



Remember Olajumoke the bread seller? Well, like we all know, she's no longer a bread seller but

a model. Her photo bomb pic was rated on a Tv show in Germany as the 6th best picture in the world. The happy 'model' took to her Instagram page and wrote



www.fotor.com-2017-03-26-11-57-07.jpeg">



"Aunty TY @tybello look what I found!!! My photo bomb picture was voted number 6 best picture in the world yesterday on a TV program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany , while my story was told to inspire people.



Thanks to @berveleen.m for taking pictures/videos and sending to my inbox.

God bless you.

Grace found me!!!

Thanks to my management @qtabyevents for constant work.

#olajumoke #smallgirlbigGod #grace "



www.fotor.com-2017-03-26-12-00-12.jpeg">



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSFvghTA1ws/



