|Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by Naijahelm: 9:18pm
Big Brother Naija 2nd Runner Up and Winner Of Payporte Friday Arena Games, TBoss has arrived Lagos, Nigeria.
TBoss was pictured with her brother, Chris as she arrives the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-tboss-arrives-nigeria.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSwflQrBGPo/?taken-by=officialtboss_
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by BreezyCB(m): 9:19pm
Bossnation
That woman at the back must be Efe supporter how could she just stand like that! Bow
Tboss is the Messiah, she has wiped away every oda persons atrocity, everything bad that happened in the show is on her
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by Hunger: 9:21pm
Tboobs welcome home, Go learn national anthem o, b4 u get carryover.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by tribalistseun: 9:25pm
Nice one Tboss
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by mascot87(m): 9:25pm
Queen wey no sabi Nigerian national anthem, shey that one na queen
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by coolesmile: 9:28pm
No fan to receive her.
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by damilolammm(m): 9:31pm
We dun hear
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by botad(m): 9:54pm
Yeye dey smell!
The lady at the back be like....Wetin dey do dis one!
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by tomsordiah: 9:54pm
cute family
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by NextGovernor(m): 9:54pm
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by realestniggah: 9:54pm
The woman behind dem can't even hide her jealousy
See her face..she be like " so nah the girl way get private jet toasters be this "
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by Jessidaisy4(f): 9:55pm
I've missed you TBoss don't mind what the haters are saying #BossNation
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by jazinogold(m): 9:55pm
Queen of National Anthem......abi na Queen of Piercing
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by pxjosh(m): 9:55pm
Wey the private jet people wey dey hit on her?
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by josephine123: 9:55pm
make sense
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:55pm
Welcome back home. You're all winners.
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by smithsydny(m): 9:55pm
as u come back wat next
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by WriteBoy: 9:55pm
I feel like spanking her chest and then sucking with vengeance.
I figure that's enough punishment for all the evil she did while in that house.
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by olihilistic(m): 9:55pm
BreezyCB:and she's there for her business so mind yours.
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by talktonase(m): 9:55pm
I like this Tbooz ehh but my only turn off nah her attitude and that horrible nose ring....please take it off.
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by osjoshua(m): 9:55pm
Oh Gawd, Ayam tired of this #BBN stuff upandan..
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by thunda1(m): 9:55pm
family over everything
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by cassidy1996(m): 9:56pm
I love this babe
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by tdbankplc: 9:56pm
Welcome queen
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by yourexcellency: 9:56pm
Heard Tinubu was one of the private jet owners hitting on her
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by OMOTOWO(m): 9:56pm
No fan to identify with her ni?Abi #bossnation people don decamp ni??
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:56pm
Nigerians don hate this babe pass satan
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by NextGovernor(m): 9:56pm
You people are making these guys feel important. I will leave nairaland for u people ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by yommen: 9:56pm
Her brother pointing mouth though
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by Hydrolysis: 9:57pm
.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Arrives Nigeria, Pictured With Her Brother (photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:57pm
Star Girl
