|Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 2:42pm
Few months ago, Efe Ejeba was nobody, but as at this present moment, he is the most popular Nigerian.
Such was also the case of Olajumoke Orisaguna few years back, who turned from just a common breadseller on the street to the most popular model in Nigeria.
The two were certainly not the best and brightest among their colleagues, but experiencing Grace under the influence of hardwork, sacrifice and struggle made them standout...
So who's story inspired you the most...?
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 2:42pm
more
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Alisegun(m): 2:46pm
Olajumoke nah
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by kitaatita: 2:48pm
No one is inspiring. Youths should read and get direction in life. Life doesn't throw the good sides of dice all the time. Facebook founder is inspiring. He worked for his money
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:49pm
Both of them na husle gang,but jumoke's story is more inspiring,sentiments apart.
She never knew she would end up like,she was just busy hawking her agege bread on d street,nd the camera picked her in a unique pose.
But efe played game,he knew the outcome,tho he played his game fine,but jumoke's is more an inspirational figure compared to efe.
If ure offended iam in my house
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Larrey(f): 2:53pm
Khd95:very correct
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 2:55pm
jumoke of course... efe,is a graduate, had dreams..but that lady's success, happened accidentally...
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 2:57pm
Olajumoke na. Efe had the chance of winning cause dude was in the game but Olajumoke's own was coincidence mixed with luck.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:59pm
Olajumoke was a scam back to back forced down on gullible Nigerians!!
T.Y Bello perfected the plans to make her popular, and BOOM..M... We digested the bread selling story!!
Efe is the real deal...
Nothing else!!
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 3:05pm
BiafranBushBoy:Me sef i bn no believe am from day 1 o but i just fashi am jare na their wahala be that. Make e no be like say person dey beef.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by coolesmile: 3:06pm
BiafranBushBoy:Very correct
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:07pm
Tboss story is more inspiring!
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Mologi(m): 3:10pm
Looking for the importance of this thread.. ..
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by phulxpression: 3:31pm
BiafranBushBoy:I always knew dat Olajumoke story na arrangee bEfe story stil baffles me. Its so interesting how people voted for dis guy with no talent cos I followed d show.This clearly shows dat wen Gods grace engulf you,one can go places without limitations.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 3:32pm
Jumoke because all hope was lost. Her mum sent her away, she was suffering with the father of her children and she had to go to Lagos to hustle.more like God gave her a second chance
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Kjking(m): 3:32pm
both
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:23pm
my story inspire pass two of their story put together!
bro make i yarn u my tori?
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 4:23pm
Both
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 4:23pm
kitaatita:Olajumoke's story is inspiring... We all can't go to school... Some are less privileged and it's not their fault... Do you know that Olajumoke was an hairdresser in osun state?... She only came to Lagos to hustle when the polytechnic where she makes hair went on strike.
Bottom line, formal education is not compulsory... But make sure you are dilligent in all you do!
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by davodyguy: 4:24pm
Efe graduated
Olajumoke was an illiterate.
Efe had sponsor.
Jumoke none, yet she made it
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 4:24pm
Their stories inspires me in different way. When your time comes nobody can stop you.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by ReachHard: 4:24pm
...Better still @OP, you can put it this way :
"EFE and IBORI, who had the most glamorous homecoming?"
SMH... Money and Nigerians
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:24pm
Olajumoke sold agege bread. To carry that heavy tray of shapeless loaves dey scream "BAYIIII YOUR BREEEEEAD!!" dey waka for kilometres no easy o. There was no prize to win at the end of the day. If na me, my neck for don bend like the owl below.
Efe hustled in a comfy environment with lots of "front and back" to feast his eyes and hands on but the hustle no pure like that. He won based on logistics.
So, Olajumoke's story has it
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by pappisco(m): 4:25pm
Jumoke's story is more inspiring...#take it or leave it.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 4:25pm
None
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by ObikeNkem: 4:25pm
Efe and Olajumoke are both greater than Ojukwu.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by amakajoyb: 4:25pm
Efe
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:26pm
Efe be University graduate nah but Olajumoke didn't get that opportunity.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by Omojudy: 4:26pm
Until I see Efe doing something noteworthy or Jumoke on international runways, I won't agree with you. These people are still cruising on chance. How they utilize the opportunities they have been given is what can stand them out and make their story not to be buried in a few years or even months.
|Re: Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) by amakajoyb: 4:26pm
The guy is already doing movements
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp5tHC1KsqA
