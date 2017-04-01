₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,318 members, 3,472,089 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 08:01 PM

Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) (6492 Views)

Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) / Aisha Buhari Meets Amina Ali & Her Baby (Photos) / Clash Between Faleke & Bello Supporters At APC Headquaters Abuja In Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by broseme: 5:10pm
As shared by Isa.....

'Earlier today at the UN Headquarters, Malala with Amina Mohammed and Antonio Gutierrez. Malala is designated UN Messenger of Peace to focus on girls' education'.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/malala-meets-amina-mohammed-antonio.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by seunmsg(m): 5:43pm
Amina Mohammed proudly repping Nigeria at the highest level of the UN.

2 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by ToriBlue(f): 6:34pm
Somebody should call Bisola.

3 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by amiibaby(f): 6:34pm
Okay

Next
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by GogobiriLalas: 6:34pm
What's with this Malo gal everywhere sef

2 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by MhizKristy(f): 6:34pm
Isooryt o
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Pavore9: 6:35pm
Good.
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by wawale: 6:35pm
Malala is always an amazing girl with unique vision.

2 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Negotiate: 6:36pm
beautiful... this is how a kid should be raised.....
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by soath(m): 6:36pm
Looks like Mia. U know what I mean?

1 Like

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Ikwokrikwo: 6:36pm
Muslims deceiving themselves.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by BBBlaze: 6:36pm
kwantinu
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by spartan117(m): 6:37pm
Amina mohamed may Nigeria be free from d shackles of Buhari with our image untainted just as u escaped dis incompetent govt without hurting ur career image in jesus name Amen

2 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by DrObum(m): 6:37pm
Makes sense.

See our Amina ooo!
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by mykeljosef: 6:38pm
n her counterparts here wey carry the religion

like say their lives depend on it r in one village

drinking fura nunu n about to be one broke folk 4th child bride

2 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Adeevah(f): 6:38pm
Ok


Next
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by lfleak: 6:38pm
soath:
Looks like Mia. U know what I mean?
too much porn...thank God I dnt know khalifa
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by BossDanniee(m): 6:38pm
smiley Great Individuals
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:38pm
Issokay. Malala should be looked up to by girls nowadays but they should still be themselves.
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:39pm
GogobiriLalas:
What's with this Malo gal everywhere sef
she's not Hausa and she's definitely not everywhere undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Bashirfuntua(m): 6:39pm
waiting for haters
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by piperson(m): 6:41pm
malala

the girl ISIS shot a bullet in d Head

for going to school


wow!! She was even placed on time most influencial women one year like that

also won a noble peace price

And she is not a slay queen
but with all these achievements and more


God bless u jare

4 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by goingape1: 6:42pm
broseme:
As shared by Isa.....

'Earlier today at the UN Headquarters, Malala with Amina Mohammed and Antonio Gutierrez. Malala is designated UN Messenger of Peace to focus on girls' education'.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/malala-meets-amina-mohammed-antonio.html?m=1
once you put women on power, The whole world goes gaga
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by spartan117(m): 6:42pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Muslims deceiving themselves.
Amina is making Nigeria proud unlike her former boss and his cabinent of grasscutters
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by goingape1: 6:44pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Muslims deceiving themselves.
always deceiving themselves all in the name of peace

2 Likes

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by bayocanny: 6:45pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Muslims deceiving themselves.
You are not serious
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by realestniggah: 6:47pm
This girl is a rear gem
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by realestniggah: 6:47pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Muslims deceiving themselves.


Kill yourself

Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by jimi4us: 6:48pm
My own na, when will they put Kemen in prison. he's a perverts to little girls
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by balogunakanbi: 6:49pm
soath:
Looks like Mia. U know what I mean?
Vaseline crew

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lagos State Governorship: 2015 Christian Agenda / Mimiko, Emerging Political Leader – Wabara / Elections: Igbo Flee North

Viewing this topic: bros856, Imortal001(m), munphildusky, djkall(m), adenuga360(m), adetony244(m), KYO1, avicenna1(m), Rebeccababy(f), zeedof(m), bettercreature(m), xtenxive(m), Ogbajie(m), fognext, FOLLEY20(m), ahmg001(m), Subsidy101(m), heydora, georgetrueman, MzEddytan(f), wise7(m), Subconscious(m), Adedayo516(m), ozo13(m), faskare, Alohamora(f) and 34 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.