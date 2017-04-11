Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bricklayer Rapes Prostitute On The Road In Lagos After Promising To Pay Her N40k (16645 Views)

An Igbosere Magistrates Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 40- year -old bricklayer, Edet Imoh, in prison, charged with raping a sex worker.



Imoh is facing a two - count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and stealing.



The prosecutor, Sgt. Nicholas Akpene , told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 11 at 2. 30a. m . on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos .



He said the accused raped the sex worker ( name withheld) and also stole her property.



Akpene listed items stolen by the accused as a BlackBerry Passport phone valued at N 145, 000 and a Nokia phone valued at N 12, 000, totaling N 157, 000.



“The accused agreed to pay N 40, 000 to the sex worker but failed to do so.



“ Instead of taking the sex worker to a hotel as the accused promised, he raped her on the road and also tried to strangle her. ”



The offences contravened sections 260 and 286 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State , 2015.



The offence of rape carries life imprisonment.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences.



The Magistrate , Mr . J . O . Adepoju , granted the accused bail in the sum of N 200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.



She said the sureties should be gainfully employed and also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.



The accused was, however, remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the perfection of his bail.



The magistrate adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.



http://punchng.com/bricklayer-reneges-on-n40000-service-charge-rapes-prostitute/

40k to gbensh ?? And she expected him to give her dat money 36 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

40k to gbensh ?? And she expected him to give her dat money don't be insensitive don't be insensitive 6 Likes 1 Share

vcente:

don't be insensitive To? To? 21 Likes 2 Shares

SmartchoicesNG:



To? if you can't deduce that from my comment,then I'm sorry,I can't teach you how to read and comprehend. if you can't deduce that from my comment,then I'm sorry,I can't teach you how to read and comprehend. 8 Likes 1 Share

vcente:

don't be insensitive Not justifying the rape, but can you Bleep ashawo for 40k Not justifying the rape, but can you Bleep ashawo for 40k 45 Likes 1 Share

Davash222:



Not justifying the rape, but can you Bleep ashawo for 40k so you don't support rape but you support cheating people you have agreement with and raping them. so you don't support rape but you support cheating people you have agreement with and raping them. 5 Likes

vcente:

so you support cheating people you have agreement with? In every commercial business there is always a clause 'Caveat Emptor'.



The guy used the lady's greediness to commit the crime. In every commercial business there is always a clause 'Caveat Emptor'.The guy used the lady's greediness to commit the crime. 16 Likes 1 Share

vcente:

if you can't deduce that from my comment,then I'm sorry,I can't teach you how to read and comprehend. 24 Likes 1 Share

Davash222:



In every commercial business there is always a clause 'Caveat Emptor'.



The guy used the lady's greediness to commit the crime. caveat does not apply here.





caveat emptor /ˌkavɪat ˈɛmptɔː/

noun

the principle that the buyer alone is

responsible for checking the quality and

suitability of goods before a purchase is

made. caveat does not apply here.caveat emptor /ˌkavɪat ˈɛmptɔː/nounthe principle that the buyer alone isresponsible for checking the quality andsuitability of goods before a purchase ismade. 8 Likes

vcente:

caveat does not apply here.





caveat emptor /ˌkavɪat ˈɛmptɔː/

noun

the principle that the buyer alone is

responsible for checking the quality and

suitability of goods before a purchase is

made. Stop lying up and down.... How do you rape a prostitute? Stop lying up and down.... How do you rape a prostitute? 8 Likes

Excuse me... You are deficient in logic

SmartchoicesNG:



Stop lying up and down.... How do you rape a prostitute? are you trying to imply that there was no rape?read section 237 of the criminal code,for the definition of rape are you trying to imply that there was no rape?read section 237 of the criminal code,for the definition of rape 6 Likes

SmartchoicesNG:



Excuse me... You are deficient in logic I don't know where you lost your humanity but I still have mine I don't know where you lost your humanity but I still have mine 6 Likes 2 Shares

vcente:

I don't know where you lost your humanity but I still have mine I put it to you that there was no rape or theft.... Unless you are the prostitute involved.. I put it to you that there was no rape or theft.... Unless you are the prostitute involved.. 3 Likes

SmartchoicesNG:



I put it to you that there was no rape or theft.... Unless you are the prostitute involved.. "he who alleges must prove"

prove to me that she was not raped.

unless you were the bricklayer involved. "he who alleges must prove"prove to me that she was not raped.unless you were the bricklayer involved. 6 Likes

vcente:



"he who alleges must prove"

prove to me that she was not raped.

unless you were the bricklayer involved. She alleged. And yes you have carried the matter like ojota gala ... Prove it! How were you raped? She alleged. And yes you have carried the matter like ojota gala ... Prove it! How were you raped? 2 Likes

SmartchoicesNG:



She alleged. And yes you have carried the matter like ojota gala ... Prove it! How were you raped? as the rapist why don't you go and pay for your bail. don't you make enough from bricklaying? as the rapist why don't you go and pay for your bail. don't you make enough from bricklaying? 6 Likes

Ewo! !!! How much does he make in a day that he promise to pay 40k and the olosho no even access the man to see wether him get that kind money. Immediately she hear 40k her sense go sleep. 5 Likes

Confusing story.. rape after promising to pay?..



To me from the evidence presented here.. he had intercoms e with her on the road with her consent.. after she don hear 40k why she no go gree.

Sex workers around the world face violence, rape, widespread discrimination and extortion, a global human rights watchdog said on Thursday, with male or transgender sex workers facing further stigma from the police, clients and the community.



Research published by Amnesty International showed that sex workers globally lack protection from "horrific" abuse and violence, even in countries like Norway, which are perceived to have strong human rights laws.



From Papua New Guinea to Argentina, Hong Kong and Norway, researchers consistently found cases of sex workers being physically and sexually abused by clients and the police.



"Sex workers are experiencing horrific levels of violence and abuse throughout the world," said Kate Schuetze, a policy adviser at Amnesty International.



In many cases police are the perpetrators of the abuse, making sex workers reluctant to report the crime, especially if prostitution is illegal in their country.



Anybody who rapes a sex worker deserves his thing amputated av said my own oo



. The prostitute probably thought he sumtin was worth that much... .



Lol bricklayer promise to pay you 40 thousand and you believe



How much does he makes in a month?



Lol bricklayer promise to pay you 40 thousand and you believeHow much does he makes in a month? 3 Likes

I thought the job of a sex worker is have sex? 3 Likes

Rapes Ashawo again?



End shall never wonder!! 1 Like