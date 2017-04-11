₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by deantimes(m): 5:49am
THE House of Representatives on Tuesday said Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State published the security budget of the state, not his own security vote.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/04/el-rufai-lied-he-published-state-security-budget-not-his-security-vote-reps/
3 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by MakeADifference: 6:00am
When there is no vision, the people perish
The most confused party in the world is leading the world's 7th largest nation.
Oh Lord, please have mercy!
8 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by SmartchoicesNG: 6:06am
This NASS is fire for fire
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Pavore9: 6:14am
NASS and El-Rufai know they thrive on concealing the truth. Nigeria is only beneficial to few.
3 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by dapatro: 6:38am
hmmmm NASS
Gbege de ooooo
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Dildo(m): 6:38am
115b naira is a colossal waste for just 480 individuals in this hard times.That is criminal.
3 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by TheFreeOne: 6:45am
APC the ruling and also opposition party.
What a joke of a government. Bunch of nincompoops.
7 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by 2kass(m): 7:08am
So should we now contribute money and pay you guyz. I am not understanding!!!
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by omenkaLives: 7:15am
Can you crooks to the same and publish a fake one as well for us to see?
Since time immemorial, you lot have been at the forefront of calls for details of the budgets of the executive and FG MDAs, but to this day, not the most minuscule aspects of your budgets have been revealed to the public. You remain the most opaque entity in the entire country and it is such a big shame you don't realise you have no moral right to demand d transparency from others.
The entire NASS is a disgrace.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by policy12: 7:15am
Off course we know that he lied even Dogara publish only his toilet rolls allowance not his salary as he stated by you ppu..
I don tire sef for ds naija politics.
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by asuaiclive(m): 8:52am
Ok
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Olateef(m): 8:53am
Okay
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by seunmsg(m): 8:53am
Shameless reps trying to hide behind one finger. We have seen the details of Kaduna state budget, we want to see the details of National assembly's budget as well. What's so difficult in that? Do they even need El-Rufai to challenge them before releasing the details of their budget just like every other arms of government? Useless and corrupt bunch of criminals.
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by omogin(f): 8:53am
Leave the crafty short thief
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by ademega(m): 8:54am
Another round of distraction. I am tired of this country honestly
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Agimor(m): 8:54am
The midget is now doing Bubu job instead of him to focus on Kaduna.... Waiting concern me self...
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by greenpasture(m): 8:55am
Is there anyone who agrees that we simply cannot afford this bloated system of government which was designed in very different times in the late 70's?
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by GreenMavro: 8:55am
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by pussypounder(m): 8:55am
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by HonabFaj(m): 8:56am
They should publish their own
Is it their security vote
Yeye Reps
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by yeyeboi(m): 8:56am
Ok
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Kelvin1971(m): 8:56am
God go punish this rep members
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by thunda1(m): 8:56am
You people shud stop embarrasing APC
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by binsanni(m): 8:57am
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by asoma(m): 8:57am
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by jolof33: 8:57am
El Rufai na liar jor
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Xano(m): 8:57am
Love Machine:
Reread the Op's post again, you would observe it includes staffs and aides.
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Pavore9: 9:00am
TheFreeOne:
It shows our Political patties are made up of strange bed fellows who are not bound by a common ideology based on service to the people but see Political parties as a vehicle to grab Political offices in order to fleece the treasury. That is why cross carpeting from one Political party to another, is like going across the road to get recharge cards.
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:01am
It is noted.
|Re: El-Rufai Published State Security Budget, Not His Security Vote"– Reps Spokesman by profhezekiah: 9:02am
TheFreeOne:That shows dey are nt partners in crime,dey are heavily corrupt but dey are exposing themselves for youths to wise up and fight for our right but we are looking somewhere else.
1 Like
