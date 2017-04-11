Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri (1081 Views)

The white-bearded political analyst compared statements of two former governors of Kano state on Alamajiris and how they contributed to the 2015 presidential elections.



He wrote;



"Two Governors of Kano have inadvertently exposed the smoking gun proving that contrary to the Electoral Act, foreigners were illegally used to win elections in Kano and other states. On April 13, 2015, then Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, speaking live to Channels TV (he can't claim to be misquoted) said, 'Almajiri votes were used to kick Jonathan out of the villa.' Fast forward to April 7, 2017, and current Governor of Kano while speaking at the Kaduna Investment Summit said: "We discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad, Northern Cameroon".



If according to Kwankwaso, Almajiris were used to win the 2015 elections and if according to Ganduje, most of them are foreigners, it means non-Nigerians decided the 2015 elections. This is particularly crucial considering that President Buhari got his highest votes from Kano, Kaduna and Katsina in that order and these are the three states with the highest number of almajiri! "

I and majority of Nigerians have moved on, From whatever happened in 2015,

We dey find Wetin we go chop for 2017 so



People like Reno no care about people like us, The only reason him dey rant on Facebook,





Na because him lose him position and cash cow , after Goodluck was defeated

Valid point though.





Logically correct. 3 Likes

Who were used to rig the 2011 elections? Who were used to bribe during the 2015 elections which you and your lord the ineffectual buffoon lost woefully. 2 Likes

Why not focus on your church or ministry and stub spewing rubbish?



Election is long gone.



Go and read what is happening to Venezuela now.



Nigeria would have been worse if your cash sharing boss was not kicked out.



It is time to focus on serious nation building.



PMB is not perfect and he is sure making his mistakes.



Anyone would.



The task of nation building is far more demanding than spending all your time on social media writing just anything that crosses your mind.



We discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad, Northern Cameroon".

... So bro Reno... the exodus of Non-Nigerians into Nigeria still based on logistics...

Wooow, this could be true and needs serious investigation.

We all know that but we cant do nothing

