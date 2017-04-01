Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring (Photos) (7650 Views)

Such was also the case of Olajumoke Orisaguna few years back, who turned from just a common breadseller on the street to the most popular model in Nigeria.



The two were certainly not the best and brightest among their colleagues, but experiencing Grace under the influence of hardwork, sacrifice and struggle made them standout...



So who's story inspired you the most...?





Olajumoke nah 7 Likes

No one is inspiring. Youths should read and get direction in life. Life doesn't throw the good sides of dice all the time. Facebook founder is inspiring. He worked for his money 42 Likes 2 Shares





She never knew she would end up like,she was just busy hawking her agege bread on d street,nd the camera picked her in a unique pose.





But efe played game,he knew the outcome,tho he played his game fine,but jumoke's is more an inspirational figure compared to efe.





jumoke of course... efe,is a graduate, had dreams..but that lady's success, happened accidentally... 6 Likes 1 Share

Olajumoke na. Efe had the chance of winning cause dude was in the game but Olajumoke's own was coincidence mixed with luck. 4 Likes

Olajumoke was a scam back to back forced down on gullible Nigerians!!



T.Y Bello perfected the plans to make her popular, and BOOM..M... We digested the bread selling story!!



Efe is the real deal...



Nothing else!! 6 Likes

Tboss story is more inspiring!

Looking for the importance of this thread.. .. 1 Like

Jumoke because all hope was lost. Her mum sent her away, she was suffering with the father of her children and she had to go to Lagos to hustle.more like God gave her a second chance 3 Likes 1 Share

both





bro make i yarn u my tori? my story inspire pass two of their story put together!bro make i yarn u my tori?

Both

kitaatita:

No one is inspiring. Youths should read and get direction in life. Life doesn't throw the good sides of dice all the time. Facebook founder is inspiring. He worked for his money Olajumoke's story is inspiring... We all can't go to school... Some are less privileged and it's not their fault... Do you know that Olajumoke was an hairdresser in osun state?... She only came to Lagos to hustle when the polytechnic where she makes hair went on strike.



Bottom line, formal education is not compulsory... But make sure you are dilligent in all you do! Olajumoke's story is inspiring... We all can't go to school... Some are less privileged and it's not their fault... Do you know that Olajumoke was an hairdresser in osun state?... She only came to Lagos to hustle when the polytechnic where she makes hair went on strike.Bottom line, formal education is not compulsory... But make sure you are dilligent in all you do! 3 Likes

Efe graduated



Olajumoke was an illiterate.



Efe had sponsor.



Jumoke none, yet she made it 3 Likes

Their stories inspires me in different way. When your time comes nobody can stop you.

...Better still @OP, you can put it this way :



"EFE and IBORI, who had the most glamorous homecoming?"



SMH... Money and Nigerians 1 Like

Olajumoke sold agege bread. To carry that heavy tray of shapeless loaves dey scream "BAYIIII YOUR BREEEEEAD!!" dey waka for kilometres no easy o. There was no prize to win at the end of the day. If na me, my neck for don bend like the owl below.



Efe hustled in a comfy environment with lots of "front and back" to feast his eyes and hands on but the hustle no pure like that. He won based on logistics.





So, Olajumoke's story has it 2 Likes

Jumoke's story is more inspiring...#take it or leave it.

None

Efe and Olajumoke are both greater than Ojukwu. 1 Like

Efe

Efe be University graduate nah but Olajumoke didn't get that opportunity.

Until I see Efe doing something noteworthy or Jumoke on international runways, I won't agree with you. These people are still cruising on chance. How they utilize the opportunities they have been given is what can stand them out and make their story not to be buried in a few years or even months.