|EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Ajasco222: 8:21pm
A tip-off by a whistleblower on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 led to another discovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of a staggering sum of N4billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-recovers-another-n4billion-cash.html
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Angeleena(f): 8:23pm
this whistle blowing, na better job..
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Ajasco222: 8:24pm
lalasticlala
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by yarimo(m): 8:30pm
That deputy governorship candidate must be ISAH LIMAN KANTIGE of PDP . EFCC well done may God continue to bless the organisation
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Iamwrath: 8:42pm
That refree don Hammer , 5% of 4 Billion = SET FOR LIFE
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by greatiyk4u(m): 8:55pm
One of the dividends of Buhari presidency
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by malificent(f): 9:09pm
Who dey blow all these whistles? Whistle blowing is snitching,sugar coated form. EFCC weldone o
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Keneking: 9:12pm
Another story to keep the youths talking till Good Friday before the remembrance of Christ suffering on the cross at 3pm.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by AngelicBeing: 9:13pm
Keneking:
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by josephine123: 10:07pm
hmmm
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by lonelydora(m): 10:07pm
This whistle blowing is working ooo. Imagine 4 billion
Meanwhile, in remembrance of Easter
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by RicardozRichard(m): 10:07pm
Recovery mode activated
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by ksbusari(m): 10:07pm
toooor.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by brostheo(m): 10:07pm
So somebody cannot keep small 4billi in his house again without all this aproko people noise?
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by thunda1(m): 10:08pm
JESUS!!! 4Billion cash??
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by pxjosh(m): 10:08pm
How can one person stack 4BILLION in cash?
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by herkeem: 10:08pm
Haaaaa, This one weak me.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by lonelydora(m): 10:08pm
Angeleena:
Hmm, fine geh
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Pavore9: 10:08pm
Whistle blowing na correct work!
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by supportnija: 10:09pm
just wait 4 iPod for defense
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Pebcak: 10:09pm
What is the plan of these recovered loot sef na so so recover recover
What good is the recovered money if is stashed up somewhere else for different group to steal "thief steal am, thief recover" the owner "NIGERIANS" still at loss.
Let EFFC come out account for recovered loot and the Ministry of Finance properly allocate and make proper and open account for its spending because this recovered lot are loose "change" money
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by leksmedia: 10:10pm
How?
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by AntiWailer: 10:10pm
Damn !!
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by smartty68(m): 10:10pm
Whistle blowers are active in service
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Tazdroid(m): 10:10pm
Omo, na Grade 99 hackers and experienced bankers get opportunity to expose some major scams and hit jackpot
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Tazdroid(m): 10:11pm
Iamwrath:as in eh...N200,000,000! (if EFCC no do wuruwuru) .....What is BB Naija talking about?
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:11pm
Abeg where that my whistle sef? Oya!
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by bumi10: 10:11pm
hmmm
again??
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by jolof33: 10:11pm
people get mind
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Oildichotomy(m): 10:13pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by EXCELSMITH: 10:14pm
One thing about this whistle blowing is to be sure... You can't blow a whistle when you are not sure.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N4billion Cash From Ex-Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate by Exectine: 10:15pm
#No pics no truth!!!
