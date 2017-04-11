Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman (3498 Views)

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday said Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State published the security budget of the state, not his own security vote.



The Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, stated this at a news briefing in Abuja.



Namdas said el-Rufai was undermining and distracting the National Assembly by his claims that the N115 billion in the legislature’s 2016 budget was for the 469 members.



According to him, the budget covers among others salaries, allowances, expenditure and running cost of 469 members.



He said this will also cover salaries and allowances of about 3,000 legislative aides and salaries, allowances, equipment and maintenance of about 5,000 staff in the bureaucracy of the National Assembly.



He urged the governor to concentrate on governing Kaduna State, particularly addressing security issues facing the state.



Namdas said: “As a senior citizen, el-Rufai should not overheat the polity with tendentious and unfounded outbursts.



“We note that what Mallam el-Rufai published was the security budget of Kaduna State and not his security vote expenditure.



“We wish to advice the Kaduna State governor to concentrate on his efforts in governing Kaduna State and stop undermining and distracting the National Assembly in playing its constitutionally assigned role in nation building.



“He launched an attack on the National Assembly on Friday, April 7, 2017 and continued on Monday, April 10, 2017.



“We are aware that there are serious security issues he should be grappling with in southern Kaduna and other governmental issues facing him.”



According to Namdas, the National Assembly is not opaque and since the Constitution was amended in 2010, the legislature was put in a first line charge.



He said: “Its budget became part of statutory transfers, together with the Judiciary, Independent National Electoral Commission and others.



“You cannot find details of the Budget of the Judiciary and INEC in the national budget.



“It exists elsewhere.



“Of course from 1999 to 2010, the details of the National Assembly budget was contained in the national budget.”



Namdas said the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, was directed to start publishing the budget from 2017.



He said: “To continue to repeat the same call made three days earlier smacks of propaganda and cheap blackmail.



“The Kaduna State governor chose to give headings of its budget on security related matters.



“Maybe, he will give further details of actual security expenditures at the appropriate time.



“It is most uncharitable to ignore the fact that the National Assembly is an arm of government, not a department in the executive branch.



The budget of so many agencies in the executive is higher than that of the National Assembly, an arm of government.



“Such agencies are Nigerian Communications Commission, N102 billion; Central Bank of Nigeria, N421 billion; and the Nigerian Ports Authority, N250 billion.



“Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, N100 billion; Federal Inland Revenue Service, N146 billion; Nigerian Customs Services, N81 billion; and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, whose budget runs into trillions.



“Indeed, the National Assembly Budget is about two per cent of the national budget.”



Namdas added that the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, had directed that his six months’ pay slip, from October, 2016 to March, 2017, be published.

115b naira is a colossal waste for just 480 individuals in this hard times.That is criminal.

APC the ruling and also opposition party.



What a joke of a government. Bunch of nincompoops.

Can you crooks to the same and publish a fake one as well for us to see?



Since time immemorial, you lot have been at the forefront of calls for details of the budgets of the executive and FG MDAs, but to this day, not the most minuscule aspects of your budgets have been revealed to the public. You remain the most opaque entity in the entire country and it is such a big shame you don't realise you have no moral right to demand d transparency from others.

The entire NASS is a disgrace.



The entire NASS is a disgrace.

Shameless reps trying to hide behind one finger. We have seen the details of Kaduna state budget, we want to see the details of National assembly's budget as well. What's so difficult in that? Do they even need El-Rufai to challenge them before releasing the details of their budget just like every other arms of government? Useless and corrupt bunch of criminals.

Is there anyone who agrees that we simply cannot afford this bloated system of government which was designed in very different times in the late 70's?

Love Machine:

115b naira is a colossal waste for just 480 individuals in this hard times.That is criminal.

Reread the Op's post again, you would observe it includes staffs and aides.

TheFreeOne:

APC the ruling and also opposition party.



What a joke of a government. Bunch of nincompoops.

It shows our Political patties are made up of strange bed fellows who are not bound by a common ideology based on service to the people but see Political parties as a vehicle to grab Political offices in order to fleece the treasury. That is why cross carpeting from one Political party to another, is like going across the road to get recharge cards.

