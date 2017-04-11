₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,165 members, 3,471,568 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 02:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri (1081 Views)
Reno Omokri Blasts Fashola, Fayemi For "Betraying Tinubu", Nigerians React / Reno Omokri With Air Hostesses At Sofitel Heathrow / GEJ's Aide Reno Omokri & Osinbajo At Twitter War Over Kano Rally Crowd- Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by stephanie11: 1:56pm
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri made a rather mind-boggling post on his social media page recently.
The white-bearded political analyst compared statements of two former governors of Kano state on Alamajiris and how they contributed to the 2015 presidential elections.
He wrote;
"Two Governors of Kano have inadvertently exposed the smoking gun proving that contrary to the Electoral Act, foreigners were illegally used to win elections in Kano and other states. On April 13, 2015, then Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, speaking live to Channels TV (he can't claim to be misquoted) said, 'Almajiri votes were used to kick Jonathan out of the villa.' Fast forward to April 7, 2017, and current Governor of Kano while speaking at the Kaduna Investment Summit said: "We discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad, Northern Cameroon".
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212144011692829&id=1152008079
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/11/foreigners-used-win-2015-presidential-elections-omokri/
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by INTROVERT(f): 1:57pm
Lol
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by dunkem21(m): 2:01pm
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by hungryboy(m): 2:03pm
I and majority of Nigerians have moved on, From whatever happened in 2015,
We dey find Wetin we go chop for 2017 so
People like Reno no care about people like us, The only reason him dey rant on Facebook,
Na because him lose him position and cash cow , after Goodluck was defeated
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by madridguy(m): 2:03pm
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Keneking: 2:04pm
Nonsense observation
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Davash222(m): 2:05pm
Valid point though.
Logically correct.
3 Likes
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by WorldRichest: 2:07pm
Who were used to rig the 2011 elections? Who were used to bribe during the 2015 elections which you and your lord the ineffectual buffoon lost woefully.
2 Likes
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Splinz(m): 2:24pm
See them- bunch of nitwits!
Instead of tackling Omokri's points sensibly, they're busy spewing nonsense and insults!
Zombies will always be zombies. SMH
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Emitrix42(m): 2:26pm
Omockery has come na oo
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by mynd1(f): 2:28pm
Can somebody tell this useless man to shut d fvck up?
He and his fellow Ipod zombies/terrorist can jump in to lagoon where they belong.
God bless Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by mynd1(f): 2:30pm
This useless nonentity again?
sore loser kawai.
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by mynd1(f): 2:33pm
Splinz:Jump in to lagoon and save ur self the misery. ipod zombie.
2 Likes
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by mynd1(f): 2:37pm
WorldRichest:U they mind the id*iots?
1 Like
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Dee60: 2:42pm
Why not focus on your church or ministry and stub spewing rubbish?
Election is long gone.
Go and read what is happening to Venezuela now.
Nigeria would have been worse if your cash sharing boss was not kicked out.
It is time to focus on serious nation building.
PMB is not perfect and he is sure making his mistakes.
Anyone would.
The task of nation building is far more demanding than spending all your time on social media writing just anything that crosses your mind.
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by TippyTop(m): 2:43pm
Ganduje said:
We discovered from our survey is that many of these Almajiris come from the Niger Republic, some from Chad, Northern Cameroon".
Na today?
Apart from election time they also import these Almajiri during census.
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Siga: 2:44pm
... So bro Reno... the exodus of Non-Nigerians into Nigeria still based on logistics...
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by blaise00700: 2:44pm
Wooow, this could be true and needs serious investigation.
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Alisegun(m): 2:44pm
ok
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by Splinz(m): 2:44pm
mynd1:
As expected, here's one of the demented.
3 Likes
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by bettercreature(m): 2:45pm
Shameless e-goat
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by malton: 2:45pm
When will this one stop ranting?
His comments are as lame as those of the APC faulting GEJ for everything that goes bad.
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by ELPablochapo: 2:45pm
We all know that but we cant do nothing
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by kitaatita: 2:46pm
Omokiri will be crying over the 2015 elections even after 2019. Sore loser
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by ikeadewole: 2:47pm
mynd1:Go to sambisa and end yours with a bomb you this..BMC
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by thunda1(m): 2:47pm
Reno will u keep kwayet
|Re: "Foreigners Were Used To Win The 2015 Presidential Elections" - Reno Omokri by kelvinjo94(m): 2:48pm
This man is as confused as his boss GEJ
(0) (Reply)
Supreme Courts Sacks Five Governors Today / Why Do You Need Charisma? / Kim Named World Bank President As Okonjo Iweala Bows Out
Viewing this topic: coolsp, felo812000(m), collinsy2, Shinor(m), DSSHQ, araoke(m), Dukejaja, adebimpeatunram(f), jerrybakermillz(m), Nogen, richpersonified, softmind24, dappyboy, power4reps1, partner123, Dee60, blkmum700, obongkaks, ELPablochapo, blaise00700, Butoneday2(m), badmrkt(m), azpunpin, ssfather1819(m), Chillypelly(m), naptu2, Kc3000, Icon79(m), ajayidayo2012, ikeadewole, splashz(m), kowema(f), Davash222(m), niyisky, goonsmi, SoloceeD2(m), fusyman(m), pryme(m), chibestjerry, BraniacX(m), 123donIYKE, KAYD007(m), Stanchez, 4peace(m), angelo5uk(m), danwilliams4u(m), Babanick, vivlyviv(f), donfelix4sure(m), pair36(m), seniorkachion(m), princechurchill(m), codeb(m), positivelord, Okwyjesus(m), mayorrex(m), TippyTop(m), Gombs(m), ucheclub(m), youngies(m), chimeziepaul, bollify(m), joelreg(m), olujastro, enemmo(f), magoo10, Splinz(m), Morikaih, hahn(m), nwolisar, kajsa08(f), Unity19(m), afolayangs(m), princeattah1, 2point5, Lusayo(m), priceaction, GENIUS18, VERDA, comradejudism, Ojredifined(m), mykeljosef, umehogagbo(m), olajay86(m), worldoth, anyebedgreat, uche08066959705, malton, lafuria1(m), Cuntslayer, MansaMoussa, thunda1(m), ajibolag, castANDbind and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10