Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics)

Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics)

Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians / Is Chichi Igbo Nigeria's Best Swagged Female Celebrity At The Moment? (photos) / What A White Man Did With Annie Idibia's Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)

Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:50pm
TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis are currently on their way back to Nigeria. They met Annie Idibia and ex-Falcon footballer, Chichi Igbo at the airport in South Africa this afternoon.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKVtdEeuh8o

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/tboss-debie-rise-marvis-pictured-with.html?m=1

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:50pm
more

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by ammyluv2002(f): 4:53pm
Pretty Debbie

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Enangson: 4:54pm
Efe to Tboss

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Etzakoos(m): 4:56pm
Say Goodbye Without 25m

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by tribalistseun: 4:59pm
Etzakoos:
Say Goodbye Without 25m
atleast she better pass others wey no get Kobo. N500,000 na something. But better things coming.

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Enangson: 5:00pm
Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 5:08pm
Is that not the male-female footballer cuddling Marvis? shocked shocked

Anyways, nah only small difference dey between them grin grin

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by poshestmina(f): 5:20pm
Chichi and Marvis though!Welcome back Tboss ,wish u all the best.

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 5:37pm
I'm tired of irrelevant BBNaija news

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Larrey(f): 5:41pm
I Don knw say na marvis go snap with Dat chichi grin

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by veekid(m): 6:16pm
Shey dem Tboss family dem talk say she deh under protective care or whatever like that?
Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Enangson: 6:16pm
thought she was on house arrest by family members

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Holatunde007(m): 6:16pm
Pls we are tired of all this bbnija stuffs

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 6:16pm
Oooooohhhhbhhhhhhhhhhhh


When will this bbn stop?!
The show is over guys, go home!

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by kinngie(m): 6:17pm
Shey dah lesbian don dey near Marvis
Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Iseoluwani: 6:17pm
grin

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:18pm
Sorry, but am avin a crush for Derbie Rise

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by fergieboy(m): 6:18pm
2 boys lol cheesy cheesy

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by tomsordiah: 6:19pm
They're all looking more prettier than as usual

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by BrightEye(m): 6:19pm
well, one thing I know, this bbn issue will be of the past one day
Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Oyind17: 6:19pm
Debie-sweet kiss

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by iamtewwy(m): 6:20pm
She go don spend the 500k finish by now!! cheesy

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Negotiate: 6:20pm
welcome.

May God also grant you both favor.



HMMMMM!!!! CHICHIGBO DEFINITELY GONNA WANNA POKE THIS GIRL'S BUTT HOLE OHHH!!!!!..
Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by BBBlaze: 6:20pm
i think her parent say her fans no fit see her base on logistics and security reasons??

no be she we dey see for here sooo?

issorite!!!

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by dominique(f): 6:20pm
Debie-Rise kiss

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by VellyG(m): 6:21pm
Chichi Igbo obviously came for marvis. By their fruit u shall know em.

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:21pm
Oya back to Buhari. ...
Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by fof1: 6:22pm
tribalistseun:
atleast she better pass others wey no get Kobo. N500,000 na something. But better things coming.

ALL D FINALIST HAD FINANCIAL REWARDS BUT NOT ANNOUNCED OPENLY. NO PARTICIPANTS THAT WILL NOT GET A REWARD. APART FROM THEIR FREE FOODS AND OTHER LARGESSE.

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Oluwasaeon(m): 6:22pm
Edakun dem don finish dis tin na
Abi wetin be dis na

Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by realestniggah: 6:22pm
so nobody is talking about cocoice

