|Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by edmaraja: 7:09pm On Mar 23
Comedian Julius Agwu shared a photo of him standing next to Agoro, said to be the tallest man in Nigeria
juliusagwu1:
�in @889brilafm with #TheTallestManInNigeria �� � Guys, is anybody taller than him ⁉️
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgqVRLXHgoy/?hl=en
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Skyfornia(m): 7:10pm On Mar 23
I reject both their heights even for my enemies.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Aibuckher(m): 7:13pm On Mar 23
This Agoro should be a govt property nah
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Zanas: 7:23pm On Mar 23
Skyfornia:Julius Agwu is actually normal height, it's the person he's standing beside that is making him look very short
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Vinstel: 7:43pm On Mar 23
Omo see height
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by itspzpics(m): 7:47pm On Mar 23
lol
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by coluka: 7:56pm On Mar 23
See o, remain small thing make the guy head touch the ceiling
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by elgramz: 8:18pm On Mar 23
Just like the difference between what APC promised and what they are giving us now
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm On Mar 23
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Partnerbiz3: 10:08pm On Mar 23
Zanas:
Julius normal height....
Well they said average naija height is 5.5
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by iMUMUweh(m): 10:09pm On Mar 23
that long idiotu should question his mum
she open her legs wide for a giraffe in yankari game reserve
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by sacluxisback(m): 10:09pm On Mar 23
Lol you go know say being 6ft plus no be height.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by XhosaNostra(f): 10:10pm On Mar 23
Lol, freakishly tall people always have that monster or Igor (Dracula's sidekick) look.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Martelo18: 10:10pm On Mar 23
Man, that guy is tall.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by tayolove12(m): 10:12pm On Mar 23
Aibuckher:
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:16pm On Mar 23
How do this man get his shoe size in the market?
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by chieni(f): 10:17pm On Mar 23
OMG David and Goliath.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by fergie001(m): 10:19pm On Mar 23
How this man coffin wan be?
Chineke
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by smileyoo: 10:23pm On Mar 23
lol. pls where is okorocha, the statues'governor, this nijja tallest guy deserve your statue molding, not all those dwarfs that you 've been molding.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by thesicilian: 10:26pm On Mar 23
fergie001:You have a warped sense of humor
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by fergie001(m): 10:29pm On Mar 23
thesicilian:U no well oooo
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Chimbs112: 10:34pm On Mar 23
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by DateMynd44: 10:36pm On Mar 23
iMUMUweh:your moniker says it all. You mumu wehh
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by allanphash7(m): 10:38pm On Mar 23
Elephant and ant
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Krafty006: 10:59pm On Mar 23
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Nedfed(m): 11:02pm On Mar 23
Agoro go fit 4 Nepa job
No need of ladder especially for area like Ilorin, Ado-ekiti and osogbo
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by obatoro: 11:22pm On Mar 23
This one will just use agbada as a shirt.
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by MAAP: 11:25pm On Mar 23
were akin and pawpaw go come reach Na?
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by veacea: 11:28pm On Mar 23
Chei
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Nelo042: 11:42pm On Mar 23
just negodu height....
|Re: Julius Agwu And Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, The Tallest Man In Nigeria Pictured by Tydie0: 11:48pm On Mar 23
XhosaNostra:
You obviously don't know of beautifully handsome nba players, they are freakishly tall with angelic looks
