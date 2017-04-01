₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by JamieNaija(m): 2:40pm
BBNaija Housemate Soma and eventual winner Efe took a selfie, which Soma shared on Instagram.
He wrote, while teasing Efe;
My brother @efemoney face done dey fat already e never even start to chop the 25m ... Based on logistics we love you guy
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSvuQPrj_1s/?hl=en
View Source: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/soma-says-to-efe-you-never-even-chop.html?m=1
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Alisegun(m): 2:48pm
well done u sha no give money anything out of 25m
2 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by IamAirforce1: 2:50pm
#25 mills no be beans.
The joy alone is enough to blow him out of shape overnight
Wow
20 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by BreezyCB(m): 2:55pm
Soma don't dull
Efe is officially out of recession
8 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Angeleena(f): 2:58pm
sure him must fat up,including marvis,her head just round...that big brother house na good vacation place...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by dingbang(m): 3:14pm
25million plus a car is not a joking matter in this recession.. You can use it to build a house, get married and start up a mouth watering business.. And better change go still remain .
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Dicedpineapple(f): 3:41pm
Based on logistics,na d work wey dem dey do
2 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by veekid(m): 4:16pm
No be small thing now
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Popemax(m): 4:17pm
Efe my man.... Invest wisely
3 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by bettercreature(m): 4:17pm
He will probably give them 500k each
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Ambassador1x: 4:18pm
Efe money... Grace found you. Am next in line for a miracle.
5 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by zadok60: 4:19pm
lol
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by NotNairalandi(m): 4:19pm
Efe they don de come,one by one!
...they don de come,one by one!
class repeat after me
3 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by nairalandfreak(m): 4:19pm
Soma wan dey famzy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by tobilinoP(m): 4:20pm
bettercreature:say wetin happen?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by geopreneur(m): 4:20pm
Lalasticlala, the show is over!
Make we hear word!!!
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by wetindeyhappen: 4:20pm
Lucky Guy..African Migrants are been traded in slave markets in Libya, U.N. agency says please share this message [url][/url]http://www.ariseafricaweb.com/2017/04/african-migrants-traded-in-slave.html
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Oladelson(m): 4:20pm
inoget efe's smile o...
soma is famzing ... i can relate to dat jare!
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by MARKETfund: 4:21pm
dingbang:
2015 Toyota Corolla is over 22mil bro
Thanks to our govt that plunged the value of our legal tender
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by romelady(f): 4:22pm
lol
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by dingbang(m): 4:22pm
MARKETfund:what are you trying to mean please...
1 Like
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by MARKETfund: 4:24pm
dingbang:
You sounded like the 25mil is inexhaustible in your original post
BTW the post you quoted has been modified
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by amakajoyb: 4:25pm
lmao
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by dingbang(m): 4:26pm
MARKETfund:I believe you saw the part were efe was given a car.. I don't think he will be silly to buy another car again.. I just gave an example of what he may likely do with the money..
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by amakajoyb: 4:27pm
Efe na sharp guy naa. Him don start movements already
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp5tHC1KsqA
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by seguntijan(m): 4:27pm
BournvitaTeachersAward was Cadbury Initiative.Teachers mould your childrens destiny but you dont value them,the corporate organisations dont celebrate teachers but give you meaninglessly stupid reality shows and you go beserk with voting process.Continue and lets see how your children will excel in school under teachers you dont value.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by alignacademy(m): 4:29pm
JamieNaija:
Eeyaah...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by sexycecilia: 4:29pm
amakajoyb:Baba o.
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by MARKETfund: 4:30pm
dingbang:
Sure I saw it
However what am indirectly trying to make you understand is that that money cannot build house, marry wife, invest in a big business and some change still left.
Shallom!
2 Likes
|Re: Soma To Efe: "You Never Even Start To Chop The 25m, Your Face Don Dey Fat" by Phunkyposh(f): 4:30pm
Soma's nice dentition is all I see
1 Like
