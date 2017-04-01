₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Rexphobia(m): 8:24pm On Apr 11
Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, has released his pay slips for six months.
The pay slips were on Tuesday released by Turaki Hassan, his spokesperson.
The documents showed the breakdown of the speaker’s salary for October, November, December 2016 and January, February, March 2017.
According to the documents, Dogara earns about N300,000 after tax deductions have been made.
he release of the pay slips comes 24 hours after Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, published the breakdown of his security vote among other items.
El-Rufai had also called on principal officers of the national assembly to follow suit.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai would like to reiterate his call for the NASS leadership to do the same and disclose the details of the National Assembly budget, and the salaries and allowances of its leadership,” he had said.
“The call to #OpenNASS is not a personal one. It is one which the leadership of the national assembly owes to all Nigerians. It is therefore disingenuous for the speaker to use state government budgets as the excuse for the opacity of the NASS budget. There is no state government in Nigeria with a budget nearly as opaque as that of NASS. In March 2016, this national assembly, led by its chairman, promised to provide a detailed breakdown of the national assembly budget. Nigerians are waiting.”
But Dogara only released his pay slips.
Link: https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-dogara-releases-pay-slips-six-months?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+ThecableTopStories+%28TheCable+%C2%BB+Top+Stories%29
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by NextGovernor(m): 8:33pm On Apr 11
I can't believe this. This must be his toilet allowance.
Sunnynwa:
Two of them are thieves... I don't believe any of them Sir..
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Pieromania: 8:34pm On Apr 11
That is rubbish,anybody can type that poo up there and stamp it.Let him release his bank statement.
This guy mumu oo em think say we no go school.
Chai laff wan kill me
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Scream(m): 8:38pm On Apr 11
What about all the allowances...? He is joking!
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by vatiqan(m): 8:40pm On Apr 11
I'm shocked beyond shockable shockability!
Is this what Rep. Nkoyo Toyo (not a principal officer), earned and bought 25 Thundra Vans for her boys? Une whedone o!
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Sunnynwa: 8:44pm On Apr 11
NextGovernor:
But you believed El-Rufai's own abi? Kontinu
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by goonsmi: 8:46pm On Apr 11
dogara is trying to be clever by half here. The issue is the NASS budget not his basic pay
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Etzakoos(m): 9:00pm On Apr 11
See Lie
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Archaa(m): 9:00pm On Apr 11
Nigeria will never, and I repeat, can never progress under this setting
..
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Aufbauh(m): 9:07pm On Apr 11
This response by Hon. Dogara is infantile and sterile.
El rufai simply challenge the NASS as an institution/organization to make open the breakdown of their yearly budget to the public and not a personal pay slip of a member that reflects his basic statutory salary.
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:13pm On Apr 11
Both Elrufai and Dogara are deceiving themselves. Nonsense
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Keneking: 9:14pm On Apr 11
We need his BVN to track all his bank accounts.
We need all his bank accounts statements in the last two years.
We need Jibrin to EPP with budget stories.
Why is his salary not consistent?
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by AngelicBeing: 9:17pm On Apr 11
Nonsense, what a joke, what about all the billions you and Saraki corners from inflated contracts, abeg, make l hear word, bunch of robbers
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by AngelicBeing: 9:20pm On Apr 11
Keneking:Because of APC party deductions, but l am not impressed by these criminal called Dogara, Dogara and Saraki are worth more than 5 Billion Naira each, useless politicians
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by dunkem21(m): 9:22pm On Apr 11
So, El-rufai dey chop salary pass Dogara
This one na cunning man die, cunny man bury am
Score: 1 - 1
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by ikp120(m): 9:53pm On Apr 11
APC deduction?
Na wa o. I ain't buying this shiit. Please release bank statement
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by kitaatita: 9:55pm On Apr 11
So I earn higher than this guy and he's never broke while I'm always broke
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by tit(f): 10:00pm On Apr 11
Nice one by dogara.
Many people are even earning higher than our gentle speaker
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by azimibraun: 10:07pm On Apr 11
Make una helep us see o! We elders are in serious doubt.
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by reyscrub(m): 10:30pm On Apr 11
Are you crazy, do you think we are mumu so?
You come the show your paslip to tell us that you be common salary earner, in fact it is now clear that you are a first class stupid speaker.
If you show your 5% income source which is salary, what about other 95% which is not document no back up with payslip such kick back from contractor, oversight and other numerous allowance, gana-must-go, kill a bill, budget padding, etc........
Dogara you must be kidding for showing your paslip only.
Before I can believe Oga dogara, go and collect all your bank statement and release your BVN also to public then lastly, go on national TV station and swear with ayelala, sango, Ogun, obatala, esu that your payslip is your you earn per month.
Once you do that, then you are our next president.
Crap
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by josephine123: 10:30pm On Apr 11
Cool ..dog - ara
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by realestniggah: 10:31pm On Apr 11
Lies
Lol my 10 year old brother will type this out for you under 15 minute
Oga release your bank statements
You can't trust most naija document..this particular document got fraud all over it
I have 80 percent chance of believing his bank statements.. Over this ..
Who you won fool..
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by babyfaceafrica: 10:31pm On Apr 11
Super story..who ask am?
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by mmb: 10:31pm On Apr 11
Arsenal players right now
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by lonelydora(m): 10:31pm On Apr 11
If this is what he earns monthly, then me I earn 13naira monthly.
So Dogara thinks we are too dumb in this country. He has to apologise on National Television for insulting our collective reasoning.
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by thunda1(m): 10:31pm On Apr 11
politics too dey dishonest
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Pavore9: 10:31pm On Apr 11
If I hear!
Dogara and El-Rufai think they are smart!
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by jolof33: 10:32pm On Apr 11
don't forget to show us ur bet slips too
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by ephi123(f): 10:32pm On Apr 11
Yes indeed.
300k after tax for salary, but millions in contracts and kickbacks. Who is deceiving who?
BMC sef is collecting 250k not to mention a whole Speaker. Liars.
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Dujardin(m): 10:34pm On Apr 11
Yeah that is good, now let us see your bank account so we can make correlation as regards your salary
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by Exponental(m): 10:35pm On Apr 11
Basic salary is a small fraction of net pay. Those allowances are the main thing. He shouldn't think ALL Nigerians are illiterate
|Re: Dogara Releases Pay Slips For Six Months by salveoP(m): 10:35pm On Apr 11
How about all d allowances Ojoro people..
