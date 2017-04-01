₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by broseme: 5:10pm
As shared by Isa.....
'Earlier today at the UN Headquarters, Malala with Amina Mohammed and Antonio Gutierrez. Malala is designated UN Messenger of Peace to focus on girls' education'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/malala-meets-amina-mohammed-antonio.html?m=1
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by seunmsg(m): 5:43pm
Amina Mohammed proudly repping Nigeria at the highest level of the UN.
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by ToriBlue(f): 6:34pm
Somebody should call Bisola.
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by amiibaby(f): 6:34pm
Okay
Next
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by GogobiriLalas: 6:34pm
What's with this Malo gal everywhere sef
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by MhizKristy(f): 6:34pm
Isooryt o
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Pavore9: 6:35pm
Good.
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by wawale: 6:35pm
Malala is always an amazing girl with unique vision.
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Negotiate: 6:36pm
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by soath(m): 6:36pm
Looks like Mia. U know what I mean?
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Ikwokrikwo: 6:36pm
Muslims deceiving themselves.
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by BBBlaze: 6:36pm
kwantinu
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by spartan117(m): 6:37pm
Amina mohamed may Nigeria be free from d shackles of Buhari with our image untainted just as u escaped dis incompetent govt without hurting ur career image in jesus name Amen
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by DrObum(m): 6:37pm
Makes sense.
See our Amina ooo!
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by mykeljosef: 6:38pm
n her counterparts here wey carry the religion
like say their lives depend on it r in one village
drinking fura nunu n about to be one broke folk 4th child bride
Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Adeevah(f): 6:38pm
Ok
Next
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by lfleak: 6:38pm
soath:too much porn...thank God I dnt know khalifa
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by BossDanniee(m): 6:38pm
Great Individuals
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:38pm
Issokay. Malala should be looked up to by girls nowadays but they should still be themselves.
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:39pm
GogobiriLalas:she's not Hausa and she's definitely not everywhere
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by Bashirfuntua(m): 6:39pm
waiting for haters
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by piperson(m): 6:41pm
malala
the girl ISIS shot a bullet in d Head
for going to school
wow!! She was even placed on time most influencial women one year like that
also won a noble peace price
And she is not a slay queen
but with all these achievements and more
God bless u jare
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by goingape1: 6:42pm
broseme:once you put women on power, The whole world goes gaga
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by spartan117(m): 6:42pm
Ikwokrikwo:Amina is making Nigeria proud unlike her former boss and his cabinent of grasscutters
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by goingape1: 6:44pm
Ikwokrikwo:always deceiving themselves all in the name of peace
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by bayocanny: 6:45pm
Ikwokrikwo:You are not serious
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by realestniggah: 6:47pm
This girl is a rear gem
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by realestniggah: 6:47pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Kill yourself
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by jimi4us: 6:48pm
My own na, when will they put Kemen in prison. he's a perverts to little girls
|Re: Malala Meets Amina Mohammed & Antonio Gutierrez At UN Headquaters(pics) by balogunakanbi: 6:49pm
soath:Vaseline crew
