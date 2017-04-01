₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 12:59pm
BBNaija Runners - Up, Marvis, Debbie Rise and Tboss all send their well-wishes to Efe as well as send a big thank you to Big Brother for the amazing opportunity. You can watch the video on the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgSl1XFlFOc
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/tboss-debie-rise-and-marvis-send-their.html
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by ekems2017(f): 1:29pm
Nigerians thk you too. Go and continue with your life and make something good out if it.
8 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by babyfaceafrica: 1:29pm
Who ask them?.....hope they won't go broke in a year time!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by BarakOkenny(m): 1:29pm
Marvis, we hear, Debnie rise, we hear, but TBoss? I doubt if there's any Nigerian who likes to hear anything pertained to her at all. Only God knows the kind soap she dey carry baff,
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 1:29pm
Hmmm, with all the BB Naija ish flooding almost every section for Nairaland, Oga at the top right now
14 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by jbcul4ril(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Oolawepo(m): 1:29pm
That cool, Appreciation brings more blessings
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by yankeedude(m): 1:29pm
Nice
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Jhayson(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by K2nice(m): 1:30pm
You are welcome
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Dannieln1(m): 1:30pm
Alasi20:
babyfaceafrica:
Polyphony:
Jessidaisy4:
kingvectorv:
Jhayson:
jbcul4ril:
Oolawepo:
Manesse:
Booking space for the next BBN show
The Lord is ur strenght
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Oolawepo(m): 1:30pm
Thats cool, Appreciation brings more blessings
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by positivelord: 1:31pm
You guys are amazing.......
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Akshow: 1:31pm
Marvis switch clicks when it least matters.
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by kowema(f): 1:31pm
babyfaceafrica:
Negative brain.
For people like u , good stories should have bad ending
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by obembet(m): 1:31pm
_Woooooooooooooow!_
_My dad just called me to inform me about my distant cousin Efechukwu(Efe) from my mothers side. I always knew it
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by fuckmeharder(m): 1:31pm
am anything but Tboss
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by kingvectorv(m): 1:31pm
WE NO NEED AM
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Tazdroid(m): 1:32pm
We also thank you for allowing the last man standing remain the last man standing
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Polyphony(m): 1:32pm
For what na. The show was as useless as anyone that's going to quote me.
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by ednut1(m): 1:32pm
Bulharry and Apc should pay these guys 50m each for making nigerians forget the hardship dem dey giv us
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by babyfaceafrica: 1:32pm
kowema:noticed
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by seeniorboy(m): 1:32pm
Rejoice with the successful one, so yours can come quickly
Soft!
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Alasi20(m): 1:32pm
Owkay
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:32pm
Abeegi make we hear word!
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by dunkem21(m): 1:33pm
Why did they not thank Naijans*
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Jessidaisy4(f): 1:33pm
Aww, TBoss I miss her
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by thunda1(m): 1:33pm
beautiful people... BOSSNATION
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by kelvinjo94(m): 1:33pm
ok team tboss and co please where the private jet owners nau
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians by Oyind17: 1:33pm
babyfaceafrica:Bad belle
