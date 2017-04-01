₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by chimebube: 5:57pm
Bisola who met other housemates alongside Efe upon their arrival today, gave Thin Tall Tony who she had a thing with while still in the house, a "wehdone sir" sign when she met him today.
Well here's the continuation of the video. She further ignored him, even when she was told she hasn't give Thin Tall Tony a hug, just as she gave other housemates who were present.
Here's the video;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bisola-further-ignores-thin-tall-tony.html
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by GloriaNinja(f): 6:00pm
AFTER HE BANGED AND FINGERED HER FINISH WHEN SHE DIDN'T REALIZE HE WAS MARRIED, WELL SERVES THEM BOTH RIGHT.
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by femolacqua(m): 6:06pm
See urself outside
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by sexybaby22(f): 6:25pm
femolacqua:Lol Yoruba English
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by femolacqua(m): 6:27pm
sexybaby22:You garrit.
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by AMYSTEV(m): 7:37pm
I don see
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by BreezyCB(m): 7:55pm
The video made me Laugh Bisola Dodging a Hug From TTT. Bisola was like No Hugs For You sir
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by nairalandfreak(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by evexx1(f): 7:55pm
Good for him!
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by tstx(m): 7:55pm
She is still hurt..... Ttt no try atall.
.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by dingbang(m): 7:56pm
I thought she gave him a Mouth Action
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by heisenbergheise: 7:56pm
Ayah
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by tstx(m): 7:56pm
GloriaNinja:Stop spewing rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by Kingxway: 7:56pm
Their headache not ours
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by westheimer(m): 7:57pm
Bfo nko? If na u, u go greet person after you give me better Mouth Action for tv and come find out he played u a fool?
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by ELgordo(m): 7:57pm
Okpo the girl naa Okpo
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by Hollawaley(m): 7:57pm
10 most talked about moments on Big Brother Naija-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BZXR6KXlfE&itct=CCwQpDAYASITCJiz8LWGndMCFQYZfgod2d0OcTILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDMEI4bHdqRTdfQTJnaEhQNEFjbmhwZw%3D%3D&hl=en&client=mv-google&gl=IN
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by otijah2: 7:57pm
She is a fool!!
A very big one for that matter
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by catherineokezie(f): 7:57pm
lol...God don pick her call now
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by Donopolover(m): 7:57pm
Blind Love Turned To Hate...
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by smartty68(m): 7:57pm
Bloggers won't allow BBN matter to die
Or abi BBN don start another auditioning
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by sanbells(f): 7:57pm
Good for her
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by biggy26: 7:58pm
Maybe she thought they would get married after the show.
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by Liturgy(m): 7:58pm
Life is both up and down. Just take it from me cos no one knows tomorrow.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by tstx(m): 7:58pm
ELgordo:Anybody would have fell bro... shes not an Okpo.. have sense..
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by babyfaceafrica: 7:59pm
And so?...how is this news?
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by obafemee80(m): 7:59pm
I min madness
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by 0b10010011: 7:59pm
After sucking the whole nutrient out of the guys dick, She is now ignoring him.
Life!
|Re: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony When She Saw Him Today by veekid(m): 8:00pm
Nothing spoil
