Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills (4188 Views)

Hadiza Usman Squats To Greet Osinbajo, The Acting President (Photo) / The $15m In My Accounts Is For Medical Bills - Patience Jonathan / Mohammed Abubakar & His Entourage On A Queue At Airport In Abuja - photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lady with Quadruplets: Wife of Bauchi State Governor Takes Over Medical Expenses and Upkeep









The attention of Her Excellency, wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar has been drawn to media reports of a young lady, Huzaifatu who gave birth to a set of quadruplets in Azare, Katagum LGA of Bauchi State on March 31st, 2017.



Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar on hearing the news yesterday, 10th April, 2017, stepped in and immediately sent a team, headed by wife of the Caretaker Chairman of Katagum LGA to ascertain the condition of both mother and babies.



Unfortunately and, sadly too, three out of the four baby girls have lost the fight and have given up the ghost, as confirmed to the team by the management of Federal Medical center, Azare.



Her Excellency Hajiya Hadiza, who will be going to Azare to commiserate with the family of the deceased, and to see the condition of the mother and surviving baby, has directed the management of the hospital to do everything humanly possible to save the baby as she has taken over all medical expenses forthwith.



http://www.viviangist.net/lady-with-quadruplets-wife-of-bauchi-state-governor-takes-over-medical-expenses-and-upkeep



Signed

Yakubu Adamu

Special Assistant (Communications) to His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State. The attention of Her Excellency, wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar has been drawn to media reports of a young lady, Huzaifatu who gave birth to a set of quadruplets in Azare, Katagum LGA of Bauchi State on March 31st, 2017.Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar on hearing the news yesterday, 10th April, 2017, stepped in and immediately sent a team, headed by wife of the Caretaker Chairman of Katagum LGA to ascertain the condition of both mother and babies.Unfortunately and, sadly too, three out of the four baby girls have lost the fight and have given up the ghost, as confirmed to the team by the management of Federal Medical center, Azare.Her Excellency Hajiya Hadiza, who will be going to Azare to commiserate with the family of the deceased, and to see the condition of the mother and surviving baby, has directed the management of the hospital to do everything humanly possible to save the baby as she has taken over all medical expenses forthwith.SignedYakubu AdamuSpecial Assistant (Communications) to His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.

Pikin dey born Pikin, 7 Likes 1 Share

Mmmmm

uvie66:

Pikin dey born Pikin, you Don c am na you Don c am na 2 Likes

Good one

viviangist:

Lady with Quadruplets: Wife of Bauchi State Governor Takes Over Medical Expenses and Upkeep









The attention of Her Excellency, wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar has been drawn to media reports of a young lady, Huzaifatu who gave birth to a set of quadruplets in Azare, Katagum LGA of Bauchi State on March 31st, 2017.



Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar on hearing the news yesterday, 10th April, 2017, stepped in and immediately sent a team, headed by wife of the Caretaker Chairman of Katagum LGA to ascertain the condition of both mother and babies.



Unfortunately and, sadly too, three out of the four baby girls have lost the fight and have given up the ghost, as confirmed to the team by the management of Federal Medical center, Azare.



Her Excellency Hajiya Hadiza, who will be going to Azare to commiserate with the family of the deceased, and to see the condition of the mother and surviving baby, has directed the management of the hospital to do everything humanly possible to save the baby as she has taken over all medical expenses forthwith.



http://www.viviangist.net/lady-with-quadruplets-wife-of-bauchi-state-governor-takes-over-medical-expenses-and-upkeep



Signed

Yakubu Adamu

Special Assistant (Communications) to His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.









She didn't even look it She didn't even look it

What is her job, where she dey work?

In this recession

is that baby girl the mother

The guy below me if you comment I will poo on your head

uvie66:

Pikin dey born Pikin, Na the reason you suppose fear north Na the reason you suppose fear north 2 Likes

dividends of democracy

May God sustain the remaining baby.

But the mother is young sha

Well done

Well done

Good development

loving the first lady of bauchi and the governor as well who invited Efe... they are great philanthropic

Do the right thing and stop shining with people whom you have afflicted with poverty



Just like what Saraki's wife did the other to pay for d medical bill of a woman? With which money do they perform their hypocritical philanthropy? Obviously from our collective wealth, from constituency projects they divert into their personal accounts, underground as d new trend of burying money. Fools who commend such acts should think twice. What prevents them from set up institutions that wud take care of vulnerable citizens so that even when they leave office people in need can get needed help? Useless country governed by zoo eacapees whose greed stink. In the words of Culture " there is enough to satisfy everyman's need but not enough to satisfy their greed".

