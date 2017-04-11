₦airaland Forum

Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k

Crime

Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by dre11(m): 5:02pm
An Igbosere Magistrates Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 40- year -old bricklayer, Edet Imoh, in prison, charged with raping a sex worker.

Imoh is facing a two - count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Nicholas Akpene , told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 11 at 2. 30a. m . on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos .

He said the accused raped the sex worker ( name withheld) and also stole her property.

Akpene listed items stolen by the accused as a BlackBerry Passport phone valued at N 145, 000 and a Nokia phone valued at N 12, 000, totaling N 157, 000.

“The accused agreed to pay N 40, 000 to the sex worker but failed to do so.

“ Instead of taking the sex worker to a hotel as the accused promised, he raped her on the road and also tried to strangle her. ”

The offences contravened sections 260 and 286 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State , 2015.

The offence of rape carries life imprisonment.
The accused pleaded innocence of the offences.

The Magistrate , Mr . J . O . Adepoju , granted the accused bail in the sum of N 200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed and also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused was, however, remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the perfection of his bail.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.


http://punchng.com/bricklayer-reneges-on-n40000-service-charge-rapes-prostitute/

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by dingbang(m): 5:05pm
40k to gbensh ?? And she expected him to give her dat money grin

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:21pm
dingbang:
40k to gbensh ?? And she expected him to give her dat money grin
don't be insensitive

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:24pm
vcente:
don't be insensitive
To?

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:32pm
SmartchoicesNG:

To?
if you can't deduce that from my comment,then I'm sorry,I can't teach you how to read and comprehend.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Davash222(m): 5:32pm
vcente:
don't be insensitive
Not justifying the rape, but can you Bleep ashawo for 40k

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:35pm
Davash222:

Not justifying the rape, but can you Bleep ashawo for 40k
so you don't support rape but you support cheating people you have agreement with and raping them.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Davash222(m): 5:39pm
vcente:
so you support cheating people you have agreement with?
In every commercial business there is always a clause 'Caveat Emptor'.

The guy used the lady's greediness to commit the crime.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:40pm
vcente:
if you can't deduce that from my comment,then I'm sorry,I can't teach you how to read and comprehend.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:43pm
Davash222:

In every commercial business there is always a clause 'Caveat Emptor'.

The guy used the lady's greediness to commit the crime.
caveat does not apply here.


caveat emptor /ˌkavɪat ˈɛmptɔː/
noun
the principle that the buyer alone is
responsible for checking the quality and
suitability of goods before a purchase is
made.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:45pm
vcente:
caveat does not apply here.


caveat emptor /ˌkavɪat ˈɛmptɔː/
noun
the principle that the buyer alone is
responsible for checking the quality and
suitability of goods before a purchase is
made.
Stop lying up and down.... How do you rape a prostitute?

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:46pm
[quote author=SmartchoicesNG post=55479200][/quote]

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:48pm
[quote author=vcente post=55479355][/quote]
Excuse me... You are deficient in logic

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:52pm
SmartchoicesNG:

Stop lying up and down.... How do you rape a prostitute?
are you trying to imply that there was no rape?read section 237 of the criminal code,for the definition of rape

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:54pm
SmartchoicesNG:

Excuse me... You are deficient in logic
I don't know where you lost your humanity but I still have mine

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:55pm
vcente:
I don't know where you lost your humanity but I still have mine
I put it to you that there was no rape or theft.... Unless you are the prostitute involved..

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:59pm
SmartchoicesNG:

I put it to you that there was no rape or theft.... Unless you are the prostitute involved..
"he who alleges must prove"
prove to me that she was not raped.
unless you were the bricklayer involved.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 6:01pm
vcente:

"he who alleges must prove"
prove to me that she was not raped.
unless you were the bricklayer involved.
She alleged. And yes you have carried the matter like ojota gala ... Prove it! How were you raped?

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 6:16pm
SmartchoicesNG:

She alleged. And yes you have carried the matter like ojota gala ... Prove it! How were you raped?
as the rapist why don't you go and pay for your bail. don't you make enough from bricklaying?

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by ekems2017(f): 6:24pm
Ewo! !!! How much does he make in a day that he promise to pay 40k and the olosho no even access the man to see wether him get that kind money. Immediately she hear 40k her sense go sleep.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by damilolammm(m): 6:24pm
cool

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by loadedvibes: 6:24pm
Confusing story.. rape after promising to pay?..

To me from the evidence presented here.. he had intercoms e with her on the road with her consent.. after she don hear 40k why she no go gree.
Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by thunda1(m): 6:24pm
this life is hard

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by amiibaby(f): 6:24pm
Hmmm
Sex workers around the world face violence, rape, widespread discrimination and extortion, a global human rights watchdog said on Thursday, with male or transgender sex workers facing further stigma from the police, clients and the community.

Research published by Amnesty International showed that sex workers globally lack protection from "horrific" abuse and violence, even in countries like Norway, which are perceived to have strong human rights laws.

From Papua New Guinea to Argentina, Hong Kong and Norway, researchers consistently found cases of sex workers being physically and sexually abused by clients and the police.

"Sex workers are experiencing horrific levels of violence and abuse throughout the world," said Kate Schuetze, a policy adviser at Amnesty International.

In many cases police are the perpetrators of the abuse, making sex workers reluctant to report the crime, especially if prostitution is illegal in their country.

Anybody who rapes a sex worker deserves his thing amputated av said my own oo

Next

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Negotiate: 6:24pm
The prostitute probably thought he sumtin was worth that much... ..
Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by realestniggah: 6:25pm
cheesy cheesy
Lol bricklayer promise to pay you 40 thousand and you believe grin

How much does he makes in a month?

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Iseoluwani: 6:26pm
Got her served

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by goodnews777: 6:26pm
I thought the job of a sex worker is have sex?

3 Likes

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Oildichotomy(m): 6:27pm
Rapes Ashawo again?

End shall never wonder!!

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by kelvinjo94(m): 6:27pm
post=55480520:
Confusing story.. rape after promising to pay?..

To me from the evidence presented here.. he had intercoms e with her on the road with her consent.. after she don hear 40k why she no go gree.
Let me explain to u, ashawo logic na money for hand, back for ground. Am sure when all was set for the do, the man didn't.

Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by dreamwords: 6:27pm
grin

