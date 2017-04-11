₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by viviangist: 1:16pm
Lady with Quadruplets: Wife of Bauchi State Governor Takes Over Medical Expenses and Upkeep
The attention of Her Excellency, wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar has been drawn to media reports of a young lady, Huzaifatu who gave birth to a set of quadruplets in Azare, Katagum LGA of Bauchi State on March 31st, 2017.
Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar on hearing the news yesterday, 10th April, 2017, stepped in and immediately sent a team, headed by wife of the Caretaker Chairman of Katagum LGA to ascertain the condition of both mother and babies.
Unfortunately and, sadly too, three out of the four baby girls have lost the fight and have given up the ghost, as confirmed to the team by the management of Federal Medical center, Azare.
Her Excellency Hajiya Hadiza, who will be going to Azare to commiserate with the family of the deceased, and to see the condition of the mother and surviving baby, has directed the management of the hospital to do everything humanly possible to save the baby as she has taken over all medical expenses forthwith.
Signed
Yakubu Adamu
Special Assistant (Communications) to His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by uvie66: 1:24pm
Pikin dey born Pikin,
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by amiibaby(f): 1:46pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by amiibaby(f): 1:46pm
uvie66:you Don c am na
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by alasene: 1:47pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by kristonium(m): 1:47pm
viviangist:
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by unclezuma: 1:48pm
What is her job, where she dey work?
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Catalyst4real: 1:48pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by GreenMavro: 1:48pm
is that baby girl the mother
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by kingsumo(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Oyind17: 1:51pm
uvie66:Na the reason you suppose fear north
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by kelvinjo94(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by glossy6(f): 1:55pm
May God sustain the remaining baby.
But the mother is young sha
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Stillblessing(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by IMASTEX: 1:56pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by KingBelieve: 1:56pm
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by romelady(f): 2:00pm
loving the first lady of bauchi and the governor as well who invited Efe... they are great philanthropic
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by lakesider(m): 2:01pm
Do the right thing and stop shining with people whom you have afflicted with poverty
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Nigeriadondie: 2:03pm
I am not impressed when I see things like this. Her husband like all other useless governors and dishonourable members of national & states houses of allowance when they as goats eat our yams they now leave crumbs for one or two just to steal the show and give what rightly belong to us as if it were a favour they are doing to us. The governors wud loot federal allocation, loot internally generated revenue,loot security votes loot grants & aids, loot LG funds leaving little or nothing for the docile masses. What about countless number of other people in that girl's situation whose plight was not brought to d limelight?
Just like what Saraki's wife did the other to pay for d medical bill of a woman? With which money do they perform their hypocritical philanthropy? Obviously from our collective wealth, from constituency projects they divert into their personal accounts, underground as d new trend of burying money. Fools who commend such acts should think twice. What prevents them from set up institutions that wud take care of vulnerable citizens so that even when they leave office people in need can get needed help? Useless country governed by zoo eacapees whose greed stink. In the words of Culture " there is enough to satisfy everyman's need but not enough to satisfy their greed".
Once wealth is equally distributed poverty takes the next door and all wud be able to take care of themselves without anyone using the plight of others to shine. Black mentality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0stJkUWUyM
Again for all those afonjas if it was in the east this thing happened u will see them saing omoyibo flatino biafra or baifraud now it is hausa they wud not say anything. I ve made this observation when something bad is done by igbo u will see all the LEPERED AFONJA FINGERS spewing out rubbish but if it is hausa it is silence u get cos this girl is too young to be a mother and should be condenmed strongly and d guilty punished severly if possible castrated. I know say aboki like abunna well well
It is this oil and water relationship between igbo and yoruba that makes the north to dominate the south with all its intellect and natural wealth.
Above all let us remove ethnicity and learn to see ourselves first as humans and last as igbo hausa or yoruba.
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by ephi123(f): 2:05pm
Young child, not young lady.
Strange we've not seen any picture of the husband, he is likely a 50+ year old man. Paedos.
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Freshnex(f): 2:10pm
bia OP, change that your title to little girl with quadruplets in bauchi
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by GODWIN78(m): 2:25pm
Thank God for save delivery, please house i,need a financial assistance to start trade,i, have secured a shop and no capital,a good hearted philantrophist come to my aid,my kids are suffering,billonaire,good day sir
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Lilimax(f): 2:29pm
Chai!
This small girl with Quadruplet
And where is the
Well, we thank God for sending help from the appropriate place so early!
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by mykeljosef: 2:31pm
romelady:
hahahaha i laugh in motherfucker
phila wetyn
clearly you are one of those who believe in the media
that man is a first class devil
premium brand devil
vistit bauchi you'll understand
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by Nigeriadondie: 2:39pm
mykeljosef:U de mind d fool. They will steal from us and with d wealth try to potray themselves as good generous and kind hearted people which if they were they wud use public funds to benefit all.
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by anyebedgreat: 2:42pm
"Bauchi State takes over her medical expenses" not the first lady. Is it her personal money she will use?
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by lovelygurl(f): 2:42pm
Oh no! 3 are already dead
|Re: Lady With Quadruplets In Bauchi: Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar Pays Medical Bills by BUTCHCASSIDY: 2:44pm
What we dont need is governor or one sneator footing bills. What we need is a robust health insuramce system that can help the poor.
