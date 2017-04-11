₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,318 members, 3,472,089 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 08:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k (16645 Views)
Nigerian Man Murders Prostitute In Liberia After She Asked Him 2 Pay Her $35(Pix / Two Women Gangraped, Robbed & Stripped Unclad In Lagos After They Boarded Cab / Bricklayer Rapes Sex Worker In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by dre11(m): 5:02pm
An Igbosere Magistrates Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 40- year -old bricklayer, Edet Imoh, in prison, charged with raping a sex worker.
http://punchng.com/bricklayer-reneges-on-n40000-service-charge-rapes-prostitute/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by dingbang(m): 5:05pm
40k to gbensh ?? And she expected him to give her dat money
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:21pm
dingbang:don't be insensitive
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:24pm
vcente:To?
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:32pm
SmartchoicesNG:if you can't deduce that from my comment,then I'm sorry,I can't teach you how to read and comprehend.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Davash222(m): 5:32pm
vcente:Not justifying the rape, but can you Bleep ashawo for 40k
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:35pm
Davash222:so you don't support rape but you support cheating people you have agreement with and raping them.
5 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Davash222(m): 5:39pm
vcente:In every commercial business there is always a clause 'Caveat Emptor'.
The guy used the lady's greediness to commit the crime.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:40pm
vcente:
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:43pm
Davash222:caveat does not apply here.
caveat emptor /ˌkavɪat ˈɛmptɔː/
noun
the principle that the buyer alone is
responsible for checking the quality and
suitability of goods before a purchase is
made.
8 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:45pm
vcente:Stop lying up and down.... How do you rape a prostitute?
8 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:46pm
[quote author=SmartchoicesNG post=55479200][/quote]
3 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:48pm
[quote author=vcente post=55479355][/quote]
Excuse me... You are deficient in logic
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:52pm
SmartchoicesNG:are you trying to imply that there was no rape?read section 237 of the criminal code,for the definition of rape
6 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:54pm
SmartchoicesNG:I don't know where you lost your humanity but I still have mine
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 5:55pm
vcente:I put it to you that there was no rape or theft.... Unless you are the prostitute involved..
3 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 5:59pm
SmartchoicesNG:"he who alleges must prove"
prove to me that she was not raped.
unless you were the bricklayer involved.
6 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by SmartchoicesNG: 6:01pm
vcente:She alleged. And yes you have carried the matter like ojota gala ... Prove it! How were you raped?
2 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by vcente(m): 6:16pm
SmartchoicesNG:as the rapist why don't you go and pay for your bail. don't you make enough from bricklaying?
6 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by ekems2017(f): 6:24pm
Ewo! !!! How much does he make in a day that he promise to pay 40k and the olosho no even access the man to see wether him get that kind money. Immediately she hear 40k her sense go sleep.
5 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by damilolammm(m): 6:24pm
1 Like
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by loadedvibes: 6:24pm
Confusing story.. rape after promising to pay?..
To me from the evidence presented here.. he had intercoms e with her on the road with her consent.. after she don hear 40k why she no go gree.
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by thunda1(m): 6:24pm
this life is hard
1 Like
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by amiibaby(f): 6:24pm
Hmmm
Sex workers around the world face violence, rape, widespread discrimination and extortion, a global human rights watchdog said on Thursday, with male or transgender sex workers facing further stigma from the police, clients and the community.
Research published by Amnesty International showed that sex workers globally lack protection from "horrific" abuse and violence, even in countries like Norway, which are perceived to have strong human rights laws.
From Papua New Guinea to Argentina, Hong Kong and Norway, researchers consistently found cases of sex workers being physically and sexually abused by clients and the police.
"Sex workers are experiencing horrific levels of violence and abuse throughout the world," said Kate Schuetze, a policy adviser at Amnesty International.
In many cases police are the perpetrators of the abuse, making sex workers reluctant to report the crime, especially if prostitution is illegal in their country.
Anybody who rapes a sex worker deserves his thing amputated av said my own oo
Next
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Negotiate: 6:24pm
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by realestniggah: 6:25pm
Lol bricklayer promise to pay you 40 thousand and you believe
How much does he makes in a month?
3 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Iseoluwani: 6:26pm
Got her served
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by goodnews777: 6:26pm
I thought the job of a sex worker is have sex?
3 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by Oildichotomy(m): 6:27pm
Rapes Ashawo again?
End shall never wonder!!
1 Like
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by kelvinjo94(m): 6:27pm
post=55480520:Let me explain to u, ashawo logic na money for hand, back for ground. Am sure when all was set for the do, the man didn't.
2 Likes
|Re: Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k by dreamwords: 6:27pm
2 Men Docked For Desecrating Man / A Businessman Rapes His Two Male Aides / Taraba: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Nine In Fresh Attack
Viewing this topic: onyii255(m), robby1(m), dusmoh, ayodejihabeeb(m), bizme, YeyeGirl(f), rasheedmalik113, marqueetim(m), benbenards(m), sandland, wolleytolley, emydot(m), adokhai(m), lukjee, Raychellasam(f), osalami, kimond101, richpersonified, andyjwe, youngaduco(m), jessica042, Femsmart(m), jimi4us, FullDepth1, Hymhenszz(m), zolapower, seunsola2411(m), Jane77(f), kayc33(m), Luvlydevin(m), BelovedofLord, anishe(m), Akaraiwe(m), diqq(m), Odingo1, Goodheart1, Adycherie(f), Mobwalter(m), adexsimply(m), BAMMZ(m), Ladanboso, Christty(f), erinolu(m), hapi(m), lanrecious(m), Brushless(m), vickydevoka, ikp120(m), uzo4real(m), alsudaes1(m), Mexyz(m), Akexstinger(m), Jerry1991, simplyme17, tdjeans(m), olusteady79, G12(m), Busaki, ezewealth(m), PUSH1(m), OMOTOWO(m) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 167