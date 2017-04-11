₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,372 members, 3,472,253 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 10:17 PM

EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial (9125 Views)

DSS Arrests Ikenga Ugochinyere, Saraki’s Aide Over Plot Against FG / Dasuki’s Aide’s Driver Gone With $5m Cash / Obiano Sacks Aide Over Jonathan’s Re-Election Jingle (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by BuariCopyPaste: 6:35pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday bowed to an order of a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged falsehood and media trial engaged by the anti-graft agency against a military officer, Colonel Nicholas Ashinze.

Ashinze was Military Assistant to former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Justice Kolawole had ordered the EFCC to apologize to Ashinze over a statement which “degraded” the officer as well as portrayed him as guilty in an alleged N36bn fraud.


At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, EFCC begged the court and the defendant, Ashinze.

EFCC claimed that “the error in figure was a mix-up in the body of the release as the headline reflected the correct information.

“The reference to Ashinze as retired is regretted. We have since discovered that he is a serving Colonel in the Nigerian Army”.


Counsel to Ashinze, Mr. Ernest Nwoye, had an hearing on March 21 protested the press statement issued by EFCC in which the defendant was reported to have been indicted by the court for diverting and misappropriating a whopping sum of N36billion.

Apart from the alleged N36bn said to have been diverted and misappropriated, the EFCC statement also referred to serving Colonel Ashinze as a retired officer.

The counsel who drew the attention of Justice Gabriel Kolawole to the offending EFCC press statement, tendered the statement and the newspaper publications at the court to establish bias and misrepresentation of the court proceeding of March 7, 2017 by the anti-graft agency.

Nwoye told the Judge that Colonel Ashinze was never charged by EFCC for any offence on N36billion diversion and misappropriation and wondered where EFCC Media team, that was not present in the court, got its proceeding that the defendant had been indicted for the amount.


The counsel urged the court to condemn Media Trial the defendant is being subjected to as such action if not checked, will lead to misrepresentation of facts by the general public.

Nwoye also tendered newspaper publications that emanated from the EFCC press statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity in the EFCC.

Justice Kolawole who was taken aback by the EFCC’s press statement asked the EFCC counsel, Mr. Ofem Uket if he was aware of the press statement and if he ever issued any.

The EFCC counsel denied ever granting press interview in respect of the trial but admitted receiving letter of complaint from Nwoye and that he consulted with EFCC and discovered that the Press Statement was actually released to the media.

Uket, in his defence said that contrary to the charge of N3billion alleged transfer, evidence from witnesses have shown that about N5billion was involved.

However, Justice Kolawole who was not impressed by the argument of the EFCC’s counsel told him that the proceeding would have to stop pending the time the EFCC would put its house in order by stopping to mislead the public on court proceedings.

Justice Kolawole in a short ruling on the protest from Barrister Nwoye said that “It is unfair for EFCC as a complainant in this trial to resort to self-help by engaging the defendant in the media trial at the same time in the court trial.

His words: “If you want to try the defendant in the media, you have to limit yourself to the media. You have to stop misleading the public in the fact of this trial.

“Let me say it for the sake of emphasis that EFCC must stop the use of journalists to distort proceedings in my court. You cannot be engaging in two trial: one in the court and one in the media at the same time.

“If you are not satisfied with my decision to stop this trial pending the time the EFCC retract this offending press statement of my court proceeding, then you can take your case to another court

“This press statement by one Wilson Uwujaren who claimed to be from EFCC is scandalous and prejudice to fair trial of the defendant in this matter.

“In order to prevent media and court trial at the same time with one misrepresenting the order, I have stopped this trial pending the time the EFCC retracts the offending press statement.

“The trial of the defendant has nothing to do with N36billion diversion and misappropriation.

“The retraction has to be done between now and April 13, 2017. And this EFCC witness is hereby ordered to step down from the witness box and come back on April 13, 2017

“The court proper proceeding cannot materialise where records and facts of the case are being distorted by EFCC that is even the complainant in the matter.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/11/efcc-bows-begs-dasukis-aide-degrading-press-statement/?utm_source=snap_dp1&utm_medium=twitter

4 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by BuariCopyPaste: 6:35pm
Buhari will one day echo this remorseful statement to Nnamdi Kanu.

This is how all our enemies will beg us for forgiveness ....Amen

47 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by CyberWolf: 6:36pm
So after all the noisemaking, Dasuki will just walk home a free man?.. This Buhari and his government is a huge failure and dissapointment.. Anyway, I didn't expect anything from someone that can't boast of any achievement after he was chased out from power in 1985.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by BrightAhiah: 6:36pm
EFCC means
Every Face Commits Crime

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by psucc(m): 6:45pm
Hope they will learn. EFCC propaganda Army propaganda Executive propaganda Lai Mohammed . . .

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by mohaMADbuari: 6:58pm
Magu needs to be detained asap......

