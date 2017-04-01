Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians (11290 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgSl1XFlFOc





SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/tboss-debie-rise-and-marvis-send-their.html BBNaija Runners - Up, Marvis, Debbie Rise and Tboss all send their well-wishes to Efe as well as send a big thank you to Big Brother for the amazing opportunity. You can watch the video on the link below.

Nigerians thk you too. Go and continue with your life and make something good out if it. 8 Likes

Who ask them?.....hope they won't go broke in a year time!! 2 Likes

Marvis, we hear, Debnie rise, we hear, but TBoss? I doubt if there's any Nigerian who likes to hear anything pertained to her at all. Only God knows the kind soap she dey carry baff, 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm, with all the BB Naija ish flooding almost every section for Nairaland, Oga at the top right now 14 Likes

That cool, Appreciation brings more blessings 3 Likes

Nice

You are welcome

Alasi20:

Owkay babyfaceafrica:

noticed Polyphony:

For what na Jessidaisy4:

Aww, kingvectorv:

WEED Jhayson:

jbcul4ril:

Oolawepo:

That cool Manesse:

Ok



Booking space for the next BBN show

The Lord is ur strenght Booking space for the next BBN showThe Lord is ur strenght 1 Like

Thats cool, Appreciation brings more blessings

You guys are amazing....... 1 Like

Marvis switch clicks when it least matters.

babyfaceafrica:

Who ask them?.....hope they won't go broke in a year time!!

Negative brain.

For people like u , good stories should have bad ending Negative brain.For people like u , good stories should have bad ending 7 Likes

_Woooooooooooooow!_

_My dad just called me to inform me about my distant cousin Efechukwu(Efe) from my mothers side. I always knew it 2 Likes

am anything but Tboss

WE NO NEED AM

We also thank you for allowing the last man standing remain the last man standing 1 Like

For what na. The show was as useless as anyone that's going to quote me.

Bulharry and Apc should pay these guys 50m each for making nigerians forget the hardship dem dey giv us 2 Likes

kowema:





Negative brain. noticed noticed

Rejoice with the successful one, so yours can come quickly



Soft!

Owkay

Abeegi make we hear word!

Why did they not thank Naijans*

I miss her Aww, TBossI miss her

beautiful people... BOSSNATION

ok team tboss and co please where the private jet owners nau