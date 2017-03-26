₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Driftingking(m): 12:08pm
When God blesses you it doesn't end there because God' blessing is a continuous process, blessings begets blessings.
Remember Olajumoke the bread seller? Well, like we all know, she's no longer a bread seller but
a model. Her photo bomb pic was rated on a Tv show in Germany as the 6th best picture in the world. The happy 'model' took to her Instagram page and wrote
www.fotor.com-2017-03-26-11-57-07.jpeg">
"Aunty TY @tybello look what I found!!! My photo bomb picture was voted number 6 best picture in the world yesterday on a TV program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany , while my story was told to inspire people.
Thanks to @berveleen.m for taking pictures/videos and sending to my inbox.
God bless you.
Grace found me!!!
Thanks to my management @qtabyevents for constant work.
#olajumoke #smallgirlbigGod #grace "
www.fotor.com-2017-03-26-12-00-12.jpeg">
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSFvghTA1ws/
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/gods-grace-olajumoke-photo-bomb-picture.html
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Iamjidon(m): 12:26pm
FTC
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Perfecttouch(m): 12:33pm
What if this photobomb pics was planned from the onset?
Anyways,if na planned work,they chop go( won jelo)
Wetin be my own self?
This drink no gree finish since
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by WebSurfer(m): 12:46pm
Perfecttouch:Can you not just be happy for someone ?
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by iamnicer: 1:10pm
HER LUCK JUST DEY SHINE
CONGRATULATIONS
EVERYBODY IS A STAR
BELIEVE
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Tbillz(m): 1:10pm
What happens when God refuses to pick your but decided to Vid call U on 5G lite
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Dottore: 1:11pm
Na grenade
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by BlacSmit: 1:11pm
But facially this babe no too...
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by jimi4us: 1:11pm
story story, STORY. Some people want to force this girl down our throat by fire by force. GERMANY KO IRAQ NI
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by NextGovernor(m): 1:11pm
Nigerian girls and bleaching. Olajumoke don turn Oyibo overnight..
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by modelsms10: 1:12pm
Hope they wont take advantage of this girl?
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Nuelton(m): 1:12pm
Nice one...congratulations
Nice one...congratulations
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by modelsms10: 1:13pm
check my signature below pls
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by spartoo: 1:13pm
I dunno why this Olajumoke's story has always seemed like fiction to me from the onset
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Jodha(f): 1:13pm
When God changes yhur story.. She's a daughter to grace...
This kind of grace should find each and every one of us..
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Christane(m): 1:13pm
Giving hope to her fellow agege bread sellers nd letting dem see light at d end of d tunnel ...
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by DollarAngel(m): 1:13pm
Glad for her
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Saheed9: 1:14pm
like seriously
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by TonyOputa(m): 1:14pm
Wawu
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Kezifils(m): 1:14pm
Happy for her
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by LastSurvivor11: 1:14pm
Just after this one
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by freeman4ever(m): 1:14pm
Perfecttouch:
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by henrydadon(m): 1:15pm
ok
am not hating but every about her screams am from ibadan..
it gonna take alot of work for her to be an actual "model"
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Btruth: 1:15pm
Ride on girl...., let your enemies find better water jump inside it.
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by dacovajnr: 1:16pm
NextGovernor:
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 1:19pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by nairalandfreak: 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by Perfecttouch(m): 1:23pm
[quote author=freeman4ever post=54962892][/quote]
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by pepemendy(m): 1:24pm
I will tell my 6ta 2 start selling bread, olosho work no pay again
|Re: Olajumoke's Photo Bomb Picture Rated No 6 In The World On A German TV (photo) by AkinPhysicist: 1:24pm
