TBoss was pictured with her brother, Chris as she arrives the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.



Bossnation



That woman at the back must be Efe supporter how could she just stand like that! Bow



Tboss is the Messiah, she has wiped away every oda persons atrocity, everything bad that happened in the show is on her 22 Likes 1 Share

Tboobs welcome home, Go learn national anthem o, b4 u get carryover. 20 Likes 1 Share

Nice one Tboss 4 Likes

Queen wey no sabi Nigerian national anthem, shey that one na queen 26 Likes 1 Share

No fan to receive her. 5 Likes





Yeye dey smell!



The lady at the back be like....Wetin dey do dis one! 6 Likes

cute family 3 Likes

The woman behind dem can't even hide her jealousy



See her face..she be like " so nah the girl way get private jet toasters be this " The woman behind dem can't even hide her jealousySee her face..she be like " so nah the girl way get private jet toasters be this " 3 Likes

don't mind what the haters are saying #BossNation I've missed you TBossdon't mind what the haters are saying #BossNation 6 Likes





Queen of National Anthem......abi na Queen of Piercing Queen of National Anthem......abi na Queen of Piercing 2 Likes

Wey the private jet people wey dey hit on her? 2 Likes

make sense

Welcome back home. You're all winners. 3 Likes

as u come back wat next 1 Like

I feel like spanking her chest and then sucking with vengeance.



I figure that's enough punishment for all the evil she did while in that house. 2 Likes

BreezyCB:

Bossnation



That woman at the back must be Efe supporter how could she just stand like that! Bow



and she's there for her business so mind yours. and she's there for her business so mind yours. 2 Likes

I like this Tbooz ehh but my only turn off nah her attitude and that horrible nose ring....please take it off. 3 Likes

Oh Gawd, Ayam tired of this #BBN stuff upandan.. 6 Likes

family over everything

I love this babe 1 Like

Welcome queen 1 Like

Heard Tinubu was one of the private jet owners hitting on her 2 Likes

No fan to identify with her ni?Abi #bossnation people don decamp ni??

Nigerians don hate this babe pass satan 4 Likes

You people are making these guys feel important. I will leave nairaland for u people ooo 2 Likes

Her brother pointing mouth though