Useless and corrupt anti corruption fighter.

5 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by SalamRushdie: 7:11pm
What exactly can this govt get right ?

9 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by GameGod(m): 7:31pm
SalamRushdie:
What exactly can this govt get right ?
Reno omokery shut up. cheesy

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by SalamRushdie: 7:32pm
GameGod:
Reno omokery shut up. cheesy

You have sold your soul to a failed govt

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by serverconnect: 8:37pm
EFCC always going on the left hand side.

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by mbaboy(m): 8:48pm
Fighting corruption on the pages of newspapers.

6 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:59pm
Until Bubu arrest an APC b4 I believe he's fighting corruption, pple like Tinubu......

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by unclezuma: 9:02pm
grin grin grin grin

Let's take the case to the Supreme Media Court of Nigeria...

EFCC Progress!

1 Like

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by HisSexcellency(m): 9:02pm
With the way things are going, this efcc under Magu will turn out to be the worst anti corruption agency ever known to mankind.

5 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by NNVanguard(m): 9:02pm
The danger of mad rush for prosecution to gain media power at the expense of dutiful diligent investigation and prosecution.


Too bad for an institution like the EFCC

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by SmartchoicesNG: 9:04pm
Magu is a misfit in EFCC

4 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by CarlosTheJackal: 9:04pm
This is what we have been saying while zombies keep shouting Kwaraption

1 Like

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by dfrost: 9:05pm
smiley
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by chuckynath(m): 9:07pm
It is quite unfortunate the number of cases the so called EFCC has been loosing lately.This one is another pointer to the fact that EFCC is more interested in media trial and propaganda than facts and figures.
What a country

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by 2dugged(f): 9:07pm
efcc is supposed to be an unbiased attack dog but sadly they have become toothless bingo, all bark and no bite

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by Vision2045(m): 9:08pm
When will Apthieves apologize to Nigerians for the biggest scam of the century

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by AngelicBeing: 9:09pm
Useless & incompetent government angry

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by blaqoracle: 9:13pm
BuariCopyPaste:
Buhari will one day echo this remorseful statement to Nnamdi Kanu.

This is how all our enemies will beg us for forgiveness ....Amen
KANU WILL DIE IN JAIL. PRISONER BEFORE WAR (PBW)

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:16pm
EFCC should get their facts and figures right next time, before disseminating their fact findings to the public domain

1 Like

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by kropotkin2: 9:23pm
BuariCopyPaste:
Buhari will one day echo this remorseful statement to Nnamdi Kanu.

This is how all our enemies will beg us for forgiveness ....Amen
Nnamdi Kanu will be jailed for life and no statement of guilt will be admitted
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by kropotkin2: 9:26pm
CyberWolf:
So after all the noisemaking, Dasuki will just walk home a free man?.. This Buhari and his government is a huge failure and dissapointment.. Anyway, I didn't expect anything from someone that can't boast of any achievement after he was chased out from power in 1985.
Why do you ibos like corruption so much that you are willing to defend just anybody who steals government money? Which ibo dasuki epp? undecided
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by oshe11(m): 9:27pm
Dis is wat happens wen u r in a hurry to prove a point

1 Like

Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by Rebeccababy(f): 9:29pm
Pdp propaganda just to tarnish the gud name of apc
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by michoim(m): 9:38pm
Rebeccababy:
Pdp propaganda just to tarnish the gud name of apc

Yes ooo . Looters on the prowl
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by bionixs: 9:39pm
BuariCopyPaste:
Buhari will one day echo this remorseful statement to Nnamdi Kanu.

This is how all our enemies will beg us for forgiveness ....Amen
amen
Re: EFCC Begs Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, Dasuki's Aide, Over Media Trial by mollymotion: 9:44pm
[quote author=oluseyiforjesus post=55484749]Until Bubu arrest an APC b4 I believe he's fighting corruption, pple like Tinubu......even the PDP members how many has he arrested and prosecuted.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ghana Has The Best English Accent In Africa - / Boko Haram Threatens To Attack Govt Buildings In Abuja &19 Northern States / Femi Gbajabiamila: The Decision To Relieve Jibrin Was A Collective One

Viewing this topic: eduwando, lumije, tobrinskilanski, joshing(m), hamilton62(m), goingsolo, Dauraking, paulharry, nadisms, OLP46(m), bencham(m), klintdjoe1(m), g4everybody(m), MrFannySwindler, amdman, AdamsTbounce(m), ebixy(m), NigerianLady(f), Baze1(m), Equalizer(m), santa62(m), Ayospanish(m), teginx, wasak(m), legwa10(m), Elmadis(m), ipobbigot7, FlyboyZee(m), gbosaa(m), xtratagem(m), qualityovenbake(m), Eecho(m), Emmanes, jogsman01(m), Aymikel(m), dmz1, StoneColdBiceps(m) and 92 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.