General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by informant001: 4:11am
As part of routine operational visits to formations and units deployed at the Forward Operation Base Tokombere, Sambisa forest, Borno State, the Acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, visited troops of 114 Task Force Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade, located at Tokumbere, Borno State.
During the visit, the Ag GOC charged the troops to destroy the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within their area of responsibility.
The Ag GOC was accompanied by the Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Adeyinka Laguda and other Staff Officers at the Division's Headquarters.
Highlights of the visit includes visit to the Battalion Headquarters in Bitta and other forward areas.
The Ag GOC had earlier visited the 121 Task Force Batallion in Pulka and 26 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Gwoza respectively.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/army-commander-visits-troops-at.html
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by informant001: 4:12am
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by TPAND: 5:05am
Social Media Army. Our army has become a shadow of its old glory or was that information we hear about our troops in the 80s & 90s' a fallacious concoction of vainglory without any tangible feat.
Common Boko Haram....
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by unclezuma: 5:16am
It is good for the morale of the troops, but oga sleep there like one week nah...That's called leading from the front.
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by demolinka(m): 5:47am
Gallant men of the Nigerian Army! Dem just dey destroy Boko anyhow, based on logistics...
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by mykeljosef: 6:21am
if only religion n illiteracy in the north can be choked
boko haram will self destruct
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by greatiyk4u(m): 6:30am
May God protect General Ezugwu the commander and guild him till he us elevated to the past of COAS in Jesus Name!
Nsukka dere nu
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by Elnino4ladies: 6:47am
Morale high
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by Dildo(m): 6:52am
What about the over 538 captured bokoharam suspects that were released on the orders of buratai?You are killing the effort of troops because those men will surely go and join their members in sambisa forest and plan another deadly attack on troops.
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by SafetyFirst(m): 8:33am
Ok
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:33am
I tot he was there with dem as d Commando, n if ds boys win now he will take d glory.....
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by veekid(m): 8:34am
Wehdone sir
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by jaymejate(m): 8:35am
Sambisa be like battle ground true true.
I need a plot of land there oh, wanna start real estate biz
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by jbkomo(m): 8:36am
God bless our soldiers
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 8:36am
Our army is trying...
Na corruption be our challenge.
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by jforjudith(f): 8:40am
Is the Army Commander suppose to visit the soldiers or be with them there?
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by NASTYNASOSO: 8:41am
Love Machine:
HMMMNN
I JUST PITY U YOU HAVE SIMPLY TURNED YOUR SELF INTELLIGENCE AND WELL BEING TO REPLICATE THAT INSTRUMENT YOU SHARE YOUR NAME WITH.
YEYE
DOES THE WORD SUSPECT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by Polyphony(m): 8:41am
TPAND:Take this assault rifle, 3 hand grenades and a binoculars. go and fight for us let's see if you'll last a day.
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by Polyphony(m): 8:43am
jforjudith:Nah, they fight and he gets the medals and fat pay
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by watered(m): 8:46am
All animals are equal but some are more equal than the others.
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by Mister2: 8:46am
These commanders would have travelled down there under high level security.
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by mathy2p2: 8:47am
So y is de useless shekao saying that, him and his men ar still in sabisa enjoying .
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by sakalisis(m): 8:48am
Ok
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by SmartyPants: 8:48am
jforjudith:
Do you know anything about military operations?
Re: General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos by binsanni(m): 8:48am
jforjudith:And the idiot is not putting on bullet proof, an if he was attacked now, that his long head will be nowere to be found.. that is my contribution
.. i they my working place come an beat me
