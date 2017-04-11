₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by BuariCopyPaste: 6:35pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday bowed to an order of a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged falsehood and media trial engaged by the anti-graft agency against a military officer, Colonel Nicholas Ashinze.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/11/efcc-bows-begs-dasukis-aide-degrading-press-statement/?utm_source=snap_dp1&utm_medium=twitter

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by BuariCopyPaste: 6:35pm
Buhari will one day echo this remorseful statement to Nnamdi Kanu.
This is how all our enemies will beg us for forgiveness ....Amen

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by CyberWolf: 6:36pm
So after all the noisemaking, Dasuki will just walk home a free man?.. This Buhari and his government is a huge failure and dissapointment.. Anyway, I didn't expect anything from someone that can't boast of any achievement after he was chased out from power in 1985.

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by BrightAhiah: 6:36pm
EFCC means
Every Face Commits Crime

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by psucc(m): 6:45pm
Hope they will learn. EFCC propaganda Army propaganda Executive propaganda Lai Mohammed . . .

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by mohaMADbuari: 6:58pm
Magu needs to be detained asap......
Useless and corrupt anti corruption fighter.

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by SalamRushdie: 7:11pm
What exactly can this govt get right ?

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by GameGod(m): 7:31pm
SalamRushdie:Reno omokery shut up.

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by SalamRushdie: 7:32pm
GameGod:
You have sold your soul to a failed govt

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by serverconnect: 8:37pm
EFCC always going on the left hand side.

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by mbaboy(m): 8:48pm
Fighting corruption on the pages of newspapers.

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:59pm
Until Bubu arrest an APC b4 I believe he's fighting corruption, pple like Tinubu......

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by unclezuma: 9:02pm
Let's take the case to the Supreme Media Court of Nigeria...
EFCC Progress!

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by HisSexcellency(m): 9:02pm
With the way things are going, this efcc under Magu will turn out to be the worst anti corruption agency ever known to mankind.

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by NNVanguard(m): 9:02pm
The danger of mad rush for prosecution to gain media power at the expense of dutiful diligent investigation and prosecution.
Too bad for an institution like the EFCC

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by SmartchoicesNG: 9:04pm
Magu is a misfit in EFCC

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by CarlosTheJackal: 9:04pm
This is what we have been saying while zombies keep shouting Kwaraption

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by dfrost: 9:05pm
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by chuckynath(m): 9:07pm
It is quite unfortunate the number of cases the so called EFCC has been loosing lately.This one is another pointer to the fact that EFCC is more interested in media trial and propaganda than facts and figures.
What a country

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by 2dugged(f): 9:07pm
efcc is supposed to be an unbiased attack dog but sadly they have become toothless bingo, all bark and no bite

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by Vision2045(m): 9:08pm
When will Apthieves apologize to Nigerians for the biggest scam of the century

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by AngelicBeing: 9:09pm
Useless & incompetent government

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by blaqoracle: 9:13pm
BuariCopyPaste:KANU WILL DIE IN JAIL. PRISONER BEFORE WAR (PBW)

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:16pm
EFCC should get their facts and figures right next time, before disseminating their fact findings to the public domain

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by kropotkin2: 9:23pm
BuariCopyPaste:Nnamdi Kanu will be jailed for life and no statement of guilt will be admitted
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by kropotkin2: 9:26pm
CyberWolf:Why do you ibos like corruption so much that you are willing to defend just anybody who steals government money? Which ibo dasuki epp?
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by oshe11(m): 9:27pm
Dis is wat happens wen u r in a hurry to prove a point

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by Rebeccababy(f): 9:29pm
Pdp propaganda just to tarnish the gud name of apc
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by michoim(m): 9:38pm
Rebeccababy:
Yes ooo . Looters on the prowl
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by bionixs: 9:39pm
BuariCopyPaste:amen
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by mollymotion: 9:44pm
[quote author=oluseyiforjesus post=55484749]Until Bubu arrest an APC b4 I believe he's fighting corruption, pple like Tinubu......even the PDP members how many has he arrested and prosecuted.
