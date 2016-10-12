₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,318 members, 3,472,089 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 08:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) (21253 Views)
Tboss, Debie-Rise And Marvis Thank Nigerians / Is Chichi Igbo Nigeria's Best Swagged Female Celebrity At The Moment? (photos) / What A White Man Did With Annie Idibia's Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:50pm
TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis are currently on their way back to Nigeria. They met Annie Idibia and ex-Falcon footballer, Chichi Igbo at the airport in South Africa this afternoon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKVtdEeuh8o
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/tboss-debie-rise-marvis-pictured-with.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:50pm
more
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by ammyluv2002(f): 4:53pm
Pretty Debbie
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Enangson: 4:54pm
Efe to Tboss
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Etzakoos(m): 4:56pm
Say Goodbye Without 25m
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by tribalistseun: 4:59pm
Etzakoos:atleast she better pass others wey no get Kobo. N500,000 na something. But better things coming.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Enangson: 5:00pm
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 5:08pm
Is that not the male-female footballer cuddling Marvis?
Anyways, nah only small difference dey between them
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by poshestmina(f): 5:20pm
Chichi and Marvis though!Welcome back Tboss ,wish u all the best.
8 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 5:37pm
I'm tired of irrelevant BBNaija news
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Larrey(f): 5:41pm
I Don knw say na marvis go snap with Dat chichi
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by veekid(m): 6:16pm
Shey dem Tboss family dem talk say she deh under protective care or whatever like that?
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Enangson: 6:16pm
thought she was on house arrest by family members
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Holatunde007(m): 6:16pm
Pls we are tired of all this bbnija stuffs
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 6:16pm
Oooooohhhhbhhhhhhhhhhhh
When will this bbn stop?!
The show is over guys, go home!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by kinngie(m): 6:17pm
Shey dah lesbian don dey near Marvis
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Iseoluwani: 6:17pm
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:18pm
Sorry, but am avin a crush for Derbie Rise
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by fergieboy(m): 6:18pm
2 boys lol
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by tomsordiah: 6:19pm
They're all looking more prettier than as usual
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by BrightEye(m): 6:19pm
well, one thing I know, this bbn issue will be of the past one day
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Oyind17: 6:19pm
Debie-sweet
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by iamtewwy(m): 6:20pm
She go don spend the 500k finish by now!!
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Negotiate: 6:20pm
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by BBBlaze: 6:20pm
i think her parent say her fans no fit see her base on logistics and security reasons??
no be she we dey see for here sooo?
issorite!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by dominique(f): 6:20pm
Debie-Rise
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by VellyG(m): 6:21pm
Chichi Igbo obviously came for marvis. By their fruit u shall know em.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:21pm
Oya back to Buhari. ...
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by fof1: 6:22pm
tribalistseun:
ALL D FINALIST HAD FINANCIAL REWARDS BUT NOT ANNOUNCED OPENLY. NO PARTICIPANTS THAT WILL NOT GET A REWARD. APART FROM THEIR FREE FOODS AND OTHER LARGESSE.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by Oluwasaeon(m): 6:22pm
Edakun dem don finish dis tin na
Abi wetin be dis na
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) by realestniggah: 6:22pm
so nobody is talking about cocoice
3 Likes
Majek Fashek - Exclusive Interview / Stephanie Linus Speaks At #NotTheCost Conference In New York (photos) / How Did Kanu Nwankwo Meet His Lovely Wife Amarachi
Viewing this topic: sholex020, Willion(m), Rebmem1987, Precy4444, kaywizee(m), Wizywiz(m), MasterofdRolls1(m), poshraykwen1(f), cyntobless(f), MzOnajin1(f), suppertobbs(m), Chigbamume(m), Bblak(f), luckson3k, givita, chival234(m), Elfaris(m), donigspain(m), Foreignautos, Skipuru(m), Dilinx(m), lovelycisca(f), Stunner16(m), latbas(m), sarrkii, Fynpatra(f), mustybaby, ellovick, takeoff, Bin3(f), BoombGodpikin, Gbamforchrist(m), StFrank2(m), iyke79e, MaQuin(f), martha89, afezy110, cyril700(m), Emly27, uche988, SmellingAnus(m), rikatrina, emzry(m), changeskc and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30