and you want to express yourself and explore your options. The same traps which led you into your contract marriage will also lead you into diverse lusts and negative desires which will eventually crash your marriage.





Rules 4. Learn more about decisions before you embark on a fairy tale adventure. The love of money is the root of all evil. Not money itself. Money is good,but money seeks to control the handler, if you have not been trained in the act. When you marry for the money be sure that you are going to need lots of it to keep the marriage sailing, Because that's the wind carrying you on.



Lack of home wisdom: Now, this is the last but not the least. No matter how beautiful you are and how educated you have become,if a woman or man does not know how to build their home it will eventually crash falling down. You must learn how to carry yourself and your family. You must know what works for you and your family. It's not what works for the other people. We are different for a reason. And we are drown to different passion. Your family settings are different from my family's. You need to discover it and keep applying it in every situation you face. No one is promising you a marriage without disagreement there will be times when you will feel like giving up, that is when you should remember what worked for you in the past. Keep applying them and you will soon discover that there is nothing new.



That the Almighty God calls history to repeat itself, but because the mind of the sons of men are full of darkness, they miss their visitation.





Before you make your steps acknowledge that you are a creature and not the creator.. commit your ways into the hands of the all seeing eye and he will establish your paths in the name of the lord Christ Jesus. Amen 5 Likes 2 Shares