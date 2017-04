TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis are currently on their way back to Nigeria. They met Annie Idibia and ex-Falcon footballer, Chichi Igbo at the airport in South Africa this afternoon.

atleast she better pass others wey no get Kobo. N500,000 na something. But better things coming.

Is that not the male-female footballer cuddling Marvis?Anyways, nah only small difference dey between them

Chichi and Marvis though!Welcome back Tboss ,wish u all the best.

Shey dem Tboss family dem talk say she deh under protective care or whatever like that?

Pls we are tired of all this bbnija stuffs

Oooooohhhhbhhhhhhhhhhhh When will this bbn stop?! The show is over guys, go home!

They're all looking more prettier than as usual

well, one thing I know, this bbn issue will be of the past one day

She go don spend the 500k finish by now!!

welcome . May God also grant you both favor . HMMMMM!!!! CHICHIGBO DEFINITELY GONNA WANNA POKE THIS GIRL'S BUTT HOLE OHHH!!!!! . .

i think her parent say her fans no fit see her base on logistics and security reasons?? no be she we dey see for here sooo? issorite!!!

Chichi Igbo obviously came for marvis. By their fruit u shall know em.