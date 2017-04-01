Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians React After Tboss' Sister Said Fans Can't See Her Yet (5091 Views)

Trust Nigerians, they have got no chill at all, they fired back immediately. See reactions below:



She is not emotionally stable for negativities. 1 Like

Nigerians can't see her? As Queen Eliza that she is nau,RUBBISH!! 3 Likes

lol bossnation them don vex but who said anything about wanting to see her. ...lol

...they still want to see her

Some people are really jobless. SMH.

All the hate comments liked by the same person.

this girl Dom hear am,for naija peeps hand...babe abeg time to reach,ya maternal home Dom reach..

Lol tokumbo please who wan see you 3 Likes

naija people I hail oo

I too like this country sha



who Tboss help?

who dey find tokunbo wey others dey find tear rubber 2 Likes

She no get family ni

Nigerians can just hate for no reaon. Granted that TBoss has her own problems but the way Nigerian are treating her like she's second in command to satan just shows the kind of moronic dingbats that this country is breeding. people so full of hate thinking their hate will make themselves feel better Umu Ogbanje. 5 Likes

Hheeheheh

who is Tboss, I don't know her 1 Like

Who tboss help. .

Abi were ni WENDY yi I ni?

If Tokunbo Idowu had mistakenly won the BBN, it would have been an eternal indictment on that show. Not only are her manners atrocious, TBoss is intellectually Unclad. 1 Like

what's she protecting?

her bweast?

even Efe wey suppose dey hide cos of em worth dey snap.

what's she protecting?her bweast?even Efe wey suppose dey hide cos of em worth dey snap.abi na d 500,000 she dey hide?

Omoh, she too Fk up #no hate tho.

Nigerians can just hate for no reaon. Granted that TBoss has her own problems but the way Nigerian are treating her like she's second in command to satan just shows the kind of moronic dingbats that this country is breeding. people so full of hate thinking their hate will make themselves feel better Umu Ogbanje.

See as this one dey para. E be like say na you be TBoss account officer wey be dey expect her to win for you to meet target.



See as this one dey para. E be like say na you be TBoss account officer wey be dey expect her to win for you to meet target.Seriously bro, did you expect someone who couldn't sing Nigeria's national anthem to win the Big Brother Nigeria competition?

Nigerians can just hate for no reaon. Granted that TBoss has her own problems but the way Nigerian are treating her like she's second in command to satan just shows the kind of moronic dingbats that this country is breeding. people so full of hate thinking their hate will make themselves feel better Umu Ogbanje.



Agreed.



But half of those names above are not Nigerian names.



Agreed.But half of those names above are not Nigerian names.I actually feel for her.She is extremely sensitive and all these comments might actually get to her.

Nigerians can just hate for no reaon. Granted that TBoss has her own problems but the way Nigerian are treating her like she's second in command to satan just shows the kind of moronic dingbats that this country is breeding. people so full of hate thinking their hate will make themselves feel better Umu Ogbanje. Seriously! Nigerians are so vile and full of hate!

Seriously! Nigerians are so vile and full of hate!What exactly did she do wrong?!

not that I hate her, but those piercings... ewww.

boosnation

If the fans don't care why e dey pain them, why are they commenting on her post.



If she they form na her problem. All this hatred is not necessary.. 1 Like

yeah am sure u know ur parents are part of those moronic dingbats u call nigerians

hmmm.. wats tboss feeling like?

Can you recite it?? Its something that can easily get off our minds so shut your crap