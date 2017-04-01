₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017
Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by henryanna36: 12:03pm
CPS PRESS BRIEFING:
RESURGENCE OF POLITICAL THUGGERY A.K.A SARA-SUKA:
It has come to our knowledge that some self centered politicians have perfected plans to disrupt the relative peace in the State in order to achieve their selfish political aggrandizement. Such politicians use misguided elements otherwise known as SARA-SUKA who usually under the influence of hard drugs supplied by their sponsors use offensive weapons such as machetes, knives, cutlasses etc to intimidate, assault, maim and even kill their perceived rivals including innocent citizens in the state.
The miscreants also engaged in other forms of criminal activities such as Abduction, Rape, Extortion and House Breaking among others thereby causing serious security threats in the State.
Worried by these emergent trends of thuggery and other nefarious activities, the Command has reviewed its crime prevention strategies and embarked on intensive patrol, vigorous raid of black spots, flash points and other criminal hideouts in order to nip in the bud all forms of thuggery, crime and criminality. These strategies started yielding positive results as during the week under review the command has arrested over One Hundred and Fifty (150) Suspected thugs alias SARA-SUKA from various black spots within the State and recovered the following exhibits;
knives
Machetes
Shisha pots
Packets of Tramadol tablets and other assorted drugs suspected to be hard drugs.
7 packet of vulcanizing solutions
34 Wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp
Six motorcycles suspected to be stolen
Traditional rulers, District Heads, Religious leaders, parent and Ward Heads are strongly enjoined to counsel their subjects, adherents, children and wards to refrain from any action or activities that will go contrary to the tanets of our criminal laws as the Command is determined to fully enforce the law prohibiting thugs and thuggery duly signed by the then Executive Governor in April, 2008.
Meanwhile, the Command is determined to ensure that criminals have no hiding place in the State. It must be emphasized here that safety and security is not the sole responsibility of security agencies alone, hence members of the public must play a vital role towards ensuring peace by availing the Police with useful information that will be instrumental to the unbundling of criminal acts and tendencies.
Members of the public are hereby enjoined to be law abiding and refrain from acts capable of causing a breach to public peace while endeavouring to report any suspicious movement of persons within their neighborhood through the following police emergency number 08151849417. This would enable the command serve you better.
Finally, the Command further assured citizens of its readiness to provide safety and security in the State.
Thank you
CP GARBA BABA UMAR Psc
COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
BAUCHI STATE COMMAND,
BAUCHI.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/bauchi-police-arrest-thugs-aka-sara.html?m=1
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by henryanna36: 12:04pm
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Jabioro: 12:11pm
Hence they have nothing important to do with their life.. in other words their is on lethal line we can help them to hasty it.. we needed less idiotas around.
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by carzola(m): 12:14pm
Why are they not in handcuffs
I guess the police dont have
Enough handcuffs..
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by omenkaLives: 12:16pm
Ha wa oo. These guys don't mess with codeine and tramol at all.. Just Negodu..
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by goonsmi: 12:30pm
So shisha too is a dangerous weapon in this country ?
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by damilolammm(m): 12:49pm
Efogogoro Pelu refnol sinu codeine.
Gbogbo yin la invite bo tie je under 18
They are just some bad guys you don't need to hate them
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by GenBloodykiIler: 1:00pm
omenkaLives:
shatap
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Keneking: 1:09pm
A major breakthrough in the war against Boko Haram..
So in the north, they are into "abduction, Rape, Extortion and House Breaking among others thereby causing serious security threats in the State".
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by benedictnsi(m): 1:10pm
Nigerians sha.... Thugs fit egocentric politicians who doesn't know weda we exist or not
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Ne0w1zarD: 1:10pm
Good one, them no dey let person rest for here
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by HsLBroker(m): 1:11pm
benedictnsi:
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by adorablepepple(f): 1:11pm
once they take the codeine, tramadol and what have you they go nuts. Agents of the devil
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Moreoffaith(m): 1:11pm
Sara suka
In couple of days now all this guys will be release
No be north??
They still come dey work for politicians again.
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by EnfanTerribleNG(m): 1:11pm
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by yourexcellency: 1:13pm
Na so another Boko Haram version go start
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by AFONJASKULMINER: 1:13pm
Awusa people are hypocrite dem no dey drink beer but dem dey take weytin pass beer,see the kind rubbish dem dey pour inside their system
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by VanBommel(m): 1:15pm
Oboy see as codeine and tramol plenty like vitamin C
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Bukayot(m): 1:15pm
ok
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by mich24(m): 1:17pm
Abeg I wan begin sell TRAMADOL, which part of the north does it sell faster
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by BrightAhiah: 1:17pm
are those thugs hunters? why display matchets n other farming tools?
com to Rivers state n witness real *some text missing*
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Alxmyr(m): 1:18pm
Sara Suka are like area boys in Lagos. If you can't raid area boys in Lagos and parade them like common criminals, I see no reason why the police are parading these guys.
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by tstx(m): 1:19pm
Even their name is scary
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by Mutuwa(m): 1:19pm
mich24:
Sokoto,kano,bauchi predominantly
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by tstx(m): 1:20pm
mich24:All parts....
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by ipobarecriminals: 1:20pm
Nah like dat dem stealing is not corruption party chairman do his own with yusuf.Breeding terrorist is their lifesytle*Hear Shege yamutu ni from distance,RUNS*
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by irynterri(f): 1:22pm
mich24:abuja ,they no dey argue price
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by ironheart(m): 1:27pm
Arresting boiz going about there normal duties. Kai police
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by LionDeLeo: 1:29pm
For the drugs, they may be arrested but generally these, to me, simply constitute nuisance rather than pose serious danger, otherwise, is cutlass outlawed? Who doesn't have a cutlass at home, in his house? Apart from the drugs which can only be described as drug abuse, cutlasses shouldn't be reasons for arrest abeg.
Police should go and look for the criminals which pose danger to the society, not some confused touts abeg.
Re: Bauchi Political Thugs AKA Sara-Suka Arrested By Police & Weapons Recovered by LionDeLeo: 1:31pm
Alxmyr:
Exactly my point. Infact you have just summarised my post immediately above.
