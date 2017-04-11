₦airaland Forum

El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by deantimes(m): 5:49am
THE House of Representatives on Tuesday said Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State published the security budget of the state, not his own security vote.

The Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, stated this at a news briefing in Abuja.

Namdas said el-Rufai was undermining and distracting the National Assembly by his claims that the N115 billion in the legislature’s 2016 budget was for the 469 members.

According to him, the budget covers among others salaries, allowances, expenditure and running cost of 469 members.

He said this will also cover salaries and allowances of about 3,000 legislative aides and salaries, allowances, equipment and maintenance of about 5,000 staff in the bureaucracy of the National Assembly.

He urged the governor to concentrate on governing Kaduna State, particularly addressing security issues facing the state.

Namdas said: “As a senior citizen, el-Rufai should not overheat the polity with tendentious and unfounded outbursts.

“We note that what Mallam el-Rufai published was the security budget of Kaduna State and not his security vote expenditure.

“We wish to advice the Kaduna State governor to concentrate on his efforts in governing Kaduna State and stop undermining and distracting the National Assembly in playing its constitutionally assigned role in nation building.

“He launched an attack on the National Assembly on Friday, April 7, 2017 and continued on Monday, April 10, 2017.

“We are aware that there are serious security issues he should be grappling with in southern Kaduna and other governmental issues facing him.”

According to Namdas, the National Assembly is not opaque and since the Constitution was amended in 2010, the legislature was put in a first line charge.

He said: “Its budget became part of statutory transfers, together with the Judiciary, Independent National Electoral Commission and others.

“You cannot find details of the Budget of the Judiciary and INEC in the national budget.

“It exists elsewhere.

“Of course from 1999 to 2010, the details of the National Assembly budget was contained in the national budget.”

Namdas said the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, was directed to start publishing the budget from 2017.

He said: “To continue to repeat the same call made three days earlier smacks of propaganda and cheap blackmail.

“The Kaduna State governor chose to give headings of its budget on security related matters.

“Maybe, he will give further details of actual security expenditures at the appropriate time.

“It is most uncharitable to ignore the fact that the National Assembly is an arm of government, not a department in the executive branch.

The budget of so many agencies in the executive is higher than that of the National Assembly, an arm of government.

“Such agencies are Nigerian Communications Commission, N102 billion; Central Bank of Nigeria, N421 billion; and the Nigerian Ports Authority, N250 billion.

“Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, N100 billion; Federal Inland Revenue Service, N146 billion; Nigerian Customs Services, N81 billion; and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, whose budget runs into trillions.

“Indeed, the National Assembly Budget is about two per cent of the national budget.”

Namdas added that the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, had directed that his six months’ pay slip, from October, 2016 to March, 2017, be published.

http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/04/el-rufai-lied-he-published-state-security-budget-not-his-security-vote-reps/

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by MakeADifference: 6:00am
When there is no vision, the people perish

The most confused party in the world is leading the world's 7th largest nation.

Oh Lord, please have mercy!

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by SmartchoicesNG: 6:06am
This NASS is fire for fire

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Pavore9: 6:14am
NASS and El-Rufai know they thrive on concealing the truth. Nigeria is only beneficial​ to few.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by dapatro: 6:38am
hmmmm NASS
Gbege de ooooo

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Dildo(m): 6:38am
115b naira is a colossal waste for just 480 individuals in this hard times.That is criminal.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by TheFreeOne: 6:45am
APC the ruling and also opposition party.

What a joke of a government. Bunch of nincompoops.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by 2kass(m): 7:08am
So should we now contribute money and pay you guyz. I am not understanding!!!
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by omenkaLives: 7:15am
Can you crooks to the same and publish a fake one as well for us to see?

Since time immemorial, you lot have been at the forefront of calls for details of the budgets of the executive and FG MDAs, but to this day, not the most minuscule aspects of your budgets have been revealed to the public. You remain the most opaque entity in the entire country and it is such a big shame you don't realise you have no moral right to demand d transparency from others.

The entire NASS is a disgrace.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by policy12: 7:15am
Off course we know that he lied even Dogara publish only his toilet rolls allowance not his salary as he stated by you ppu..

I don tire sef for ds naija politics.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by asuaiclive(m): 8:52am
Ok
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Olateef(m): 8:53am
Okay
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by seunmsg(m): 8:53am
Shameless reps trying to hide behind one finger. We have seen the details of Kaduna state budget, we want to see the details of National assembly's budget as well. What's so difficult in that? Do they even need El-Rufai to challenge them before releasing the details of their budget just like every other arms of government? Useless and corrupt bunch of criminals.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by omogin(f): 8:53am
Leave the crafty short thief

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by ademega(m): 8:54am
Another round of distraction. I am tired of this country honestly
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Agimor(m): 8:54am
The midget is now doing Bubu job instead of him to focus on Kaduna.... Waiting concern me self...
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by greenpasture(m): 8:55am
Is there anyone who agrees that we simply cannot afford this bloated system of government which was designed in very different times in the late 70's?
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by GreenMavro: 8:55am
angry
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by pussypounder(m): 8:55am
omogin:
Leave the crafty short thief
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by HonabFaj(m): 8:56am
They should publish their own
Is it their security vote
Yeye Reps
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by yeyeboi(m): 8:56am
Ok
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Kelvin1971(m): 8:56am
God go punish this rep members
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by thunda1(m): 8:56am
You people shud stop embarrasing APC
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by binsanni(m): 8:57am
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by asoma(m): 8:57am
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by jolof33: 8:57am
El Rufai na liar jor
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Xano(m): 8:57am
Love Machine:
115b naira is a colossal waste for just 480 individuals in this hard times.That is criminal.

Reread the Op's post again, you would observe it includes staffs and aides.

Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Pavore9: 9:00am
TheFreeOne:
APC the ruling and also opposition party.

What a joke of a government. Bunch of nincompoops.

It shows our Political patties are made up of strange bed fellows who are not bound by a common ideology based on service to the people but see Political parties as a vehicle to grab Political offices in order to fleece the treasury. That is why cross carpeting from one Political party to another, is like going across the road to get recharge cards.
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:01am
It is noted.
Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by profhezekiah: 9:02am
TheFreeOne:
APC the ruling and also opposition party.

What a joke of a government. Bunch of nincompoops.
That shows dey are nt partners in crime,dey are heavily corrupt but dey are exposing themselves for youths to wise up and fight for our right but we are looking somewhere else.

