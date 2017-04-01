Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" (14126 Views)

He wrote, while teasing Efe;

My brother @efemoney face done dey fat already e never even start to chop the 25m ... Based on logistics we love you guy





View Source: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/soma-says-to-efe-you-never-even-chop.html?m=1 BBNaija Housemate Soma and eventual winner Efe took a selfie, which Soma shared on Instagram.He wrote, while teasing Efe;My brother @efemoney face done dey fat already e never even start to chop the 25m ... Based on logistics we love you guy

well done u sha no give money anything out of 25m

#25 mills no be beans.



The joy alone is enough to blow him out of shape overnight



Wow

Soma don't dull



Efe is officially out of recession 8 Likes

sure him must fat up,including marvis,her head just round...that big brother house na good vacation place...

25million plus a car is not a joking matter in this recession.. You can use it to build a house, get married and start up a mouth watering business.. And better change go still remain .

Based on logistics,na d work wey dem dey do

No be small thing now

Efe my man.... Invest wisely

He will probably give them 500k each

Efe money... Grace found you. Am next in line for a miracle.

lol



...they don de come,one by one!





class repeat after me Efe they don de come,one by one!...they don de come,one by one!class repeat after me

Soma wan dey famzy

bettercreature:

bettercreature:

He will probably give them 500k each say wetin happen? say wetin happen?

Lalasticlala, the show is over!



Make we hear word!!!

soma is famzing ... i can relate to dat jare! inoget efe's smile o...soma is famzing... i can relate to dat jare!

dingbang:

25million plus a car is not a joking matter in this recession.. You can use it to build a house, get married and start up a mouth watering business.. And better change go still remain .

2015 Toyota Corolla is over 22mil bro

2015 Toyota Corolla is over 22mil broThanks to our govt that plunged the value of our legal tender

lol

MARKETfund:





2015 Toyota Corolla is over 22mil bro

what are you trying to mean please...

dingbang:

what are you trying to mean please...

You sounded like the 25mil is inexhaustible in your original post



You sounded like the 25mil is inexhaustible in your original postBTW the post you quoted has been modified

lmao

MARKETfund:





You sounded like the 25mil is inexhaustible in your original post



I believe you saw the part were efe was given a car.. I don't think he will be silly to buy another car again.. I just gave an example of what he may likely do with the money..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp5tHC1KsqA Efe na sharp guy naa. Him don start movements already

BournvitaTeachersAward was Cadbury Initiative.Teachers mould your childrens destiny but you dont value them,the corporate organisations dont celebrate teachers but give you meaninglessly stupid reality shows and you go beserk with voting process.Continue and lets see how your children will excel in school under teachers you dont value.

JamieNaija:



My brother @efemoney face done dey fat already e never even start to chop the 25m ... Based on logistics we love you guy



Eeyaah... Eeyaah...

amakajoyb:

Efe na sharp guy naa. Him don start movements already



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp5tHC1KsqA

Baba o. Baba o.

dingbang:

I believe you saw the part were efe was given a car.. I don't think he will be silly to buy another car again.. I just gave an example of what he may likely do with the money..

Sure I saw it

However what am indirectly trying to make you understand is that that money cannot build house, marry wife, invest in a big business and some change still left.

Sure I saw itHowever what am indirectly trying to make you understand is that that money cannot build house, marry wife, invest in a big business and some change still left.Shallom!