Once wealth is equally distributed poverty takes the next door and all wud be able to take care of themselves without anyone using the plight of others to shine. Black mentality



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0stJkUWUyM

Again for all those afonjas if it was in the east this thing happened u will see them saing omoyibo flatino biafra or baifraud now it is hausa they wud not say anything. I ve made this observation when something bad is done by igbo u will see all the LEPERED AFONJA FINGERS spewing out rubbish but if it is hausa it is silence u get cos this girl is too young to be a mother and should be condenmed strongly and d guilty punished severly if possible castrated. I know say aboki like abunna well well

It is this oil and water relationship between igbo and yoruba that makes the north to dominate the south with all its intellect and natural wealth.

Above all let us remove ethnicity and learn to see ourselves first as humans and last as igbo hausa or yoruba. I am not impressed when I see things like this. Her husband like all other useless governors and dishonourable members of national & states houses of allowance when they as goats eat our yams they now leave crumbs for one or two just to steal the show and give what rightly belong to us as if it were a favour they are doing to us. The governors wud loot federal allocation, loot internally generated revenue,loot security votes loot grants & aids, loot LG funds leaving little or nothing for the docile masses. What about countless number of other people in that girl's situation whose plight was not brought to d limelight?Just like what Saraki's wife did the other to pay for d medical bill of a woman? With which money do they perform their hypocritical philanthropy? Obviously from our collective wealth, from constituency projects they divert into their personal accounts, underground as d new trend of burying money. Fools who commend such acts should think twice. What prevents them from set up institutions that wud take care of vulnerable citizens so that even when they leave office people in need can get needed help? Useless country governed by zoo eacapees whose greed stink. In the words of Culture " there is enough to satisfy everyman's need but not enough to satisfy their greed".Once wealth is equally distributed poverty takes the next door and all wud be able to take care of themselves without anyone using the plight of others to shine. Black mentalityAgain for all those afonjas if it was in the east this thing happened u will see them saing omoyibo flatino biafra or baifraud now it is hausa they wud not say anything. I ve made this observation when something bad is done by igbo u will see all the LEPERED AFONJA FINGERS spewing out rubbish but if it is hausa it is silence u get cos this girl is too young to be a mother and should be condenmed strongly and d guilty punished severly if possible castrated. I know say aboki like abunna well wellIt is this oil and water relationship between igbo and yoruba that makes the north to dominate the south with all its intellect and natural wealth.Above all let us remove ethnicity and learn to see ourselves first as humans and last as igbo hausa or yoruba. 1 Like

Young child, not young lady.



Strange we've not seen any picture of the husband, he is likely a 50+ year old man. Paedos.

bia OP, change that your title to little girl with quadruplets in bauchi 1 Like

Thank God for save delivery, please house i,need a financial assistance to start trade,i, have secured a shop and no capital,a good hearted philantrophist come to my aid,my kids are suffering,billonaire,good day sir



This small girl with Quadruplet

And where is the husband man that impregnated her?



Well, we thank God for sending help from the appropriate place so early! Chai!This small girl with QuadrupletAnd where is theman that impregnated her?Well, we thank God for sending help from the appropriate place so early! 1 Like

romelady:

loving the first lady of bauchi and the governor as well who invited Efe... they are great philanthropic





hahahaha i laugh in motherfucker







phila wetyn





clearly you are one of those who believe in the media







that man is a first class devil





premium brand devil







vistit bauchi you'll understand hahahaha i laugh in motherfuckerphila wetynclearly you are one of those who believe in the mediathat man is a first class devilpremium brand devilvistit bauchi you'll understand

mykeljosef:









hahahaha i laugh in motherfucker







phila wetyn





clearly you are one of those who believe in the media







that man is a first class devil





premium brand devil







vistit bauchi you'll understand U de mind d fool. They will steal from us and with d wealth try to potray themselves as good generous and kind hearted people which if they were they wud use public funds to benefit all. U de mind d fool. They will steal from us and with d wealth try to potray themselves as good generous and kind hearted people which if they were they wud use public funds to benefit all.

"Bauchi State takes over her medical expenses" not the first lady. Is it her personal money she will use?

Oh no! 3 are already dead