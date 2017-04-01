Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) (6492 Views)

'Earlier today at the UN Headquarters, Malala with Amina Mohammed and Antonio Gutierrez. Malala is designated UN Messenger of Peace to focus on girls' education'.



Amina Mohammed proudly repping Nigeria at the highest level of the UN. 2 Likes

Somebody should call Bisola. 3 Likes

Okay



What's with this Malo gal everywhere sef 2 Likes

Isooryt o

Good.

Malala is always an amazing girl with unique vision. 2 Likes

. beautiful... this is how a kid should be raised... .

Looks like Mia. U know what I mean? 1 Like

Muslims deceiving themselves. 2 Likes 1 Share

Amina mohamed may Nigeria be free from d shackles of Buhari with our image untainted just as u escaped dis incompetent govt without hurting ur career image in jesus name Amen 2 Likes

Makes sense.



See our Amina ooo!

n her counterparts here wey carry the religion



like say their lives depend on it r in one village



drinking fura nunu n about to be one broke folk 4th child bride 2 Likes

Great Individuals Great Individuals

Issokay. Malala should be looked up to by girls nowadays but they should still be themselves.

waiting for haters

malala



the girl ISIS shot a bullet in d Head



for going to school





wow!! She was even placed on time most influencial women one year like that



also won a noble peace price



And she is not a slay queen

but with all these achievements and more





God bless u jare 4 Likes

This girl is a rear gem

My own na, when will they put Kemen in prison. he's a perverts to little girls