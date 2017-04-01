Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months (16265 Views)

The pay slips were on Tuesday released by Turaki Hassan, his spokesperson.



The documents showed the breakdown of the speaker’s salary for October, November, December 2016 and January, February, March 2017.



According to the documents, Dogara earns about N300,000 after tax deductions have been made.



he release of the pay slips comes 24 hours after Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, published the breakdown of his security vote among other items.



El-Rufai had also called on principal officers of the national assembly to follow suit.



“Governor Nasir El-Rufai would like to reiterate his call for the NASS leadership to do the same and disclose the details of the National Assembly budget, and the salaries and allowances of its leadership,” he had said.



“The call to #OpenNASS is not a personal one. It is one which the leadership of the national assembly owes to all Nigerians. It is therefore disingenuous for the speaker to use state government budgets as the excuse for the opacity of the NASS budget. There is no state government in Nigeria with a budget nearly as opaque as that of NASS. In March 2016, this national assembly, led by its chairman, promised to provide a detailed breakdown of the national assembly budget. Nigerians are waiting.”





























But Dogara only released his pay slips.







Sunnynwa:





But you believed El-Rufai's own abi? Kontinu

Two of them are thieves... I don't believe any of them Sir.. I can't believe this. This must be his toilet allowance.Two of them are thieves... I don't believe any of them Sir.. 27 Likes

That is rubbish,anybody can type that poo up there and stamp it.Let him release his bank statement.



This guy mumu oo em think say we no go school.



Chai laff wan kill me 55 Likes 1 Share

What about all the allowances...? He is joking! 5 Likes

I'm shocked beyond shockable shockability!



Is this what Rep. Nkoyo Toyo (not a principal officer), earned and bought 25 Thundra Vans for her boys? Une whedone o! 21 Likes

NextGovernor:

I can't believe this. This must be his toilet allowance.

But you believed El-Rufai's own abi? Kontinu But you believed El-Rufai's own abi? Kontinu 25 Likes 1 Share

dogara is trying to be clever by half here. The issue is the NASS budget not his basic pay 10 Likes

Nigeria will never, and I repeat, can never progress under this setting



.. 4 Likes

This response by Hon. Dogara is infantile and sterile.



El rufai simply challenge the NASS as an institution/organization to make open the breakdown of their yearly budget to the public and not a personal pay slip of a member that reflects his basic statutory salary. 13 Likes 1 Share

Both Elrufai and Dogara are deceiving themselves. Nonsense 14 Likes 2 Shares

We need his BVN to track all his bank accounts.



We need all his bank accounts statements in the last two years.



We need Jibrin to EPP with budget stories.



Why is his salary not consistent? 3 Likes

Nonsense, what a joke, what about all the billions you and Saraki corners from inflated contracts, abeg, make l hear word, bunch of robbers 3 Likes

Keneking:

We need his BVN to track all his bank accounts.



We need all his bank accounts statements in the last two years.



We need Jibrin to EPP with budget stories.



Why is his salary not consistent?

Because of APC party deductions, but l am not impressed by these criminal called Dogara, Dogara and Saraki are worth more than 5 Billion Naira each, useless politicians 4 Likes 1 Share





This one na cunning man die, cunny man bury am



Score: 1 - 1 So, El-rufai dey chop salary pass DogaraThis one na cunning man die, cunny man bury amScore: 1 - 1 7 Likes



Na wa o. I ain't buying this shiit. Please release bank statement APC deduction?Na wa o. I ain't buying this shiit. Please release bank statement 2 Likes

So I earn higher than this guy and he's never broke while I'm always broke 9 Likes

Nice one by dogara.

Many people are even earning higher than our gentle speaker 3 Likes

Make una helep us see o! We elders are in serious doubt.

Are you crazy, do you think we are mumu so?



You come the show your paslip to tell us that you be common salary earner, in fact it is now clear that you are a first class stupid speaker.



If you show your 5% income source which is salary, what about other 95% which is not document no back up with payslip such kick back from contractor, oversight and other numerous allowance, gana-must-go, kill a bill, budget padding, etc........



Dogara you must be kidding for showing your paslip only.



Before I can believe Oga dogara, go and collect all your bank statement and release your BVN also to public then lastly, go on national TV station and swear with ayelala, sango, Ogun, obatala, esu that your payslip is your you earn per month.



Once you do that, then you are our next president.



Crap 2 Likes

Lol my 10 year old brother will type this out for you under 15 minute



Oga release your bank statements



You can't trust most naija document..this particular document got fraud all over it



I have 80 percent chance of believing his bank statements.. Over this ..



Who you won fool..

If this is what he earns monthly, then me I earn 13naira monthly.





So Dogara thinks we are too dumb in this country. He has to apologise on National Television for insulting our collective reasoning.

politics too dey dishonest





Dogara and El-Rufai think they are smart! If I hear!Dogara and El-Rufai think they are smart!

don't forget to show us ur bet slips too





300k after tax for salary, but millions in contracts and kickbacks. Who is deceiving who?

BMC sef is collecting 250k not to mention a whole Speaker. Liars. Yes indeed.300k after tax for salary, but millions in contracts and kickbacks. Who is deceiving who?BMC sef is collecting 250k not to mention a whole Speaker. Liars. 3 Likes

Yeah that is good, now let us see your bank account so we can make correlation as regards your salary 2 Likes

Basic salary is a small fraction of net pay. Those allowances are the main thing. He shouldn't think ALL Nigerians are illiterate