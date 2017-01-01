Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall (4782 Views)

Speaking to The Nation, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, commended Ambode for taking the initiative to celebrate the anniversary in all the five divisions of the state. “We are happy. I am personally proud of the Governor. He has shown that he cares for all the people of Lagos. He is interested in the development of all the divisions.



This is why he has ensured that the ongoing 50th anniversary of the state is not only being celebrated in Alausa. With the Boat regatta and other activities taking place all over the state, Ambode has ensured an all encompassing celebration,” the Ayangbure said.



Speaking in the same vein, the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade, said the people of Ikorodu division are elated that the Governor did not exclude them from the celebration. He added that beyond the good news of boat regatta and other activities holding in Ikorodu, the Governor has also reassured the people of his readiness to develop the division.



“The Government of Lagos State has put machineries in place to commence the construction of Owutu/Ishawo/Arepo road as well as Igbe/Ginti road soon and a stakeholders forum regarding that will hold later this month. The governor has given approval for a Government Chalet to be built in a lagoon front site in Ikorodu division.



“Construction of a City mall has been approved to be built in Ikorodu division and the site is already approved by the governor. Ikorodu Local Government is positioned to get a new secretariat very soon. The government is committed to the eight lane road from Sabo- Ikorodu to Itokin, to align with the road construction on Epe itokin axis.



Construction of Divisional stadium for Ikorodu within the vast parcel of land at Lagos State Polytechnic is to commence very soon. Industrial park is now approved for Imota, in addition to the Regional Commodity market already approved for location and construction in the area. Kudos to Hon. N.S Solaja and Prince Rotimi Ogunleye,” he said.



Source: Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-50-lawmaker-monarch-laud-ambode-anniversary/ 1 Like

Ikorodu is a place to watch out for... big ups Ambode 3 Likes 1 Share

Greater Lagos.. ..Greater Ikorodu.... Long Life Ambode 1 Like 1 Share

What of OTONDO GBAME 2 Likes

Hmmmm

Nice one





Nice one. Good news to the Ikorodu people







Ikorodu home of SARS. Beware!!!

ikorodu becoming a more force to contend with in Lagos

Ambode, please step up security in Ikorodu.



The high rate of kidnappings is to say the least discouraging for any meaningful development.



If there is no security, those facilities will be inimical to the objective.

Welcome development.

The peripheries of the Lagos Metropolis also need development. Not everything needs to be located in downtown Lagos and the Islands. 1 Like

the national stadium in Lagos is in a mess m we dumped that to construct another one?, well done sir

Judiciously utilizing the state's scare resources. 1 Like 1 Share

Cool

Ikorodu oga

not only stadium

road linking maya adamo araro majoda n aleke is bad

pls do something

plus arrest all those landgrabbers

they r too much in ikd

He's done an amazing work for the city.. Celebrate the man too 1 Like 1 Share

this governor that gives with one hand and takes back with another hand. he hasnt come up to address the issues bothering on the eviction of otodo gbame people from their homes

If you come ikorodu my guy you go love Lagos o. All we need in Lagos now is state police pp 1 Like

Great one.... lagidi

White elephant project. What about Teslim Balogun stadium which is not fully utilized or why dont they take over Main Bowl onikan fron FG. The money for stadium can be used for something else. Useless govt at all levels.

If the money was there why didnt they resettle those slum dewellers to a mote befitting place. I ve said my Nigerian citizenship is worthless and same for the masses

Ambode is working, Lagos is working..

Meanwhile, Abule-Egba bridge is almost completed. 1 Like





He should walk the talk Mouth Action. .He should walk the talk



African leaders are senseless. Na only for their pocket them get sense



Congrats Ikorodu

Chikelue2000:

Are u an illiterate or you are just simply ignorant?

The National Stadium is a federal entity and Ambode has got no business with that.



Too much big talk and you will abandon it after 8 years