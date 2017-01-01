₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Axsetup: 11:49am
Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-50-lawmaker-monarch-laud-ambode-anniversary/
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by gbengaizzHe: 11:54am
Ikorodu is a place to watch out for... big ups Ambode
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Etzakoos(m): 11:54am
Greater Lagos.. ..Greater Ikorodu.... Long Life Ambode
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by thunda1(m): 12:37pm
What of OTONDO GBAME
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by amiibaby(f): 12:37pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Sharon6(f): 12:38pm
Nice one
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Sharon6(f): 12:38pm
Nice one. Good news to the Ikorodu people
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by abumeinben(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by fuckerstard: 12:39pm
Ikorodu home of SARS. Beware!!!
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by DatblackBoi(m): 12:40pm
ikorodu becoming a more force to contend with in Lagos
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by datola: 12:40pm
Ambode, please step up security in Ikorodu.
The high rate of kidnappings is to say the least discouraging for any meaningful development.
If there is no security, those facilities will be inimical to the objective.
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by YonkijiSappo: 12:40pm
Welcome development.
The peripheries of the Lagos Metropolis also need development. Not everything needs to be located in downtown Lagos and the Islands.
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Chikelue2000(m): 12:40pm
the national stadium in Lagos is in a mess m we dumped that to construct another one?, well done sir
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by otunbaajamu(m): 12:40pm
Judiciously utilizing the state's scare resources.
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by leksmedia: 12:41pm
Cool
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Adebowale89(m): 12:41pm
Ikorodu oga
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by cathodekazim: 12:41pm
not only stadium
road linking maya adamo araro majoda n aleke is bad
pls do something
plus arrest all those landgrabbers
they r too much in ikd
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by kygo(m): 12:41pm
He's done an amazing work for the city.. Celebrate the man too
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by prettyboi1989(m): 12:41pm
this governor that gives with one hand and takes back with another hand. he hasnt come up to address the issues bothering on the eviction of otodo gbame people from their homes
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Lyoncrescent: 12:41pm
If you come ikorodu my guy you go love Lagos o. All we need in Lagos now is state police pp
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by herdekunley9ja: 12:42pm
Great one.... lagidi
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Nigeriadondie: 12:42pm
White elephant project. What about Teslim Balogun stadium which is not fully utilized or why dont they take over Main Bowl onikan fron FG. The money for stadium can be used for something else. Useless govt at all levels.
If the money was there why didnt they resettle those slum dewellers to a mote befitting place. I ve said my Nigerian citizenship is worthless and same for the masses
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by efepro(m): 12:44pm
Ambode is working, Lagos is working..
Meanwhile, Abule-Egba bridge is almost completed.
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by bi0nics: 12:44pm
Mouth Action. .
He should walk the talk
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Nigeriadondie: 12:46pm
White elephant project. What about Teslim Balogun stadium which is not fully utilized or why dont they take over Main Bowl onikan fron FG. The money for stadium can be used for something else. Useless govt at all levels.
African leaders are senseless. Na only for their pocket them get sense
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0stJkUWUyM
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by kolajoo(m): 12:50pm
Congrats Ikorodu
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by zxcvb: 12:50pm
Chikelue2000:
Are u an illiterate or you are just simply ignorant?
The National Stadium is a federal entity and Ambode has got no business with that.
Ambode the best Governor in Nigeria, God bless You sir.. I'm so proud to be from Lagos.. other Nigerian cities wish they were like Lagos...
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Turaki4Presiden: 12:52pm
Too much big talk and you will abandon it after 8 years
|Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by odinga1of: 12:54pm
fuckerstard:
Bro you mean those Civilians om Mufti looking for any soft boys all in the name of yahoo boys.
