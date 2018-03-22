Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured (12837 Views)

juliusagwu1:



�in @889brilafm with #TheTallestManInNigeria �� � Guys, is anybody taller than him ⁉️

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgqVRLXHgoy/?hl=en Comedian Julius Agwu shared a photo of him standing next to Agoro, said to be the tallest man in Nigeriajuliusagwu1: 1 Like 2 Shares

I reject both their heights even for my enemies. 4 Likes

This Agoro should be a govt property nah 3 Likes

Skyfornia:

I reject both their heights even for my enemies. Julius Agwu is actually normal height, it's the person he's standing beside that is making him look very short Julius Agwu is actually normal height, it's the person he's standing beside that is making him look very short 9 Likes

Omo see height

lol

See o, remain small thing make the guy head touch the ceiling

Just like the difference between what APC promised and what they are giving us now 6 Likes

11 Likes

Zanas:



Julius Agwu is actually normal height, it's the person he's standing beside that is making him look very short

Julius normal height....





Well they said average naija height is 5.5 Julius normal height....Well they said average naija height is 5.5







that long idiotu should question his mum





she open her legs wide for a giraffe in yankari game reserve



that long idiotu should question his mumshe open her legs wide for a giraffe in yankari game reserve 6 Likes

Lol you go know say being 6ft plus no be height.

Lol, freakishly tall people always have that monster or Igor (Dracula's sidekick) look.

Man, that guy is tall.

Aibuckher:

This Agoro should be a govt property nah 7 Likes

How do this man get his shoe size in the market?

OMG David and Goliath.

How this man coffin wan be?



Chineke 3 Likes 2 Shares

lol. pls where is okorocha, the statues'governor, this nijja tallest guy deserve your statue molding, not all those dwarfs that you 've been molding.

fergie001:

How this man coffin wan be?



Chineke You have a warped sense of humor You have a warped sense of humor 1 Like 1 Share

thesicilian:



You have a warped sense of humor U no well oooo U no well oooo 1 Like

iMUMUweh:





that long idiotu should question his mum



she open her legs wide for a giraffe in yankari game reserve

your moniker says it all. You mumu wehh your moniker says it all. You mumu wehh 2 Likes

Elephant and ant

Agoro go fit 4 Nepa job

No need of ladder especially for area like Ilorin, Ado-ekiti and osogbo

This one will just use agbada as a shirt.

were akin and pawpaw go come reach Na?

Chei

just negodu height....