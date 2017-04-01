₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by mezynaija(m): 8:47pm
Earlier today family of ex Big Brother Naija housemate TBoss released a statement that fans can't see her yet for some security problems.
Trust Nigerians, they have got no chill at all, they fired back immediately. See reactions below:
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by AntiWailer: 8:49pm
She is not emotionally stable for negativities.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by malificent(f): 8:51pm
Nigerians can't see her? As Queen Eliza that she is nau,RUBBISH!!
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by vivypretty(f): 8:55pm
lol bossnation them don vex but who said anything about wanting to see her. ...lol
...they still want to see her
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by mezynaija(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by SmartBug: 8:59pm
Some people are really jobless. SMH.
All the hate comments liked by the same person.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Angeleena(f): 9:00pm
this girl Dom hear am,for naija peeps hand...babe abeg time to reach,ya maternal home Dom reach..
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by princechurchill(m): 9:01pm
Lol tokumbo please who wan see you
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by mezynaija(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Homeboiy(m): 9:12pm
naija people I hail oo
I too like this country sha
who Tboss help?
who dey find tokunbo wey others dey find tear rubber
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by BreezyCB(m): 9:50pm
She no get family ni
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Afam4eva(m): 9:51pm
Nigerians can just hate for no reaon. Granted that TBoss has her own problems but the way Nigerian are treating her like she's second in command to satan just shows the kind of moronic dingbats that this country is breeding. people so full of hate thinking their hate will make themselves feel better Umu Ogbanje.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by veacea: 9:52pm
Hheeheheh
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by toyinjimoh(m): 9:52pm
who is Tboss, I don't know her
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by kiddapunk: 9:52pm
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Kaybaba5(m): 9:53pm
Who tboss help. .
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by OMOTOWO(m): 9:53pm
Abi were ni WENDY yi I ni?
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Okoyiboz1: 9:54pm
If Tokunbo Idowu had mistakenly won the BBN, it would have been an eternal indictment on that show. Not only are her manners atrocious, TBoss is intellectually Unclad.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by ekunu(f): 9:54pm
mezynaija:what's she protecting?
her bweast?
even Efe wey suppose dey hide cos of em worth dey snap.
abi na d 500,000 she dey hide?
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Bills2307(m): 9:56pm
Afam4eva:Omoh, she too Fk up #no hate tho.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Okoyiboz1: 9:56pm
Afam4eva:
See as this one dey para. E be like say na you be TBoss account officer wey be dey expect her to win for you to meet target.
Seriously bro, did you expect someone who couldn't sing Nigeria's national anthem to win the Big Brother Nigeria competition?
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Jerryman94(m): 9:56pm
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by enemmo(f): 9:57pm
Afam4eva:
Agreed.
But half of those names above are not Nigerian names.
I actually feel for her.She is extremely sensitive and all these comments might actually get to her.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by tartarus(m): 9:57pm
Afam4eva:Seriously! Nigerians are so vile and full of hate!
What exactly did she do wrong?!
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by cutediva87(f): 9:57pm
not that I hate her, but those piercings... ewww.
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by maverickdude(m): 9:59pm
boosnation
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by championer: 10:00pm
If the fans don't care why e dey pain them, why are they commenting on her post.
If she they form na her problem. All this hatred is not necessary..
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by Frenzy007(m): 10:01pm
Afam4eva:yeah am sure u know ur parents are part of those moronic dingbats u call nigerians
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by josephine123: 10:06pm
hmmm.. wats tboss feeling like?
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by besto50(m): 10:13pm
Okoyiboz1:Can you recite it?? Its something that can easily get off our minds so shut your crap
|Re: Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet by besto50(m): 10:15pm
cutediva87:As usual girls hate girls stupidily
