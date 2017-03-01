Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) (5862 Views)

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight / Denrele Edun Playing With Obasanjo At An Event (Photos) / Olajumoke And Husband Skype For First Time (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





To mark her one year anniversary in the spotlight, one year since her transformation from a bread seller to model and multi-brand ambassador, Olajumoke Orisaguna got hosted by Thenetng. She stepped in style with her manager Victoria Nkong for the event.



You like her outfit? More pics below:



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/olajumoke-and-manager-victoria-nkong.html To mark her one year anniversary in the spotlight, one year since her transformation from a bread seller to model and multi-brand ambassador, Olajumoke Orisaguna got hosted by Thenetng. She stepped in style with her manager Victoria Nkong for the event.You like her outfit? More pics below: 1 Like

lalasticlala

Chai, she is not too local again. Her hubby go done begin smell smoke smoke for her nose oooo. I can imagine her removing his hands from her when he wants to do the do. 1 Like

This is the best I have seen this woman look.



She looks really good. 4 Likes







Oju lo pesi!



TY Bello, God's Blessings! Like that, like that, 1 year don reach.Oju lo pesi!TY Bello, God's Blessings! 6 Likes

Muzanga:

Chai, she is not too local again. Her hubby go done begin smell smoke smoke for her nose oooo. I can imagine her removing his hands from her when he wants to do the do. She's not too local again Like this Even, my guy don taya for her sef. The guy is like 'Nne, are you always like this?' She's not too local againLike thisEven, my guy don taya for her sef. The guy is like 'Nne, are you always like this?' 5 Likes 1 Share

See dark knuckles. They've started giving her bleach cream 8 Likes

nice.hoping to see her strut the international runway

Lovely and unique. God bless ur home.

Cool





KAI.... Dem dun dey bleep this girl for industry.... Poor husband go just dey suffer for Konji.





Soon, she fit say that one too local for am.





KAI... Aye le







WATCH VIDEO OF NIGERIAN LADY WITH THE BIGGEST ORANGES







Splendid look!

e no fine 1 Like

so make we fry beans

This is no news. 1 Like

its well o

ok

I hope she Mentain her self sha.

Jumoke bread..



Pretty woman. keep shining

She don dey use bleaching cream ni... Abi why her knuckles be like roasted plantain... But overall. . she look sweet..

who she epp





Its not everything you see that equates to bleaching. Some people naturally have darker knuckles. Some people naturally have an uneven skin tone. The guilty ones bark the loudest. Don't be ignorant.



Good job jumoke. ShawttySoFyne:

See dark knuckles.

They've started giving her bleach cream Please stop sounding so uneducated.Its not everything you see that equates to bleaching. Some people naturally have darker knuckles. Some people naturally have an uneven skin tone. The guilty ones bark the loudest. Don't be ignorant.Good job jumoke. 2 Likes

she still de smell yoruba yoruba

upon all the money T.Y Bello shower on am she still worwor I wonder how she been dey the time she used to hawk bread around

She definitely NAILED d dress

cos all i see is her long hawkish nails

AlphaStyles:

who she epp AlphaStyles:

who she epp 1 Like

" The second to last pic, she be like: "I just want to...emmm...ah...báwo mo se fé gbé òrò náà kalè báyìí

Who God has blessed, no man can curse

kennygee:

This is the best I have seen this woman look.



She looks really good. really still trying to find that beauty in her even with all d heavy make up, she's just too over hyped... well I wsh her d best in life really still trying to find that beauty in her even with all d heavy make up, she's just too over hyped... well I wsh her d best in life