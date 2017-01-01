₦airaland Forum

Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall - Politics - Nairaland

Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Axsetup: 11:49am



Speaking to The Nation, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, commended Ambode for taking the initiative to celebrate the anniversary in all the five divisions of the state. “We are happy. I am personally proud of the Governor. He has shown that he cares for all the people of Lagos. He is interested in the development of all the divisions.

This is why he has ensured that the ongoing 50th anniversary of the state is not only being celebrated in Alausa. With the Boat regatta and other activities taking place all over the state, Ambode has ensured an all encompassing celebration,” the Ayangbure said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade, said the people of Ikorodu division are elated that the Governor did not exclude them from the celebration. He added that beyond the good news of boat regatta and other activities holding in Ikorodu, the Governor has also reassured the people of his readiness to develop the division.

“The Government of Lagos State has put machineries in place to commence the construction of Owutu/Ishawo/Arepo road as well as Igbe/Ginti road soon and a stakeholders forum regarding that will hold later this month. The governor has given approval for a Government Chalet to be built in a lagoon front site in Ikorodu division.

“Construction of a City mall has been approved to be built in Ikorodu division and the site is already approved by the governor. Ikorodu Local Government is positioned to get a new secretariat very soon. The government is committed to the eight lane road from Sabo- Ikorodu to Itokin, to align with the road construction on Epe itokin axis.

Construction of Divisional stadium for Ikorodu within the vast parcel of land at Lagos State Polytechnic is to commence very soon. Industrial park is now approved for Imota, in addition to the Regional Commodity market already approved for location and construction in the area. Kudos to Hon. N.S Solaja and Prince Rotimi Ogunleye,” he said.

Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-50-lawmaker-monarch-laud-ambode-anniversary/

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by gbengaizzHe: 11:54am
Ikorodu is a place to watch out for... big ups Ambode

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Etzakoos(m): 11:54am
Greater Lagos.. ..Greater Ikorodu.... Long Life Ambode

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by thunda1(m): 12:37pm
What of OTONDO GBAME

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by amiibaby(f): 12:37pm
Hmmmm
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Sharon6(f): 12:38pm
Nice one


GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Sharon6(f): 12:38pm
Nice one. Good news to the Ikorodu people



GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by fuckerstard: 12:39pm
Ikorodu home of SARS. Beware!!!
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by DatblackBoi(m): 12:40pm
ikorodu becoming a more force to contend with in Lagos
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by datola: 12:40pm
Ambode, please step up security in Ikorodu.

The high rate of kidnappings is to say the least discouraging for any meaningful development.

If there is no security, those facilities will be inimical to the objective.
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by YonkijiSappo: 12:40pm
Welcome development.
The peripheries of the Lagos Metropolis also need development. Not everything needs to be located in downtown Lagos and the Islands.

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Chikelue2000(m): 12:40pm
the national stadium in Lagos is in a mess m we dumped that to construct another one?, well done sir
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by otunbaajamu(m): 12:40pm
Judiciously utilizing the state's scare resources.

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by leksmedia: 12:41pm
Cool
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Adebowale89(m): 12:41pm
Ikorodu oga
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by cathodekazim: 12:41pm
not only stadium
road linking maya adamo araro majoda n aleke is bad
pls do something
plus arrest all those landgrabbers
they r too much in ikd
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by kygo(m): 12:41pm
He's done an amazing work for the city.. Celebrate the man too

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by prettyboi1989(m): 12:41pm
this governor that gives with one hand and takes back with another hand. he hasnt come up to address the issues bothering on the eviction of otodo gbame people from their homes
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Lyoncrescent: 12:41pm
If you come ikorodu my guy you go love Lagos o. All we need in Lagos now is state police pp

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by herdekunley9ja: 12:42pm
Great one.... lagidi
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Nigeriadondie: 12:42pm
White elephant project. What about Teslim Balogun stadium which is not fully utilized or why dont they take over Main Bowl onikan fron FG. The money for stadium can be used for something else. Useless govt at all levels.
If the money was there why didnt they resettle those slum dewellers to a mote befitting place. I ve said my Nigerian citizenship is worthless and same for the masses
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by efepro(m): 12:44pm
Ambode is working, Lagos is working..
Meanwhile, Abule-Egba bridge is almost completed.

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by bi0nics: 12:44pm
Mouth Action. .

He should walk the talk undecided
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Nigeriadondie: 12:46pm
White elephant project. What about Teslim Balogun stadium which is not fully utilized or why dont they take over Main Bowl onikan fron FG. The money for stadium can be used for something else. Useless govt at all levels.
African leaders are senseless. Na only for their pocket them get sense

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0stJkUWUyM

Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by kolajoo(m): 12:50pm
Congrats Ikorodu
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by zxcvb: 12:50pm
Chikelue2000:
the national stadium in Lagos is in a mess m we dumped that to construct another one?, well done sir

Are u an illiterate or you are just simply ignorant?
The National Stadium is a federal entity and Ambode has got no business with that.

Ambode the best Governor in Nigeria, God bless You sir.. I'm so proud to be from Lagos.. other Nigerian cities wish they were like Lagos...
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by Turaki4Presiden: 12:52pm
Too much big talk and you will abandon it after 8 years
Re: Lagos At 50 - Ikorodu To Get New Stadium, Shopping Mall by odinga1of: 12:54pm
fuckerstard:
Ikorodu home of SARS. Beware!!!

Bro you mean those Civilians om Mufti looking for any soft boys all in the name of yahoo boys.

