Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / General Victor Ezugwu Visits Soldiers In Sambisa Forest. Photos (7904 Views)

Buratai Visits Soldiers & UN Staff & Others Wounded By Boko Haram (Pics) / Boko Haram Ambushes Victor Ezugwu's Convoy - Premium Time / General Victor Ezugwu Receives Hero's Cheers. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





During the visit, the Ag GOC charged the troops to destroy the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within their area of responsibility.



The Ag GOC was accompanied by the Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Adeyinka Laguda and other Staff Officers at the Division's Headquarters.



Highlights of the visit includes visit to the Battalion Headquarters in Bitta and other forward areas.



The Ag GOC had earlier visited the 121 Task Force Batallion in Pulka and 26 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Gwoza respectively.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations



Source; As part of routine operational visits to formations and units deployed at the Forward Operation Base Tokombere, Sambisa forest, Borno State, the Acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, visited troops of 114 Task Force Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade, located at Tokumbere, Borno State.During the visit, the Ag GOC charged the troops to destroy the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within their area of responsibility.The Ag GOC was accompanied by the Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Adeyinka Laguda and other Staff Officers at the Division's Headquarters.Highlights of the visit includes visit to the Battalion Headquarters in Bitta and other forward areas.The Ag GOC had earlier visited the 121 Task Force Batallion in Pulka and 26 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Gwoza respectively.Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka UsmanDirector Army Public RelationsSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/army-commander-visits-troops-at.html 2 Likes

see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/army-commander-visits-troops-at.html 1 Share

Social Media Army. Our army has become a shadow of its old glory or was that information we hear about our troops in the 80s & 90s' a fallacious concoction of vainglory without any tangible feat.

Common Boko Haram.... 7 Likes

It is good for the morale of the troops, but oga sleep there like one week nah...That's called leading from the front. 2 Likes

Gallant men of the Nigerian Army! Dem just dey destroy Boko anyhow, based on logistics... 6 Likes

if only religion n illiteracy in the north can be choked





boko haram will self destruct 3 Likes

May God protect General Ezugwu the commander and guild him till he us elevated to the past of COAS in Jesus Name!







Nsukka dere nu 1 Like

Morale high

What about the over 538 captured bokoharam suspects that were released on the orders of buratai?You are killing the effort of troops because those men will surely go and join their members in sambisa forest and plan another deadly attack on troops.

Ok

I tot he was there with dem as d Commando, n if ds boys win now he will take d glory.....

Wehdone sir

Sambisa be like battle ground true true.



I need a plot of land there oh, wanna start real estate biz

God bless our soldiers

Our army is trying...



Na corruption be our challenge.

Is the Army Commander suppose to visit the soldiers or be with them there?

Love Machine:

What about the over 538 captured bokoharam suspects that were released on the orders of buratai?You are killing the effort of troops because those men will surely go and join their members in sambisa forest and plan another deadly attack on troops.

HMMMNN



I JUST PITY U YOU HAVE SIMPLY TURNED YOUR SELF INTELLIGENCE AND WELL BEING TO REPLICATE THAT INSTRUMENT YOU SHARE YOUR NAME WITH.

YEYE

DOES THE WORD SUSPECT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU HMMMNNI JUST PITY U YOU HAVE SIMPLY TURNED YOUR SELF INTELLIGENCE AND WELL BEING TO REPLICATE THAT INSTRUMENT YOU SHARE YOUR NAME WITH.YEYEDOES THE WORD SUSPECT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU 1 Like

TPAND:

Social Media Army. Our army has become a shadow of its old glory or was that information we hear about our troops in the 80s & 90s' a fallacious concoction of vainglory without any tangible feat.

Common Boko Haram....

Take this assault rifle, 3 hand grenades and a binoculars. go and fight for us let's see if you'll last a day. Take this assault rifle, 3 hand grenades and a binoculars. go and fight for us let's see if you'll last a day. 3 Likes

jforjudith:

Is the Army Commander suppose to visit the soldiers or be with them there? Nah, they fight and he gets the medals and fat pay Nah, they fight and he gets the medals and fat pay

All animals are equal but some are more equal than the others.

These commanders would have travelled down there under high level security.

So y is de useless shekao saying that, him and his men ar still in sabisa enjoying . 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

jforjudith:

Is the Army Commander suppose to visit the soldiers or be with them there?

Do you know anything about military operations? Do you know anything about military operations?