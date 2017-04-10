Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate (2414 Views)

A tip-off by a whistleblower on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 led to another discovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of a staggering sum of N4billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Investigations as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State.



The suspect uses the names of two companies– Katah Property & Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travel Agency- in laundering the funds.



Each of the company has N2billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank.



The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run.

Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-recovers-another-n4billion-cash.html

this whistle blowing, na better job.. 2 Likes

lalasticlala

That deputy governorship candidate must be ISAH LIMAN KANTIGE of PDP . EFCC well done may God continue to bless the organisation 5 Likes

That refree don Hammer , 5% of 4 Billion = SET FOR LIFE 3 Likes

One of the dividends of Buhari presidency

Who dey blow all these whistles? Whistle blowing is snitching,sugar coated form. EFCC weldone o 1 Like

Another story to keep the youths talking till Good Friday before the remembrance of Christ suffering on the cross at 3pm. 1 Like

Keneking:

This whistle blowing is working ooo. Imagine 4 billion





Meanwhile, in remembrance of Easter 1 Like

Recovery mode activated

So somebody cannot keep small 4billi in his house again without all this aproko people noise?

JESUS!!! 4Billion cash??

How can one person stack 4BILLION in cash?

Haaaaa, This one weak me.

Angeleena:

this whistle blowing, na better job..

Whistle blowing na correct work!

just wait 4 iPod for defense

What is the plan of these recovered loot sef na so so recover recover



What good is the recovered money if is stashed up somewhere else for different group to steal "thief steal am, thief recover" the owner "NIGERIANS" still at loss.



Let EFFC come out account for recovered loot and the Ministry of Finance properly allocate and make proper and open account for its spending because this recovered lot are loose "change" money

Whistle blowers are active in service

Omo, na Grade 99 hackers and experienced bankers get opportunity to expose some major scams and hit jackpot

Iamwrath:

That refree don Hammer , 5% of 4 Billion = SET FOR LIFE as in eh...N200,000,000! (if EFCC no do wuruwuru) .....What is BB Naija talking about?

Abeg where that my whistle sef? Oya!

people get mind

One thing about this whistle blowing is to be sure... You can't blow a whistle when you are not sure.