|Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:57pm
To mark her one year anniversary in the spotlight, one year since her transformation from a bread seller to model and multi-brand ambassador, Olajumoke Orisaguna got hosted by Thenetng. She stepped in style with her manager Victoria Nkong for the event.
You like her outfit? More pics below:
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:58pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Muzanga(f): 10:00pm
Chai, she is not too local again. Her hubby go done begin smell smoke smoke for her nose oooo. I can imagine her removing his hands from her when he wants to do the do.
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by kennygee(f): 10:00pm
This is the best I have seen this woman look.
She looks really good.
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:01pm
Like that, like that, 1 year don reach.
Oju lo pesi!
TY Bello, God's Blessings!
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Davash222(m): 10:12pm
Muzanga:She's not too local again Like this Even, my guy don taya for her sef. The guy is like 'Nne, are you always like this?'
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:42pm
See dark knuckles. They've started giving her bleach cream
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Starlet44(f): 10:43pm
nice.hoping to see her strut the international runway
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 10:51pm
Lovely and unique. God bless ur home.
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by OCTAVO: 10:51pm
Cool
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Agriculturegric: 10:52pm
KAI.... Dem dun dey bleep this girl for industry.... Poor husband go just dey suffer for Konji.
Soon, she fit say that one too local for am.
KAI... Aye le
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Benjom(m): 10:52pm
Splendid look!
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Negotiate: 10:52pm
e no fine
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:52pm
so make we fry beans
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by ndiko: 10:52pm
This is no news.
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by debris: 10:53pm
its well o
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by salabscholar01(m): 10:53pm
ok
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by banana4nana(m): 10:54pm
I hope she Mentain her self sha.
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:54pm
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Opakan2: 10:54pm
Jumoke bread..
Pretty woman. keep shining
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by distilledwalex(m): 10:54pm
She don dey use bleaching cream ni... Abi why her knuckles be like roasted plantain... But overall. . she look sweet..
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:54pm
who she epp
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Safiaa(f): 10:56pm
Please stop sounding so uneducated.
Its not everything you see that equates to bleaching. Some people naturally have darker knuckles. Some people naturally have an uneven skin tone. The guilty ones bark the loudest. Don't be ignorant.
Good job jumoke.
ShawttySoFyne:
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 10:56pm
she still de smell yoruba yoruba
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by EternalTruth: 10:57pm
upon all the money T.Y Bello shower on am she still worwor I wonder how she been dey the time she used to hawk bread around
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Badgers14: 10:57pm
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by yomibelle(f): 10:58pm
She definitely NAILED d dress
cos all i see is her long hawkish nails
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Dapromzy333(m): 10:58pm
AlphaStyles:
AlphaStyles:
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by demolinka(m): 10:59pm
The second to last pic, she be like: "I just want to...emmm...ah...báwo mo se fé gbé òrò náà kalè báyìí"
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 10:59pm
Who God has blessed, no man can curse
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by ayoxelee(m): 10:59pm
kennygee:really still trying to find that beauty in her even with all d heavy make up, she's just too over hyped... well I wsh her d best in life
|Re: Olajumoke, Her Husband & Manager, Victoria Nkong Step Out In Style (photos) by jewelbaby55(f): 10:59pm
I just dey imagine myself for that whole outfit. I for make sense die
